Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2019

Lots of overvalued funds to swap out of, a short note will be separately published soon.

15 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 10 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 2nd, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

15 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was -0.49% (down from +0.12% last week). The leading sectors were all muni funds, led by New Jersey Munis (+2.08%), while MLPs (-3.86%), Asia Equity (-3.38%) and Latin America Equity (-3.24%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 24 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.09% (down from +0.12% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. Real Estate (+1.04%), while MLPs (-3.61%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top sectors by premium valuation were Preferreds (+3.76%), US Utilities (+3.47%) and Multisector Income (+2.57%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American Equity (-11.96%). The average sector discount is -4.95% (up from -5.54% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was covered call (+1.54%), while U.S. Real Estate (-0.49%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.60% (up from +0.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Pennsylvania Munis (+2.25), while Asia equity had the lowest average 1-year z-score (-0.02). The average z-score is +0.97 (up from +0.74 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.77%), global equity dividend (9.98%), Global Growth & Income (9.54%), Emerging Market Income (8.88%) and Covered Call (8.53%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.02% (up from +6.96% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -9.48% 30.70% 16.56% 0.8 -13.37% -6.32% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -4.28% 0% -21.65% -1.0 -3.18% 2.11% BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -4.27% 3.03% -6.31% -0.3 -3.87% 0.52% Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF) -4.19% 13.90% -5.20% 1.1 -4.24% 0.00% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -3.54% 12.06% -11.72% 0.0 -3.88% 0.00% Western Asset IG Defined Opp (IGI) -3.24% 4.89% -0.67% 0.1 -2.34% 0.86% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -2.99% 15.61% 24.76% 0.4 -2.35% 0.00% Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund (MGU) -2.44% 7.39% -13.80% 0.5 -3.44% -0.68% EV National Muni Opps Trust (EOT) -2.09% 4.25% 5.77% 0.9 -1.40% 0.56% Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal (SPPP) -1.99% 0% -4.98% -0.7 -7.41% -5.45%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) 5.53% 4.30% 5.15% 4.0 6.12% 0.55% EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc (ETB) 4.72% 8.14% 8.51% 1.8 2.51% -1.94% Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 4.52% 1.47% -15.98% 0.0 5.67% 0.00% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 4.43% 8.09% 50.20% 2.0 2.20% -0.80% Voya Global Adv & Premium Opp (IGA) 4.38% 8.73% -4.01% 1.7 2.76% -1.92% Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc (PSF) 3.95% 7.06% 10.80% 1.7 3.40% -0.26% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 3.86% 7.30% 41.89% 0.8 1.93% -0.84% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 3.85% 5.10% -5.43% 0.2 0.00% -4.05% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) 3.83% 7.38% 22.59% 0.9 3.27% 0.07% BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv (BTA) 3.75% 4.69% 0.75% 2.2 4.66% 0.79%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

*Note: the database has not yet been updated for August distribution announcements.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -23.2% 0.0474 0.0364 3.03% -6.31% -0.3 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 RiverNorth Marketplace Lending (RSF) -17.6% 0.43714 0.36 % -10.62% -2.8 0% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -15.3% 0.059 0.05 4.37% -4.32% 0.5 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -15.0% 0.0535 0.0455 3.33% 6.33% -0.7 101% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -13.3% 0.0525 0.0455 4.07% -8.90% 0.4 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -13.2% 0.053 0.046 3.87% -11.81% 1.2 115% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -12.0% 0.0585 0.0515 4.31% -7.31% 0.7 101% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 3.96% -9.52% 1.1 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.5% 0.052 0.046 3.84% -9.57% 1.4 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 4.13% -6.52% 1.5 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 3.62% -9.41% 1 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -10.2% 0.049 0.044 4.14% -8.93% 1.1 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 4.51% -1.60% 0.8 104% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund (MYF) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.61% 0.00% 0.4 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -9.4% 0.0318 0.0288 2.29% -0.46% 1.2 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -9.1% 0.044 0.04 3.75% -8.18% -0.1 100% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -8.5% 0.0585 0.0535 4.54% -2.55% 1.1 101% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -8.5% 0.047 0.043 3.63% -4.40% 0.3 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -8.4% 0.0475 0.0435 3.69% -9.71% 2.1 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.08% -8.88% 1.6 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.1% 0.0615 0.0565 4.36% -1.40% 1.5 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -7.8% 0.0385 0.0355 4.51% -2.58% 1.5 101% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.02% -5.72% 1.3 93% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.05% -8.02% 2 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA (FIV) -7.6% 0.0328 0.0303 4.09% -6.41% -0.6 129% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -6.9% 0.058 0.054 4.56% -0.14% 0.8 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -6.7% 0.0445 0.0415 3.65% -11.20% 1.6 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.7% 0.0595 0.0555 4.30% 1.57% 1.5 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -5.9% 0.0675 0.0635 4.45% 1.00% 1.6 99% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -5.9% 0.1188 0.1118 5.57% -2.31% 0.8 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -5.8% 0.052 0.049 4.10% -9.12% 2.4 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -5.4% 0.056 0.053 4.29% -8.29% 1.3 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -5.1% 0.059 0.056 4.47% 0.67% 1.9 100% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.7% 0.0545 0.0525 4.09% 7.24% 1.2 101% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -3.5% 0.057 0.055 4.64% -2.37% 1.6 100% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.8% 0.0355 0.0345 4.19% -8.44% 1.5 110% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.4% 0.021 0.0205 4.30% 5.15% 4 107% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -2.2% 0.067 0.0655 7.58% -5.12% 1.7 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -1.8% 0.0275 0.027 6.78% -12.93% 0.3 93% 7/1/2019 7/9/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.68% -11.91% -0.5 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.38% -11.58% -0.3 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -1.2% 0.083 0.082 6.33% -11.72% 0.8 101% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.8% 0.0918 0.0911 7.41% 36.54% 2.1 23% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -0.6% 0.0868 0.0863 10.81% -6.54% 0.5 50% 7/18/2019 7/30/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.3% 0.09967 0.09942 9.42% -4.74% 1.6 66% 7/26/2019 8/12/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) -0.2% 0.11842 0.11817 9.45% -2.09% -1.3 -10% 7/26/2019 8/7/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0918 0.0917 11.25% -10.11% 0.1 48% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.1% 0.1126 0.1125 11.20% -9.53% -1.4 2% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.4% 0.02012 0.0202 9.40% 0.78% 0.7 57% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.9% 0.02858 0.02883 9.03% -6.13% 1.3 30% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.9% 0.1023 0.1032 11.62% -13.40% -1.7 19% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04148 0.04192 8.51% -7.22% 1.6 54% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.3% 0.02854 0.02891 7.54% -4.37% 1 34% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.3% 0.05848 0.05925 8.49% -7.00% 2.5 49% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.6% 0.04537 0.04611 9.38% 5.73% 2.1 29% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.3% 0.035 0.0358 6.58% -8.91% 1.9 89% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 4.0% 0.0625 0.065 7.00% -11.38% 1.3 75% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) 4.8% 0.105 0.11 8.78% -10.53% 2.4 80% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 6.1% 0.16406 0.174 8.49% 4.90% 1.5 96% 7/1/2019 7/11/2019 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) 7.1% 0.0467 0.05 6.65% -5.35% 1.7 32% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 8.1% 0.0618 0.0668 6.41% -11.65% -0.2 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 9.5% 0.021 0.023 6.51% -10.92% 1 88% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 First Trust/Aberdeen Global (FAM) 10.0% 0.07 0.077 8.67% -10.12% 1.8 74% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 10.9% 0.06625 0.0735 7.34% -12.21% 0 82% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Recommended reads are in bold.

Alpha Male presents The Sale On HPI Has Come And Gone (Aug. 2)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - FSD Increased Its Dividend For August (Aug. 1), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is On The Decision Of Fed (Aug. 1)

BOOX Research presents Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review (Aug. 1)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: 40%+ Swap Idea (Aug. 1), Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Buy - IGA (Jul. 29)

Michael Foster Financial Services presents EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now (Aug. 2), Why QQQX's Premium Disappeared (Aug. 1),

Maks F. S. presents BlackRock Resources & Commodity Trust: Here Is Your Opportunity (Aug. 2), Wells Fargo Multi Sector Income Fund: Participated In The Rally, Still Not A Fan (Jul. 28)

Nairu Capital presents Defensive Alpha With The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (Aug. 1)

Nick Ackerman presents RIV Or FOF: Both Closed-End Funds Provide Diversification To Investors With A 'Fund Of Funds' Approach (Jul. 29), RQI: Solid Fund To Manage Your REITs Exposure (Jul. 29)

Power Hedge presents CEN: An Interesting, Leveraged Bet On Midstream (Jul. 26)

RockieK presents Cautionary Comments On Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (Aug. 1)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Get Ready For An ECC Pullback (Jul. 30)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Tariff Tantrums And A Flight To Safety - Relax And Be Patient (Aug. 3)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Did The Facts Change Your Mind? (Aug. 4)

Lance Roberts presents Fed Rate Cut - Too Little, Too Late, As Trump Hikes Tariffs (Aug. 4)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.