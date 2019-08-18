Xinyuan: Selling Pressures Should Ease Soon

But for Xinyuan, the light at the end of the tunnel can be seen.

The Numbers

The financial numbers for Xinyuan (NYSE:XIN) are presented in the following table. While sales are down, revenues and income are up. The company is carrying considerable debt, but this is nothing special for a real estate company. Overall, the numbers look OK.

Source: XIN SEC Report

Borrowing Costs

A recent South China Morning Post article notes:

Medium-sized developers have to contend with rising borrowing costs - at 7% to 10% - while the biggest developers, especially state-owned enterprises, enjoy lower funding costs of 3% to 5%. China Overseas Land and Investment (Coli), a state-owned property giant, sold a 10-year US dollar bond at 3.45% coupon this month, the lowest among mainland Chinese developers even as the cost for smaller private developers surged. Tahoe Group this month offered a 15% coupon for its US dollar bond.

With XIN having to pay 14% for some of its debt, it is reasonable to think it would appear quite attractive to a large real estate company that can borrow at much lower rates.

Spreading Itself Thinly

Ultimately, real estate is a local business. That is, one has to deal with unique zoning situations and local politicians. Most Western real estate companies make a point of finding local partners they can trust before investing in a foreign market. XIN violates these rules. It invests on its own in foreign countries. Right now, XIN's Oosten property in Brooklyn has 20% of its units unsold and a number of them are being offered as rentals. Time will tell on this and XIN's other non-Chinese projects.

Selling Pressures Should Ease

In 2013, XIN entered into an agreement with TPG Group Holdings, whereby TPG got 18.6 million shares (approximately 20% of all XIN shares) in return for almost $110 million. The agreement was that TPG would not liquidate its holdings until 2018. But once that date passed, TPG has been liquidating. The following table is based on 13-F filings assembled by Fintel. So far, TPG has liquidated 17.3 million shares, leaving only 1.3 million not yet sold. At the current rate of liquidation, TPG will liquidate its total position this quarter.

Source: Fintel

It is likely that TPG's liquidation explains most of the poor price performance of XIN over the last few quarters. It also suggests that with the liquidation pressure ending, XIN's stock will perform better going forward.

In my last piece on XIN, I highlighted Acadian, an investment house in Boston because it had just purchased 286,759 XIN shares. I noted that while it was not a very large investment, Acadian would not have made the purchase without a careful review. This quarter, it doubled its holdings to 582,074 shares.

Conclusion

Above, a number of problem areas for XIN have been highlighted. But with TPG completing its liquidation of XIN shares, the company's price performance should improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.