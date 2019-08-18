Viemed - Still Growing Strong With Long Runway Ahead

What Has Been Happening In The Second Quarter?

Since my previous article, Viemed - Sleep Easy With This Fast-Growing Home Healthcare Stock, Viemed (NASDAQ:VMD) has expanded its service territory to 29 states and is now licensed to do business in 44 states, while it is Medicare approved in 38 states. Currently, it has 7,130 active ventilation patients, up from 6,393 at the end of the first quarter.

The company hired another 10 sales reps in the second quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 24 reps. Viemed also started a new so-called customer service representative (CSR) program where CSRs are being trained to help analyze industry and competitive data to support their sales reps.

The corporate headquarters also moved to a new 77,000 square-foot facility that cost about $5.7M. Viemed paid approximately $1M in cash and took out a new term loan for the balance of the purchase price.

Sales of the percussion vest product line did well during the quarter and represented 11% of new patient growth. In addition, Viemed began beta testing another lymphedema product in five new areas for compression therapy patients, and management reported that this product line experienced a high success rate. Compression therapy is used for patients who suffer from chronic swelling. Management estimated that there are about 5M potential patients who can benefit from this product and that the addressable U.S. market is more than $4B with less than 20% penetrated.

One of the biggest potential markets for the company is the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers. Management indicated that it keeps making inroads with the VA and that it recently signed an agreement to begin a study on treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients with noninvasive ventilation. You may recall that Viemed sponsored a similar study that KPMG performed. The results were extremely positive and are a great marketing tool to educate healthcare providers on the benefits of Viemed's home respiratory services.

One of the catalysts for the share price that I highlighted in my previous article was that Viemed planned on a dual listing on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, and this occurred on August 9th.

Financials

Viemed reported another excellent quarter with $22.5M in revenue, up 45% YoY. Revenues from Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 67% and 69% of the total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The following table summarizes revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Source: Viemed Form 10-Q for 2Q19 results

The table indicates that recurring ventilator rentals made up 86% of total revenue.

The gross profit margin percentage increased to 75% from 73% in the 2018 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $4.6M for the quarter, which is a 20% margin and resulted in diluted EPS of $0.05 vs. $0.06 in 2Q18. Management indicated that EBITDA was slightly less than the last few quarters, because of "variable compensation tied to our stock as well as our continued investment in future growth plans, such as the U.S. listing, our technology investments as well as our marketing investments." Stock-based compensation is high at almost 7% of operating expenses and has been around this % for a while now.

The balance sheet remains strong with $7.7M in cash and a working capital balance of about $1M. Long-term debt is $5.8M and easily being serviced with operating cash flow. In addition, Viemed has an undrawn $10M line of credit available.

One of the concerns that I raised in my previous article, is that accounts receivables appear to be high as shown in the following summary table.

Source: Viemed Form 10-Q for 2Q19 results

As of June 30, 2019, total accounts receivable were almost $12.8M, up from $8.8M over the last six months. The most recent Form 10-Q does indicate that 42% and 13% of the receivables are from Medicare and Medicaid respectively. Since these receivables are both from government programs, there should be very little credit risk associated with these balances.

Forecast and Conclusions

During the 2Q19 earnings conference call, management provided the following guidance for the foreseeable future:

"...set our goal to be in the lower 48 (states) over the course of the next year or so." "Our annual adjusted EBITDA percentage should remain relatively flat with prior years as we continue to organically grow our top line and are able to absorb some of the infrastructure investments that we have made during the first half of the year." "...revenue guidance in the $23.7 million to $24.5 million range and feel that our adjusted EBITDA percentages will be slightly higher than the first two quarters, more in line with prior year margins." "...we continue to grow revenue organically, 2% to 3% a month like we always say we want to do." "...gross profit percentage increased from approximately 73.9% to approximately 75.0%. The expanded margins are primarily the result of scale reached through our increased patient base. We expect gross profit percentage to remain consistent for the remainder of the year."

Based on these comments, I updated my forecast and summarized the results in the following table:

2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Revenue $ 46,928 $ 65,271 $ 20,443 $ 22,547 $ 24,000 Cost of Revenue $ 12,313 $ 16,689 $ 5,041 $ 5,686 $ 6,000 Gross Margin $ 34,615 $ 48,582 $ 15,402 $ 16,861 $ 18,000 SG&A $ 24,561 $ 34,442 $ 11,487 $ 13,244 $ 13,440 Research and Development $ - $ - $ 234 $ 203 $ 200 Stock-Based Compensation $ 828 $ 2,702 $ 880 $ 1,034 $ 1,101 Depreciation $ 402 $ 588 $ 234 $ 138 $ 100 Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment $ 203 $ 54 $ 56 $ 85 $ 100 Loss on Warrant Conversion Liability $ 158 $ 205 $ 169 $ - $ - Other Expenses $ - $ 71 24 $ 25 $ 25 Total Expenses $ 26,152 $ 38,062 $ 13,084 $ 14,729 $ 14,966 Net Income Before Financing Expenses and Taxes $ 8,463 $ 10,520 $ 2,318 $ 2,132 $ 3,034 Financing Expenses Unrealized Loss On Warrant Conversion Liability $ - $ - $ - $ 268 $ - Interest Expense $ 272 $ 181 $ 26 $ 20 $ 30 Net Income Before Taxes $ 8,191 $ 10,339 $ 2,292 $ 1,844 $ 3,004 Provision for (Recovery of) Income Taxes $ 15 $ 162 $ 138 $ 24 $ 39 Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 8,176 $ 10,177 $ 2,154 $ 1,820 $ 2,965 Change in Unrealized Loss on Derivative Instruments $ - $ - $ - $ (148.00) $ - Comprehensive Income $ - $ - $ - $ 1,671.94 $ - Net Income Per Share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,909,628 37,892,118 37,827,058 37,686,763 37,686,763 Diluted 37,971,921 39,677,704 39,449,123 39,975,307 39,975,307

The summary shows 3Q19 EPS increasing about 60% over 2Q19 EPS. Although this sounds high, it is mainly based on revenue of $24M (management's guidance range is $23.7-24.5M) and gross profit margin of 75% as forecasted by management. Should the company produce EPS of $0.07 in the third quarter and $0.1 in 4Q19 for a total of $0.27 for FY19, the forward PE will be around 26 based on a share price of $7.1. EPS of $0.27 will be slightly better than the $0.26 EPS for FY18, which is attainable based on the company's growth rate. At a market cap of $272M and TTM sales of $78.6M, the P/S ratio is around 3.5.

These valuation metrics indicate that Viemed is undervalued for a healthcare company that has been growing revenues from $23.3M in 2014 to $78.6M for the TTM and most of these revenues are recurring. In addition, the company still has a long runway ahead with a huge potential market as discussed in my previous article.

