Waste Management: Q2 Update

Trading at over 29x earnings, WM is no bargain and returns at this point in the cycle should be diminishing.

Debt-equity and debt-EBITDA figures continue to rise as WM moves to larger acquisitions/mergers vs. the tuck-in acquisitions of the past.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has long been the solid cornerstone of my portfolio. I don't see that changing anytime soon. WM's wide moat, consistent cash flows, and world class management make the company a wonderful investment that will help you sleep well at night. The only question I ever have for WM is when to add more, and unfortunately, I believe now is not the time.

Source

I have written on multiple occasions about WM on this site, always positively. However, in my last article, I underestimated the company's ability to outmaneuver the Chinese recycling import ban.

I called for a HOLD at just over $90/share, one year ago, suspecting recycling commodity price headwinds to more significantly affect EPS. For a while I was right and the stock stagnated. Then, things started to turn around and WM announced the advanced disposals acquisition. They've has been on a run ever since. Annual return since my last article, almost 33%.

Data by YCharts

So, here I am calling for a HOLD yet again, based on a holistic fundamentals valuation approach. Have I learned nothing?

Q2 Results: The Garbage Train Keeps on Pullin'

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.02.

GAAP EPS of $0.89 misses by $0.20.

Revenue of $3.95B beats by $10M.

WM had another strong quarter in Q2, growing revenues some 5.5% YoY. The collection and disposal business saw 7% organic revenue growth and 9% operating EBITDA growth which made up for the continued headwinds from the recycling business. WM has been able to impressively outperform on the top-line while maintaining profitability during the entire Chinese recycling import ban.

This quarter's beat does follow the trend for the past five years for WM, however. The company routinely outperforms in Q2 and Q3 in terms of revenue.

Data by YCharts

WM was able to reduce the impact of the Chinese recycling import ban to maintain EBITDA in Q2. Total company operating EBITDA topped $1.13 billion in the quarter, an increase of ~7% from the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margins also expanded by 60 basis points, while operating expenses remained flat as a percentage of revenues at 61.9%.

As mentioned, the recycling business is the major detractor here and the company did reveal more bad news in Q2. There was a $21/ton or ~33% drop YoY in WM's blended average recycling commodity price during the quarter. Worse yet, the company anticipates commodity prices will continue to fall well below the expected 2019 outlook of $70/ton. This means management has been forced to concede the recycling business will be a $0.01 to $0.02 headwind for full-year 2019.

These headwinds are far lighter than many analysts, including myself, expected. WM's ability to lower costs, restructure contracts and assesses fees for contamination has prevented what could have been much more significant losses.

This effort was a point of emphasis for John Morris, COO, in the Q2 conference call:

"Without our team's proactive steps to evolve the recycling business model, the full-year impact from depressed commodity prices would likely be closer to a negative $0.09, rather than a negative $0.01 to $0.02 that we're forecasting. We remain focused on changing the business model for recycling with improved MRF (materials recovery facility) technology and contract structures that recoup processing costs and protect us from commodity price downside."

Next, I'd like to discuss some poor comparisons vs. Q2 2018. First, WM's free cash flow did fall in Q2 to $440 million vs. $621 million in Q2 2018. This was in part due to higher proceeds from divestitures during the prior-year period, but mainly because of increased capex. ($578 million vs. $436 million in Q2 2018). WM intentionally focused on accelerating fleet and landfill spending to support the strong collection and disposal business.

Net income also fell in Q2 to $381 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, vs. $499 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in Q2 2018. This net income fall was mainly due to poor comparison vs. 2018. Last year WM saw net gains from sales of ancillary operations as well as the settlement of tax audits, which reduced income tax expense, raising net income.

Despite this year's recycling challenges, WM maintained their free cash flow guidance of between $2.025 billion and $2.075 billion. Given the consistently strong FCF, I am confident in WM's ability to pay its dividend and even buy back stock in a downturn.

With the Advanced Disposal acquisition pushing forward in Q1 2020, the payout ratio may be set to rise even further off lows, however.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, net debt at WM has increased steadily over the past five years, but especially this most recent quarter when, in May, the company issued $4.0 billion of senior notes including:

● $750 million of 2.95% senior notes due June 15, 2024;

● $750 million of 3.20% senior notes due June 15, 2026;

● $1.0 billion of 3.45% senior notes due June 15, 2029;

● $500 million of 4.00% senior notes due July 15, 2039; and

● $1.0 billion of 4.15% senior notes due July 15, 2049.

This pushed WM's total long-term debt to $12.6 billion, including over $1.2 billion of debt maturing within the next 12 months. This level of indebtedness is higher than usual for WM and has caused its debt to equity ratio to spike, even before the Advanced Disposal acquisition goes through.

Data by YCharts

Although I believe in WM's ability to manage its debt, I do fear these larger acquisitions may not be the way to go. Back in 2018, Moody's upgraded WM's debt to Baa1; in that rating was the following excerpt:

"The ratings could be downgraded in the event the company gets overly aggressive with debt-funded share repurchases or larger-scale acquisitions such that debt-to-EBITDA remains above 3x for an extended period of time."

TTM EBITDA: $4.13 billion

Long-Term Debt: $12.6 billion

Currently, the debt to EBITDA ratio is only slight above 3x; however, with the 2020 acquisition pushing forward, I have to wonder if Moody's will follow through with this warning. I doubt they will downgrade WM because of the company's impressive organic growth, but nevertheless, it is a concern that makes the thought of placing a BUY tag on WM less appealing.

Acquisition of Advanced Disposal

On April 14, 2019, WM entered into a merger agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Advanced Disposal for $33.15/share in cash. Advanced Disposal's total enterprise value was $4.9 billion including ~$1.9 billion of net debt. WM will receive 95 collection operations, 73 transfer stations, 41 owned or operated landfills and 22 owned or operated recycling facilities when the merger closes in Q1 2020.

This acquisition continues WM's tactic of conglomerating smaller garbage businesses into the company. However, this isn't the usual tuck-in acquisition that WM has made continually over the past five years. This is a much larger, more complex merger that perhaps could be more costly and less accretive in comparison to the smaller, simpler tuck-in acquisitions of the past.

According to management, the acquisition is expected to be almost immediately accretive to earnings in the first year after integration. However, US regulators may require divestments for competition-related reasons which could squash the deal or cause further costs.

If the deal does go through, it will be seen as net negative on WM's credit rating according to Moody's, despite the market loving the move. Moody's did, however, upgrade WM's credit in May of 2018 and continues to affirm its Baa1 rating for the company, citing strong organic revenue growth.

Garbage is good business and undeniably Advanced Disposals adds to WM's growth prospects. The excellent management and efficient processes at WM coupled with the consistent cash flows of the acquired business should make up for the chop that could come in the near term as debt to EBITDA levels increase.

Classic Valuation Metrics

While you always expect to pay a premium when buying a safe, well-run business like Waste Management, in my view, the current premium is simply too steep. Given the late cycle market behavior and continued trade tensions with China, I see WM's move from trading at around 20x earnings to over 29x earnings in 8 months as a sign of equity investors flocking to safer stocks.

Data by YCharts

Below you can see WM is pricey vs. historical averages in terms of almost every classic valuation metric.

Current 4 yr. avg. P/S 3.34 2.29 P/E 29.11 25.2 P/B 7.81 5.76 P/Free Cash Flow 28.7 20.3 EV/EBITDA 14.80 11.93

From Morningstar

However, one could argue you get what you pay for when you see the ever-improving profitability figures below.

Current 5-Yr Avg Sector Median Return on Equity % 28.1 24.8 11.5 Return on Assets % 12.9 7.3 6.6

Conclusion

I believe at this lofty valuation trading at over 7.8x book value and 29x earnings, WM is a HOLD. The company's increasing indebtedness coinciding with an over 30% rise in share prices means you may end up paying more for less when buying WM right now. Advanced Disposal will increase the company's debt to EBITDA and debt to equity levels to much higher than normal in 2020 (if regulators allow the merger). Although WM will remain a portfolio cornerstone for me, I no longer believe the stock offers outsized returns looking forward. I really hope they prove me wrong (again).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.