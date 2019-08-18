Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: 12% Yield Or 25% Discount

The performance of the name has been poor and the dividend has been cut time and again.

We have long covered and traded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). This is a small mREIT relatively speaking that we have examined several times over the years. The name recently caught our eye again as it approaches a 52-week low. The new lows come as yield curves are flattening, markets are seeing turmoil, and the catalyst that was recently reported earnings and a dividend cut. Ultimately, we have been concerned with what we have seen in recent quarters in several of the critical metrics we follow for mREITs. The purpose of today's article is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss our expectations as we move forward with the new dividend amount. With failure to cover the dividend with core earnings, the dividend cut made sense and should have surprised no one. We believe shares are a buy when they reach a 25%-plus discount to book or a 12% yield. As such, investors should consider the name under $10, and more preferably under $9.50, but not before.

Recent pressure

After seeing its share price decimated following dividend cuts in the past, the stock saw another leg down recently:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see in the five-year chart above, the stock rose nicely from 2016 to 2017. It then got slammed to end 2017, traded mostly sideways in 2018, and shot lower in the last few weeks. Part of this had to do with fears over interest rates, while further pressure was associated with dividend cuts and questionable performance. At current levels, the stock is a hold. To justify a hold, we need to ensure the performance is relatively stable. Specifically, we want to ensure the new dividend is safe and that book value is stable. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage is shown below for Q2 2019:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q2 2019 book value and % change from Q1 2019 $12.40 (-2.5%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 2019 0.55% Dividend (yield) $0.28 (10.7%) Q2 Net income per share -$0.01 Q2 Core income per share $0.22 Dividend covered? No 52-week share price range $10.14-12.14

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q2 2019 Results

Table created by BAD BEAT Investing

*as of 6/30/19

Dividend coverage

The dividend has been cut time and again with this firm. It is still an income name, but this is why you MUST time your buys effectively. The company has begun to present adjusted core earnings in the last year, which we have been using as a gauge for dividend coverage, and EARN has been behind on coverage. Thus the most recent dividend cut made sense.

That said, in this quarter, there was a lot we did not like. There was pain in the indicators we look at for in an mREIT. On the earnings front, the company saw a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a gain of $0.72 per common share last quarter. This is a sizable decline in performance. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings, and here we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were just $1.8 million or $0.15 per share. On an adjusted basis, which excludes catch-up premiums, core earnings were only $2.7 million, or $0.22 per share, versus $4.7 million, or $0.36 per share, last year. This is down from the core earnings per share of $0.27 in Q1 2019 as well. Core earnings have been woefully short in covering the dividend:

Source: SEC filings; graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This graphic illustrates why a cut was necessary. But why the weakness this quarter? Well, it was a challenging landscape for many in the sector. Interest rates fell, prepayment risk rose, and yield spreads were volatile.

Constant prepayment rate

This indicator is a bit of a laggard. With the threat of a rate cut ahead, we didn't expect prepayments to rise as much as they did. We saw the constant prepayment rate rise sharply for the company. Prepayments rose over 50% in the quarter to put the level of prepayments above sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income on average. In the present quarter, prepayments were at 9.6%, up dramatically from 6.0% in Q1 2019.

Net interest rate spread

EARN saw its average asset yields decline and its cost of fund rise. This is problematic and led to the company seeing its net interest rate spread narrow significantly. The average net interest rate spread was just 0.55%. These margins are essentially at all-time lows. These are much lower than in the past, helping explain a significant hit on income relative to any report that you can pull from a few years ago. What about the value of the company?

Book value

Book value was relatively well preserved considering the extreme volatility, but it has declined and continues a run lower over time:

Source: SEC filings; graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Here in Q2, book value fell another $0.20, or 2.5%, to $12.40. The reason it fell so much was due to immense pressure in many of the asset holdings as alluded to above. This was especially due to the high constant prepayment rate leading to high portfolio turnover. With the moves in yields and the overall flattening of the curve, we saw a narrowed spread.

Be wary that this is the first environment in over a decade where the market faces dramatic increases in prepayment rates without the support of the Federal Reserve as a buyer of last resort. Things could get worse, which is why we caution you to hold off on buying until there is a 20% or higher discount to book. Here at $10.50, we are at a $1.90 or a 15% discount. To get to a 20% or higher discount, we need to see a print of $9.92 or lower.

Take home

We believe that the company is worsening. This sector is tough, but there are better places to park your money in our estimation. The company is efficient in its hedging, but the results speak for themselves. Unless you have been able to purchase at massive discounts to book, even with the huge dividends, you have likely lost. As 2019 progresses, we continue to believe that the company will seek to capitalize on pricing opportunities resulting from declining rates. We do know that the company's diligent hedging and liquidity management will help further protect book value. The company has necessary capital to increase exposure if it feels there is an opportunity to see gains. But given the questionable dividend safety, however, we feel you need to wait for a 20%-plus discount. More preferably, a 12% dividend yield would help balance the risk, which suggests shares are a better buy at $9.35. This would be a $3.05 or 25% discount to book.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Your Last Chance This is it. If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Start winning today. CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.