Monster Beverage: An Organic-Growth Powerhouse

After decades of business expansion, I do not see the ending sign of Monster's organic growth.

Overview

Monster Beverage (MNST) has a great track record of delivering shareholder value through organic growth, which shows no sign of ending.

The California-based company, through its consolidated subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates for energy drinks under multiple brands.

The company is a brand warehouse with presently more than 10,400 (and counting) registered trademarks and pending applications in various countries worldwide. But most of the company's sales (i.e., over 90% for the past three years) comes from the Monster brand portfolio, including Monster Energy, Java Monster, Monster Energy Ultra, Espresso Monster and many more.

Consistent, healthy and meaningful growth at Monster Beverage is what makes the stock special. Long-term buy-and-hold investors can keep an eye on this name and consider accumulating shares at the right price.

Financial Performance

Earlier this month, the company reported its half-year results as below:

Gross sales up 8.9%

Net sales up 9.8%

Gross profit margin down 60 basis points to 60.2%

Operating income up 8.3%

Net income up 13.9%

EPS up 18.5%

New product launch and geographic expansion of the existing products fueled the recent growth, as they have been doing for the past couple of decades.

Nearly three-quarters of total sales are generated in the domestic market, and Monster has been gaining market share against its largest rival, Red Bull, and has become the leading player in the energy drink category (see below).

Monster Beverage just marked its 26th consecutive year of increased sales. If we take a look at the past 10-year time frame below, the company always generated at least high-single-digit YoY sales growth. Growth in net profit is materially greater than the growth in top line, showing the scalability of the business as well as value generation out of the business expansion. We also see that at the end of 2018, past 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year bottom-line growth rates all fall into the range of 20-25% and respective top-line growth rates all fall into the range of 10-15% - both signal the stability of business growth.

Certainly, growth is only meaningful when it delivers economic profits. As demonstrated below, the annual return on tangible assets was always high over the past dozen years, having seldom dipped below 20%.

Also, no profit is valuable to shareholders if it cannot be converted to cash. Nonetheless, as you can see below, the annual free cash flow increased almost in line with EPS. Monster's growth is truly cash generative, thanks to the asset-light operations. The business outsources its manufacturing process to third-party bottlers and mainly sells its products to full-service bottlers/distributors (see the breakdown below), such as Coca-Cola (KO). This saves the company lots of CapEx during geographic expansion.

Historical Sales Breakdown

Long-term Prospect

According to GuruFocus, Wall Street analysts predict an average CAGR of 13.6% in EPS for the next couple of years, which seems a bit under-estimated to me. I am looking for a long-term growth rate of mid-teens to high-teens, mainly driven by the innovation pipeline, international expansion, and industry tailwind.

Monster Beverage has its culture of innovation for long. Monster Ultra, which capitalizes on the zero-sugar trend, and energy coffee are among the many products resulting from the so-called "line-extension" efforts. Both should be able to continue to contribute to the top-line growth at Monster in light of the favorable macro trends in beverage consumption.

Additionally, new products are coming out of the pipeline every year - e.g., new flavors of Dragon Tea, Java Monster and Espresso Monster for 2019.

Monster Beverage is currently selling its products in 155 countries and territories worldwide (see the map coverage below), which is a lot of places!

But the company can continue to expand into new regions - for example, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and a couple dozen more markets in 2019 alone.

Even in many of the existing 155 markets, Monster's brands are under-penetrated and gaining strong momentum in growing value shares. For example, the company is seeing a 23% growth in Australia, a 37% growth in Brazil, 24% in Germany, 32% in Japan, 21% in Mexico, and 40% in Russia, all of which are exceeding the underlying growth of the energy drink market in the respective regions.

Considering that the market size of the US is only half the size of the overseas energy drink market, which is growing at high single digits, Monster Beverage's overseas businesses should see a long runway ahead.

Valuation

According to Morningstar below, all price multiples (P/E, P/S, and P/CF in particular) of MNST are moderately lower than their respective historical averages, indicating a possible undervaluation.

The free cash flow yield of the stock is currently 3.3%, which is not so attractive, but is around the midpoint of the past 15-year range (see below).

As you can see, the EV/EBIT ratio is giving a mixed picture as well, showing an improving valuation for the past couple of years, but a more expensive price tag compared to pre-2015.

Summary

Monster Beverage is a rare organic-growth powerhouse. Across all levels, the business delivers strong and consistent growth, which is healthy and value generative. Although investors should not expect the same growth phenomenon when it comes to overseas expansion and further product innovation, the long-term prospect for Monster is still looking appealing to me.

The valuation of the share appears fair but not so attractive. Long-term buy-and-holder investors could establish a small-size position in MNST and accumulate more shares over time. Of course, for more conservative investors demanding a greater margin of safety, an FCF yield of 4% or above should be more appropriate.

