Goodbye To Gilead As ViiV, Merck Besiege Its HIV Citadel

I think that a few other large-cap biotechs have better-defined valuations and mention them briefly in the Conclusion.

GILD has a lot of upside potential, but at 13.6X TTM GAAP EPS, it is not especially cheap; even in HIV treatment, I now see its future as undefined.

However, what was not in my forecast was the aggressiveness and potential disruption stemming from ViiV's efforts in the field (and maybe from MRK).

The key good news on GILD is that the TAF-based line of HIV drugs is indeed successful, as I had forecast some time ago.

Background - why it's just another stock now

At its peak in 2014-5, Gilead Sciences (GILD) had almost everything going for it. Its HCV drugs had the sales momentum and headlines. And a growing number of analysts were signing on to the argument I put forth in The Importance Of TAF To Gilead from Oct. 4, 2014, namely that there was much more value in GILD's HIV lineup than the Street was thinking. With EPS estimates in the 2015 period around $12-13 and the stock trading in the $100-120+ range, the P/E of GILD appeared reasonable if those two bull points were valid and if the pipeline came through to a reasonable extent. Because the HCV business was a one-off cure, the only way to justify GILD having a market cap in the $140+ B range required the pipeline to come through. Thus, in August 2015, I researched it and wrote a long, three-part series, concluding with Gilead's Pipeline, Part 3, With Summary Comments. There, I struck a hopeful note, but also said that:

...everyone knows, including GILD's board and senior management, that its pipeline is small compared to the company's suddenly immense profit stream.

Unfortunately, soon the HCV business began falling off due to increased competition from both AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK); the young cancer drug Zydelig proved hepatotoxic in frontline CLL and thus was nearly worthless by early 2016; and the rest of the pipeline faltered (except the next-gen, TAF-based HIV drugs).

So, as both the technicals and fundamentals deteriorated as 2016 moved along, the odds that GILD's low (and dropping) trailing P/E just represented a value trap went up.

The HIV business was the one clear reason that GILD shares could produce alpha.

Why HIV was the reason to own GILD and why it's a greater source of uncertainty now

As I had discussed in 2014, the Descovy-based (line of HIV drugs with TAF/FTC) was in my view likely to exceed expectations. I was able to come up with a present value for the HIV line of as much as $100 B - but there was a wide range of uncertainty given the projections looked out to 2030. One source of competition, from TDF-based HIV drug combos, is not looking like a threat in the US, and perhaps not anywhere. But: rival ViiV (majority-owned by GSK (GSK)) is marketing two two-drug combos to compete with GILD's several three-drug combos and may make an impact. GILD has previously stated confidence against ViiV, but here is what Dovato already says:

Number of Patients In Treatment Arm Confirmed Virologic Withdrawal, % (N) Treatment-Emergent Substitutions With Detectable Decreased Susceptibility INSTI NRTI DOVATO 716 <1% (6) 0 0 DTG + TDF/FTC 717 <1% (4) 0 0

That's 48-week data, which is not long enough to impress me a lot. However, last month, ViiV reported 96-week data, which is long enough to mean something to me (note, I'm a retired cardiologist and have never treated HIV disease; emphasis added):

ViiV Healthcare presents GEMINI 1 & 2 studies through Week 96 showing 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus lamivudine continues to demonstrate high efficacy rates and no cases of treatment emergent resistance ... Week 96 results from [ViiV's] phase III GEMINI 1 & 2 studies... showed that the 2-drug regimen (2DR) of dolutegravir plus lamivudine continued to offer non-inferior efficacy to a 3-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) with no cases of treatment emergent resistance in individuals with virologic failure.

Importantly, the press release also says:

Drug-related Adverse Effects occurred less frequently in participants on the [Dovato] arms compared with those in the dolutegravir plus TDF/FTC [TDF/FTC = GILD's Truvada, similar to Descovy but with TDF instead of TAF].

GILD's has argued that doctors would be afraid of viral resistance appearing when using a two-drug regimen, but ViiV's hypothesis is that its integrase inhibitor dolutegravir changes the game so much that one nuc (lamivudine) added to it (forming Dovato) is good enough for prime time and has fewer side effects than GILD's three-drug regimens.

The GEMINI studies involved new-to-treatment HIV-positive patients, which in the developed world is a smaller market than the switch market, i.e. patients who are already on treatment. Thus last month's press release addressing this patient group may be important:

ViiV Healthcare announces positive Week 48 results in first study to evaluate treatment switch from TAF-containing regimen with three or more drugs to 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir/lamivudine for HIV-1 infection These data present evidence that a dolutegravir/lamivudine 2-drug regimen is as effective as a TAF-containing, 3-drug regimen for people living with HIV."

There were more withdrawals due to side effects in the Dovato arm than in the TAF-based arm. But Dovato appears to have a good tolerability profile, so I think it is a credible threat as patients wonder if any of their side effects on Biktarvy or Genvoya (or Stribild, Symtuza or Odefsey) are due to either TAF or FTC. Also, Dovato is priced at a discount to GILD's three-drug combos and to ViiV's three-drug combo Triumeq.

Could pricing pressure thus be coming to GILD's HIV franchise sooner rather than later, and from the free market rather than payor fiat?

Dovato is a market share and pricing threat to GILD's TAF-based line of HIV drugs in my opinion.

But the issues go beyond Dovato.

Could Juluca be a successful product?

ViiV has partnered with J&J (JNJ), combining JNJ's rilpivirine with dolutegravir, creating Juluca. In April, ViiV reported the following (with two excerpts from the press release):

ViiV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) MAINTAINS HIV VIRAL SUPPRESSION AT 148-WEEKS "With the SWORD data we now have three year data showing the excellent effectiveness and tolerability of Juluca, the first approved dolutegravir-based 2-drug regimen. Importantly, the improvements in bone markers seen at earlier timepoints in the study are maintained over three years. Combined with the potential benefits of lowering the number of antiretroviral agents patients take, these data support the strategy of switching virologically-suppressed, stable patients to the 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine."

And

Across both early and late switch arms, no patients developed resistance to dolutegravir and few (n=6) to rilpivirine.

Could GILD's confidence in its three-drug regimen remaining standard of care be misplaced?

In addition to Dovato and Juluca, the next section lists some other potential competitors that ViiV's press release web page mentions, as well as a potential competitor from MRK.

Potential HIV competition in the passing lane

Here is what ViiV is also doing in late-stage activity:

ViiV Healthcare presents positive 48 week data from two pivotal phase III studies showing long acting injectable two drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine has similar efficacy to daily three drug oral treatment in adults living with HIV1 infection.

Our commitments to paediatric HIV: Research partners share new dolutegravir data on treatment of HIV-infected children

ViiV Healthcare submits New Drug Application to US FDA for the first monthly, injectable, two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine

ViiV Healthcare presents positive 96-week data from phase III study of investigational fostemsavir in heavily treatment-experienced patients with HIV at IAS 2019.

Regarding the first linked press release:

1. Patients preferred the injection to daily pills:

Patient treatment satisfaction significantly improved after switching to the long-acting injectable from the previous oral therapy compared to remaining on oral therapy at Week 48...

2. The second Phase 3 study with this combo, ATLAS-2M, appears to have been completed, and the press release says:

In addition to the once-monthly dosing schedule being evaluated in the ATLAS study, ViiV Healthcare is investigating the long-acting, two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered every two months in the ATLAS-2M study. The company plans to use the data from the FLAIR and ATLAS studies for future regulatory submissions.

So I assume that the ATLAS-2M data, while not public, are positive.

ViiV is on the march. Yours truly has no good way to guess at the success of this effort, but when I saw all the above, I was impressed.

You can see a summary of some of the above, plus other data, in a comprehensive press release from ViiV last month.

Then there is MRK. In its Q2 conference call, Dr. Perlmutter, who heads MRK's R&D, said this in his prepared remarks:

During the second quarter, we also had the opportunity to review exciting new data from our anti-retroviral program including 48 week data from the combination of Doravirine with our new nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, islatravir [MK-8591] for the maintenance of low-viral burdens and patients infected with the human immunodeficiency virus. These data which were presented last week at the International AIDS Society meetings in Mexico City were complemented by studies of a subcutaneous islatravir implant that might permit long term perhaps once a yearly prophylaxis against HIV infection.

Islatravir is in Phase 2, not Phase 3. But that's no worse than GILD's innovative HIV pipeline. In the Q&A, Dr. Perlmutter expressed a lot of optimism about this compound, saying:

... the performance of islatravir is quite remarkable and especially in the implant setting the durability is remarkable. And it's important to note that the very long intracellular half life of islatravir and the very impressive resistance profile... over time you will have the opportunity to see the broader impact of islatravir in a variety of different settings. The important thing to emphasize is, it can be administered on a daily, weekly or monthly or even a longer duration regimen, which offers great possibilities. I think for change in treatment patterns in HIV infected individuals.

MRK has substantial expertise in antivirals in general and HIV drugs in specific. When Dr. Perlmutter uses the word "remarkable" twice in one sentence about islatravir, I take note. Then, his use of "broader settings" makes me think of MRK perhaps partnering with ViiV and/or JNJ.

Conclusions

At this point, GILD is largely a one-product line company, namely TAF-based combination products (plus TAF itself: Vemlidy for hepatitis B). Presumably filgotinib will come to market in the US next year, but its profit potential is uncertain given that Galapagos (GLPG) will receive a significant share of the profits and that it will be the fourth marketed member of its class. The prospects for CAR-T drugs is also iffy, maybe very large long term, but there is the possibility of it losing money given the high R&D and other expenditures needed to advance the technology and fend off the competition.

The new CEO, Daniel O'Day, is creating a new management team at GILD. This creates additional uncertainty. GILD may have under-invested in HIV research aside from developing its TAF-based line of products. Biogen (BIIB), another company with what is sometimes delicately called a "high-risk" pipeline, trades at 8.6X TTM GAAP EPS.

In the 2015-7 and even 2018 time frame, I projected GILD as the unchallenged winner in HIV for many years to come.

ViiV may gain market share and cause deflation in selling prices in ways similar to the methods that ABBV and MRK used in HCV against GILD.

GILD may again be a value trap. Q2 results showed non-GAAP EPS of $1.82, which includes $0.10 of one-time EU rebates. They also include $223 MM of Letairis/Ranexa sales, which are going to largely disappear very soon and which may account for another about $0.10 of EPS. However, GAAP EPS is relevant; thus I consider GILD not to be a cheap stock on a P/E basis as BIIB is.

A separate source of worry is the potential for reimbursement cuts in the US (and elsewhere) for HIV drugs separate from pressure from ViiV.

With HIV competition mounting, and with stronger growth and/or pipelines at other names I mentioned in last week's review of several biotech stocks (IBB), I now have no idea how to value GILD, and sold my toehold recently in the mid-high $60s.

I continue to like the traditional valuation, and pipeline potential at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and at Novo Nordisk (NVO); and the PEG ratio and pipeline at Vertex (VRTX). This year, the amazing dynamism of Keytruda as well as certain other positives brought me into MRK in the $78-79 range. I think that those names, plus smaller positions in Alexion (ALXN) and Regeneron (REGN), comprise plenty of exposure for this retiree, especially given the many worries the Street has about the drug sector as we enter another election season.

Good luck to all GILD longs.

Submitted Saturday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK, RHHBY, NVO, VRTX, ALXN, REGN, GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.