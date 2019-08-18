Wingstop Has Flown Too High

Wingstop (WING) has been one of the most impressive mid-cap performers that I've seen in quite sometime. With a simple QSR concept, great branding, and a digital-first approach, this is going to be a great stock to observe in future quarters. Same store sales growth is quite strong, with an industry-leading double-digit rate and the expansion opportunities for the company are numerous. Despite this positivity, the stock trades at an extremely expensive valuation, which may become the limiting factor in quarters to come should growth rates begin to decelerate. Investors who are keen on a growth name should give WING special attention, but understand the risks of the high valuation.

Wingstop's Secret Sauce

The headline figure that investors need to focus on first and foremost is domestic same store sales growth during the quarter of +12.8%. The company reiterated guidance that it plans to open 136-142 net new restaurants this year, and what's even more impressive is that system-wide sales are up +21.9% and broader revenue growth was +31.1% on a YOY basis.

Wingstop is truly a 21st century corporation and I don't mean that lightly. The most difficult aspect of older restaurant companies is converting their thousands of locations into a delivery ready outfit and taking a digital-first approach, in general. Wingstop has a partnership with DoorDash, one of the top 3 largest food delivery platforms domestically, which enables the company to get in front of more consumers and convert a higher number of orders to delivery rather than a higher-cost in store order. That drives the incremental dollar and provides a greater backing for the growth rates it is experiencing. Right now, the extent to which DoorDash is helping the company is limited; however, the company isn't without a plan.

I'm interested to see if there will be a material bottom-line impact on the Q3 report as the company has changed its commission structure with DoorDash. The company will be paying a lower commission rate per order, which should in theory be quite significant as the company hits their expansion targets within the partnership. The aggressive advertising mix on DoorDash's part that Wingstop has referenced will also play a role in the new commission structure. The company currently has about 35% of sales coming from delivery, with 65% in store. Investors should expect that mix to become more balanced as time goes on. Additionally, the company is targeting to offer delivery at 80% of its total system by the end of the year.

With the company's asset light model and real growth ambitions, investors should be paying attention to the company's net new openings in the coming quarters. Wingstop is targeting an additional 2,000 new restaurants across 25 key markets in the U.S. and while there's no timeline towards hitting this mark (likely in excess of a decade), the current pipeline has 320 restaurants. Clearly, management has found no shortage of opportunity for the business and that's been evident the last couple of years especially. The company is growing

Amid all of the positives, I found the company's comments surrounding international growth on the Q2 earnings call somewhat concerning. CEO Charles Morrison said the following:

I would also like to update you on the progress of our international business. The international pace of growth is generally consistent with the pace we have seen over the past few years, but it is not accelerating as some might expect. Today we have 135 international restaurants, and we believe we have successfully demonstrated the portability of the Wingstop brand to regions all over the world.

The company is focused on "optimizing the model" of their locations abroad and when that occurs in a given market, they'll be able to expand at faster rates. That rate is likely more on par with the expansion rate domestically. The company has identified Brazil and Canada as two key markets in the Americas, where consumption is highest. Elsewhere, the company has ambitions to scale into Poland, Ireland, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. Interestingly enough, China seems relatively low on their priority list and potential investors should largely view this as a positive right now, given all of the trade war complications.

With these large international growth ambitions, it's critical that the company doesn't try to expand too much, too quickly. Naturally, what works in France may not be the case for what works in South Africa and what works in both of those markets may be entirely different from what works in Australia. It takes time, investment, and patience to allow operations internationally to succeed, thus my concern with respect to the international locations not progressing as management would like. In the quest to 6,000 global locations, again which will take numerous years, I imagine the international portion of the restaurant portfolio will take considerably longer to develop, which may weigh on investors' cash flow expectations.

Another area of concern is the pressures the CEO alluded to with respect to labor costs and product costs. Wing prices bottomed early last year and are now above the company's own long-term forecast. In Q2, the company saw wing price inflation of 32.1%, which resulted in COGS increasing as a percent of sales by 860bps. That's quite concerning and further commodity pressure like that could severely impact the bottom line in future quarters. While investors can't expect the same magnitude of an increase in wing prices sequentially nor can it be extrapolated to a run rate, further cost inflation cannot be ruled out, which will impact the company's profitability.

Valuation Too High?

WING has quietly put up a very impressive rally in the last six months, nearly doubling from March lows. Since it's gone public just over four years ago, the stock has returned nearly 450%, vastly outpacing the return of the broader market. Investors have to ask themselves, with the stock at all-time highs, what's the price you're willing to pay for growth? The stock trades at 146x forward earnings, which essentially means that investors will not recover their capital invested in their own lifetime. Additionally, even if the company hits its fully diluted EPS target this year of $0.72-$0.74, the stock will trade at ~138x forward earnings.

From the top-line perspective, the company is quite impressive. Same store sales are growing at a double-digit place, which is largely unheard of anymore for QSR, and revenues are growing at 30%+ on a consistent basis. Most companies that are growing at these kinds of rates are commonly unprofitable, so an absurdly high multiple is awarded and the fact that Wingstop is profitable is something to consider. The contribution of 10%+ annual unit growth, as well, should start to result in increased profitability as the company's brand investments and partnerships pay off.

Below the line though, it's very difficult to justify this earnings multiple. Despite solid EBITDA growth of +15.3% during the quarter, the extrapolated multiple is optically extreme. The company's annualized EBITDA, using Q2 as the benchmark, is $54 million. With an enterprise value of $3.24 billion, the implied EV/EBITDA multiple is 60x. I understand that this is one of the best growth rates in the entire sector, but it's very, very difficult to justify paying these multiples without more bottom-line follow through. I imagine investors will become all the more sensitive to that in the coming quarters.

Additionally, the company is highly leveraged. With an asset light model and a 5.38x net debt/EBITDA ratio, there's real cause for concern if the growth begins to slow. It becomes all the more important for the company from here on out to maximize free cash flow conversion. Right now, run rate free cash flow is about only about $20 million per year, which means it's going to take a significant amount of time for the company to de-lever, unless a capital raise occurs or the company opportunistically refinances. I'm less concerned about the leverage itself but rather the sustainability of top-line growth rates as opening restaurants at the pace Wingstop is, as well as making the key brand and digital investments along the ways requires a significant investment.

Conclusion

With Q2 earnings in the books and another impressive quarter for same store sales growth concluded, investors have to ask how high the bar is set for the coming quarters and whether or not there's upside to the current high valuation should those expectations be met. Personally, I believe the multiples aren't worth the growth and that it's far too expensive of a purchase to be made; however, the company has delivered on its past promises and there are relatively few concerns I have that are outside of the company's own control. I'm on the sidelines with this name, but if you're looking for growth in QSR, this is surely it.

