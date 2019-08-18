Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2019

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 2nd, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
15 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was -0.49% (down from +0.12% last week). The leading sectors were all muni funds, led by New Jersey Munis (+2.08%), while MLPs (-3.86%), Asia Equity (-3.38%) and Latin America Equity (-3.24%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 24 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.09% (down from +0.12% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. Real Estate (+1.04%), while MLPs (-3.61%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The top sectors by premium valuation were Preferreds (+3.76%), US Utilities (+3.47%) and Multisector Income (+2.57%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American Equity (-11.96%). The average sector discount is -4.95% (up from -5.54% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was covered call (+1.54%), while U.S. Real Estate (-0.49%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.60% (up from +0.01% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Pennsylvania Munis (+2.25), while Asia equity had the lowest average 1-year z-score (-0.02). The average z-score is +0.97 (up from +0.74 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.77%), global equity dividend (9.98%), Global Growth & Income (9.54%), Emerging Market Income (8.88%) and Covered Call (8.53%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.02% (up from +6.96% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|Z-Score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Tortoise Energy Independence F
|(NDP)
|-9.48%
|30.70%
|16.56%
|0.8
|-13.37%
|-6.32%
|RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund
|(RCG)
|-4.28%
|0%
|-21.65%
|-1.0
|-3.18%
|2.11%
|BlackRock MD Muni Bond
|(BZM)
|-4.27%
|3.03%
|-6.31%
|-0.3
|-3.87%
|0.52%
|Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
|(ZF)
|-4.19%
|13.90%
|-5.20%
|1.1
|-4.24%
|0.00%
|OFS Credit Company Inc
|(OCCI)
|-3.54%
|12.06%
|-11.72%
|0.0
|-3.88%
|0.00%
|Western Asset IG Defined Opp
|(IGI)
|-3.24%
|4.89%
|-0.67%
|0.1
|-2.34%
|0.86%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|-2.99%
|15.61%
|24.76%
|0.4
|-2.35%
|0.00%
|Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund
|(MGU)
|-2.44%
|7.39%
|-13.80%
|0.5
|-3.44%
|-0.68%
|EV National Muni Opps Trust
|(EOT)
|-2.09%
|4.25%
|5.77%
|0.9
|-1.40%
|0.56%
|Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal
|(SPPP)
|-1.99%
|0%
|-4.98%
|-0.7
|-7.41%
|-5.45%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|MFS High Income Municipal
|(CXE)
|5.53%
|4.30%
|5.15%
|4.0
|6.12%
|0.55%
|EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc
|(ETB)
|4.72%
|8.14%
|8.51%
|1.8
|2.51%
|-1.94%
|Vertical Capital Income Fund
|(VCIF)
|4.52%
|1.47%
|-15.98%
|0.0
|5.67%
|0.00%
|Gabelli Utility Trust
|(GUT)
|4.43%
|8.09%
|50.20%
|2.0
|2.20%
|-0.80%
|Voya Global Adv & Premium Opp
|(IGA)
|4.38%
|8.73%
|-4.01%
|1.7
|2.76%
|-1.92%
|Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc
|(PSF)
|3.95%
|7.06%
|10.80%
|1.7
|3.40%
|-0.26%
|PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|(RCS)
|3.86%
|7.30%
|41.89%
|0.8
|1.93%
|-0.84%
|Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|(GGO)
|3.85%
|5.10%
|-5.43%
|0.2
|0.00%
|-4.05%
|PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy
|(PCN)
|3.83%
|7.38%
|22.59%
|0.9
|3.27%
|0.07%
|BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv
|(BTA)
|3.75%
|4.69%
|0.75%
|2.2
|4.66%
|0.79%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
*Note: the database has not yet been updated for August distribution announcements.
Cutters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|BlackRock MD Muni Bond
|(BZM)
|-23.2%
|0.0474
|0.0364
|3.03%
|-6.31%
|-0.3
|107%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|RiverNorth Marketplace Lending
|(RSF)
|-17.6%
|0.43714
|0.36
|%
|-10.62%
|-2.8
|0%
|7/1/2019
|7/10/2019
|BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty
|(MFT)
|-15.3%
|0.059
|0.05
|4.37%
|-4.32%
|0.5
|102%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock VA Municipal Bond
|(BHV)
|-15.0%
|0.0535
|0.0455
|3.33%
|6.33%
|-0.7
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty
|(MFL)
|-13.3%
|0.0525
|0.0455
|4.07%
|-8.90%
|0.4
|103%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality
|(MPA)
|-13.2%
|0.053
|0.046
|3.87%
|-11.81%
|1.2
|115%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|(BAF)
|-12.0%
|0.0585
|0.0515
|4.31%
|-7.31%
|0.7
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Qty III
|(MYI)
|-11.9%
|0.0505
|0.0445
|3.96%
|-9.52%
|1.1
|108%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality
|(MCA)
|-11.5%
|0.052
|0.046
|3.84%
|-9.57%
|1.4
|104%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniEnhanced
|(MEN)
|-11.4%
|0.044
|0.039
|4.13%
|-6.52%
|1.5
|105%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield CA
|(MYC)
|-10.4%
|0.048
|0.043
|3.62%
|-9.41%
|1
|109%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II
|(MUE)
|-10.2%
|0.049
|0.044
|4.14%
|-8.93%
|1.1
|107%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|EV High Inc 2021 Target Term
|(EHT)
|-9.8%
|0.041
|0.037
|4.51%
|-1.60%
|0.8
|104%
|7/1/2019
|7/10/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund
|(MYF)
|-9.7%
|0.062
|0.056
|4.61%
|0.00%
|0.4
|109%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Municipal 2020
|(BKK)
|-9.4%
|0.0318
|0.0288
|2.29%
|-0.46%
|1.2
|108%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|(MHE)
|-9.1%
|0.044
|0.04
|3.75%
|-8.18%
|-0.1
|100%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Municipal Income
|(BFK)
|-8.5%
|0.0585
|0.0535
|4.54%
|-2.55%
|1.1
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona
|(MZA)
|-8.5%
|0.047
|0.043
|3.63%
|-4.40%
|0.3
|105%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|(MUC)
|-8.4%
|0.0475
|0.0435
|3.69%
|-9.71%
|2.1
|103%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Quality II
|(MQT)
|-8.3%
|0.048
|0.044
|4.08%
|-8.88%
|1.6
|107%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II
|(MUH)
|-8.1%
|0.0615
|0.0565
|4.36%
|-1.40%
|1.5
|103%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniVest
|(MVF)
|-7.8%
|0.0385
|0.0355
|4.51%
|-2.58%
|1.5
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Core Bond
|(BHK)
|-7.7%
|0.065
|0.06
|5.02%
|-5.72%
|1.3
|93%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust
|(BYM)
|-7.7%
|0.052
|0.048
|4.05%
|-8.02%
|2
|108%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA
|(FIV)
|-7.6%
|0.0328
|0.0303
|4.09%
|-6.41%
|-0.6
|129%
|7/22/2019
|8/1/2019
|BlackRock Municipal Income Inv
|(BBF)
|-6.9%
|0.058
|0.054
|4.56%
|-0.14%
|0.8
|104%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock CA Municipal Income
|(BFZ)
|-6.7%
|0.0445
|0.0415
|3.65%
|-11.20%
|1.6
|106%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
|(MVT)
|-6.7%
|0.0595
|0.0555
|4.30%
|1.57%
|1.5
|103%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
|(MHD)
|-5.9%
|0.0675
|0.0635
|4.45%
|1.00%
|1.6
|99%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond
|(BBN)
|-5.9%
|0.1188
|0.1118
|5.57%
|-2.31%
|0.8
|104%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|(MIY)
|-5.8%
|0.052
|0.049
|4.10%
|-9.12%
|2.4
|102%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield Quality
|(MQY)
|-5.4%
|0.056
|0.053
|4.29%
|-8.29%
|1.3
|104%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniYield
|(MYD)
|-5.1%
|0.059
|0.056
|4.47%
|0.67%
|1.9
|100%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
|(MUA)
|-3.7%
|0.0545
|0.0525
|4.09%
|7.24%
|1.2
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Strategic Muni
|(BSD)
|-3.5%
|0.057
|0.055
|4.64%
|-2.37%
|1.6
|100%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|MFS Investment Grade Muni
|(CXH)
|-2.8%
|0.0355
|0.0345
|4.19%
|-8.44%
|1.5
|110%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|MFS High Income Municipal
|(CXE)
|-2.4%
|0.021
|0.0205
|4.30%
|5.15%
|4
|107%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|Templeton Emerging Mkts Income
|(TEI)
|-2.2%
|0.067
|0.0655
|7.58%
|-5.12%
|1.7
|102%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|Voya Prime Rate Trust
|(PPR)
|-1.8%
|0.0275
|0.027
|6.78%
|-12.93%
|0.3
|93%
|7/1/2019
|7/9/2019
|EV Senior Floating Rate
|(EFR)
|-1.3%
|0.076
|0.075
|6.68%
|-11.91%
|-0.5
|99%
|7/1/2019
|7/23/2019
|EV Floating Rate Income
|(EFT)
|-1.3%
|0.076
|0.075
|6.38%
|-11.58%
|-0.3
|99%
|7/1/2019
|7/23/2019
|EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund
|(EFF)
|-1.2%
|0.083
|0.082
|6.33%
|-11.72%
|0.8
|101%
|7/1/2019
|7/23/2019
|Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|(DDF)
|-0.8%
|0.0918
|0.0911
|7.41%
|36.54%
|2.1
|23%
|7/2/2019
|7/18/2019
|Franklin Limited Duration Inco
|(FTF)
|-0.6%
|0.0868
|0.0863
|10.81%
|-6.54%
|0.5
|50%
|7/18/2019
|7/30/2019
|Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc
|(ERC)
|-0.3%
|0.09967
|0.09942
|9.42%
|-4.74%
|1.6
|66%
|7/26/2019
|8/12/2019
|Vivaldi Opportunities Fund
|(VAM)
|-0.2%
|0.11842
|0.11817
|9.45%
|-2.09%
|-1.3
|-10%
|7/26/2019
|8/7/2019
|Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc
|(DEX)
|-0.1%
|0.0918
|0.0917
|11.25%
|-10.11%
|0.1
|48%
|7/2/2019
|7/18/2019
|Clough Global Equity
|(GLQ)
|-0.1%
|0.1126
|0.1125
|11.20%
|-9.53%
|-1.4
|2%
|7/12/2019
|7/19/2019
Boosters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|MFS Intermediate High Income
|(CIF)
|0.4%
|0.02012
|0.0202
|9.40%
|0.78%
|0.7
|57%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|MFS Intermediate Income
|(MIN)
|0.9%
|0.02858
|0.02883
|9.03%
|-6.13%
|1.3
|30%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|Clough Global Div and Inc Fund
|(GLV)
|0.9%
|0.1023
|0.1032
|11.62%
|-13.40%
|-1.7
|19%
|7/12/2019
|7/19/2019
|MFS Multi-Market Income
|(MMT)
|1.1%
|0.04148
|0.04192
|8.51%
|-7.22%
|1.6
|54%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|MFS Government Markets Income
|(MGF)
|1.3%
|0.02854
|0.02891
|7.54%
|-4.37%
|1
|34%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|MFS Charter Income
|(MCR)
|1.3%
|0.05848
|0.05925
|8.49%
|-7.00%
|2.5
|49%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|MFS Special Value Trust
|(MFV)
|1.6%
|0.04537
|0.04611
|9.38%
|5.73%
|2.1
|29%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|Templeton Global Income
|(GIM)
|2.3%
|0.035
|0.0358
|6.58%
|-8.91%
|1.9
|89%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps
|(VTA)
|4.0%
|0.0625
|0.065
|7.00%
|-11.38%
|1.3
|75%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt
|(FSD)
|4.8%
|0.105
|0.11
|8.78%
|-10.53%
|2.4
|80%
|7/22/2019
|8/1/2019
|PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income
|(PCI)
|6.1%
|0.16406
|0.174
|8.49%
|4.90%
|1.5
|96%
|7/1/2019
|7/11/2019
|BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div
|(BDJ)
|7.1%
|0.0467
|0.05
|6.65%
|-5.35%
|1.7
|32%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr
|(BGT)
|8.1%
|0.0618
|0.0668
|6.41%
|-11.65%
|-0.2
|102%
|7/1/2019
|7/12/2019
|Invesco Senior Income
|(VVR)
|9.5%
|0.021
|0.023
|6.51%
|-10.92%
|1
|88%
|7/1/2019
|7/16/2019
|First Trust/Aberdeen Global
|(FAM)
|10.0%
|0.07
|0.077
|8.67%
|-10.12%
|1.8
|74%
|7/22/2019
|8/1/2019
|First Trust Senior FR Inc II
|(FCT)
|10.9%
|0.06625
|0.0735
|7.34%
|-12.21%
|0
|82%
|7/22/2019
|8/1/2019
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
Recommended reads are in bold.
Alpha Male presents The Sale On HPI Has Come And Gone (Aug. 2)
Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - FSD Increased Its Dividend For August (Aug. 1), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is On The Decision Of Fed (Aug. 1)
BOOX Research presents Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review (Aug. 1)
Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: 40%+ Swap Idea (Aug. 1), Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Buy - IGA (Jul. 29)
Michael Foster Financial Services presents EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now (Aug. 2), Why QQQX's Premium Disappeared (Aug. 1),
Maks F. S. presents BlackRock Resources & Commodity Trust: Here Is Your Opportunity (Aug. 2), Wells Fargo Multi Sector Income Fund: Participated In The Rally, Still Not A Fan (Jul. 28)
Nairu Capital presents Defensive Alpha With The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (Aug. 1)
Nick Ackerman presents RIV Or FOF: Both Closed-End Funds Provide Diversification To Investors With A 'Fund Of Funds' Approach (Jul. 29), RQI: Solid Fund To Manage Your REITs Exposure (Jul. 29)
Power Hedge presents CEN: An Interesting, Leveraged Bet On Midstream (Jul. 26)
RockieK presents Cautionary Comments On Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (Aug. 1)
*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Get Ready For An ECC Pullback (Jul. 30)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Tariff Tantrums And A Flight To Safety - Relax And Be Patient (Aug. 3)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Did The Facts Change Your Mind? (Aug. 4)
Lance Roberts presents Fed Rate Cut - Too Little, Too Late, As Trump Hikes Tariffs (Aug. 4)
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.