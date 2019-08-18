Forum Energy Technologies: Avoid The Stock For Now

FET’s new orders and book-to-bill ratio deteriorated in the past couple of quarters, which indicates a fall in demand in the market.

FET's Outlook Is Under Pressure

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) serves the drilling, subsea, completions, production, and infrastructure business in the energy sector. I expect FET's stock price to remain depressed in the short-term. However, its margin can improve due to an improved product mix and various cost reduction initiatives. Over the medium to long term, the crude oil price can steady, in which case the returns from this stock can accelerate.

FET's new order has been falling over the past couple of quarters, while the book-to-bill ratio has stayed below one, which indicates deterioration in market demand. The company has been reducing its inventory to streamline working capital management. Although lower capex and better working capital management may improve free cash flow, given relatively heavy debt burden in 2021, investors might need to be cautious of its ability to meet the contractual obligations if the crude oil market environment deteriorates further.

Analyzing The Segment Value Drivers

Drilling & Downhole segment: In the Drilling & Downhole segment, revenues decreased by 4% in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 and decreased by a similar percentage over a year ago. The U.S. rig count declined by 4% during Q2, while the international rig count increased by 10% compared to a quarter ago. Although the lower onshore activity adversely affected the segment performance, the company saw higher subsea revenue during the latest quarter.

Despite lower revenues, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved because of improved product mix and a seasonal improvement in the subsea joint venture. Typically, FET's artificial lift products attract higher margin. The decline in segment order growth also suggests a dimmer outlook. From Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, the segment order declined by 4.5%, leaving a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one suggests a falling demand.

Completions segment: Here, the revenue decline compared to a quarter ago was the steepest among the segments. Year-over-year, the performance was not much different, either. Lower demand for pressure pumping equipment led to the top-line decline.

In the pressure pumping activity, upstream customers have begun to defer maintenance spend as well as re-utilize stacked equipment in other services. Also, excess supply in the industry has kept pricing pressured. As a result, segment EBITDA margin decreased from 16.4% in Q1 to 13.9% in Q2. Segment order weakened in Q2 (12% down), which once again undermines the future revenue generation capability. The segment book-to-bill ratio was 0.87 in Q2 2019.

Production segment: In this segment, revenue decreased by 9.5% in Q2 compared to Q1 due to lower sales of upstream and midstream valves. Despite that, the company improved free cash flow by destocking inventory, which helped protect the segment EBITDA margin all as well. Plus, the benefits of ERP implementation also affected the operating margin positively during Q2. The segment revenue outlook is less favorable because orders decreased by 5.74% in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. The segment book-to-bill ratio was 0.91 in Q2.

Strategy Changes: Inventory And Cost Minimization

Let us try to look closely at what transpired in Q2. A couple of things happened in the company's inventory system: it reduced shipment from inventory due to lower-than-expected demand while the inventory level dropped by $10 million from Q1. To reduce inventory, the company liquidated the slower-moving inventories. The company has been changing the inventory management system by restructuring the distribution system to tighten the connection between customers and manufacturing locations. Plus, it was deepening its relationships with the vendors. All these moves are expected to improve cash flow by reducing working capital needs for inventory.

The company also aims to increase EBITDA on a year-over-year basis. To this extent, it has undertaken various cost reduction measures. To reduce its overhead costs, it exited the Houston distribution facility and relocated finished goods to the U.S.-based manufacturing plants. It has adjusted labor and overhead costs in line with demand. All of these efforts have resulted in reducing SG&A by $24 million (annualized) in 1H 2019 compared to 1H 2018.

Outlook

Despite all the headwinds in the U.S. onshore and pressure pumping activity, FET's management is still optimistic of some level of recovery through higher demand for artificial lift products and higher tendering activity in the international and offshore markets. Growth is expected to emanate from improved drilling and downhole activities as well as in subsea, while it will be offset by lower demand from the lower completions and drilling activity in the U.S. onshore.

Overall, the company's management does not expect revenues to change much in Q3 2019 compared to Q2. The company also aims to increase EBITDA in Q3. To this extent, it has undertaken various cost reduction measures.

Year of underinvestment in the international markets, particularly in the offshore, has started to reverse. The growth areas that are seeing improvement include the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the North Sea. We see higher tendering activities in various geographies. As a result, management sees an improvement in handling tool orders due to the new capital build-up. In particular, the Middle East market sees improvements in drilling, which now observes a higher demand for bigger and more capable land drilling equipment. There is also an increasing market for ancillary equipment upgrade as some of the offshore rigs resume work. In subsea equipment, FET's management sees FIDs in the defense and renewables markets.

Free Cash Flow And Debt Level

In 1H 2019, FET's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive, which was an improvement over the negative CFO a year ago. Despite lower revenues in the first half of the year, an improvement in working capital, primarily from lower inventory balance, led to the rise in CFO. Due to the increase in CFO, its free cash flow (or FCF) also turned positive in Q1 2019 compared to a negative FCF a year ago. In FY2019, the company expects capex to decrease by ~17% compared to FY2018.

One of FET's goals is to achieve higher free cash flow generation in 2H 2019 through a reduction in inventory, which the company can use to reduce debt and improve liquidity. I have already discussed that earlier in the article.

Liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of June 30 was approximately $242 million. Its debt-to-equity was 0.41x as of June 30, which was lower than Superior Energy Services' (SPN) 3.0x as of that date. However, some of its other peers like Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) and C&J Energy Services (CJ) have no debt. The majority of its debt repayment obligations lie in 2021 ($554 million). The company needs to increase free cash flow significantly or at least needs to achieve the target FCF generation to avoid the risks of debt default in the medium term unless it refinances the debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 15.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.1x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.7x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past average.

FET's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because sell-side analysts expect the EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers' (SPN, CJ) average of 3.3x. (I have not considered DRQ's extremely high current EV/EBITDA multiple coming off of a low EBITDA). I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Ratings

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated FET a "buy" in July (includes "outperform"), while nine of them rated it a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $3.50, which at the current price yields a 136% return. I do not think the stock has the potential to make such an impressive return given the headwinds I discussed in this article, and so, in my view, sell-side analysts are overly optimistic on the stock.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. Its ratings are high on value and growth, while they are poor on EPS revisions, profitability, and momentum. I would rate FET's growth lower than Seeking Alpha's moderate rating. Although its revenues growth rate has not been too low over the past several quarters, the company recorded negative earnings at both operating and net level, and so, the profit growth rate is not meaningful. For the same reason, however, the low rating on profitability is justified. I think Seeking Alpha's low rating on EPS revision is too conservative because its earnings beat analysts' estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and I agree with the high rating on value.

What's The Take On FET?

FET's artificial lift and well intervention products can stimulate growth in the international market, which seems to be on a stronger recovery path compared to North America. Sans strong top-line growth prospect, the company has set sight on improving operating margin through altering product mix and various cost reduction initiatives.

Following the reduction in upstream capex, the demand from capital equipment is slated to fall in 2019. Consequently, FET's new order and the book-to-bill ratio have weakened over the past couple of quarters. It has been reducing inventory to streamline working capital management. The company will face heavy debt repayment in 2021. Unless margin and working capital improvement translate into strong free cash flow, the financial risks can get elevated. In a scenario where the crude oil market faces another downturn, a frail balance sheet can be disastrous. Given various headwinds, I expect FET's stock price to remain depressed in the short-term. Investors should wait for a steady recovery in financials before seeking solid returns over the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.