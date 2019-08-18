Yale Builds Big Position In Slack; Peter Thiel Dumps On Google, BUY!

If I am right and the next 2 weeks offer smoother sailing, you are going to want to start building cash back up.

How can I talk about going long at a time like this? The yield curve... OMG!

Yes, we are in the midst of instability in the market and we could very well continue to see selling this week. However, I think we have a moment of blue skies for the next two weeks or so, barring the ten-year crashing further (I think we get a bit of a rally or the bond stabilizes from here). So I want to steer away from making market calls for the week.

We have the Jackson Hole economic conference where all the Fed players will be. I think they will go out of their way to support the 10-year and steer away from calling for a possibility of negative rates. Yes, academically it's possible, in reality, this is just dumb. There are so many levers the US can pull to prevent this from happening. They are even talking about offering 50-year and 100-year bonds (finally). We should not allow the rest of the world to pull us down into this nonsense.

The economies of Europe and Japan are basket cases of deflation, and if Europe tips into a recession, add deflation and it's called a depression. Mario Draghi will do whatever it takes to prevent that, but the EU will fail to do what needs to be done: reform its banks, do massive deregulation, turn back these anti-business rules and social programs, AND cut taxes. Until they do that cutting rates and buying bonds and equities might work temporarily but will only make things worse. Where is Germany, and why won't they invest in their own infrastructure, also funding infrastructure elsewhere? It is sad to see Europe fail economically, but it will get worse before it gets better.

That said, the US can grow without the rest of the world as long as it sanitizes this crazy drop in interest rates. Well, I said I didn't want to make a market call and here I am getting all macroeconomics on y'all. Sorry, let's just be optimistic this week and next, but prepare for September 1 on the tariff announcement. That said, let's talk long...

Yale goes long, Let's use that to tighten up on Slack

I have been pussyfooting around with Slack (SLACK), praising it while saying that we should wait, and on August 4, I said you can initiate a small position. Enough is enough, let's get more aggressive with WORK. It has fallen significantly from highs after its recent debut. Yes, I believe that WORK is more of a long-term opportunity. I think WORK can become a corporate portal that many other productivity applications can hang off of. Also, of course, we are in the depths of a sell-off so some caution is warranted, but I have been very tentative with this name and I should not be.

I believe long-term investors should only focus on dividend-paying names. However, this is a situation where I feel someone should buy some shares and put this name away for years. Yes, Microsoft (MSFT) has a competing product, but I think that there are many enterprises that will choose WORK precisely because it's independent. Microsoft has difficulty playing with others historically, IMHO.

So can WORK sell-off really hard at certain points in the next 3-5 years? Yes. Does it have the potential to be a juggernaut? Also, yes. Also, MSFT or some other player might beat WORK, but I think this is a very good long-term speculation. Does that make sense? Clearly, if WORK does selloff hard at any point, you should keep adding more to the position little by little. It is our responsibility to keep observing its progress. Until something changes in its business model, stay long.

Barron's says Stamford is long on CrowdStrike (CRWD), Uber - Boo! And Pinterest

I am using this as another goad to finally get fully behind Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Again, I have been laying back on PINS because I was hoping that they would be misunderstood on their first earnings report. Instead, they smashed earnings and started to communicate their vision. It confirmed my view that PINS will eventually become part of the retail world. Let's again stop pussyfooting around and just get long on PINS. Let's not load up the truck as usual and take a phased approach to get long, but get long.

Let me stress here that going long on Uber (NYSE:UBER) is an idiot move, maybe they are looking to trade the name, maybe for a very fast trade, maybe. I maintain my position that UBER is going to ZERO.

Finally, Barron's says Harvard sold Apple and Facebook and bought Alphabet

I say yay for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG); I am very much behind that, but selling Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? The article says that they sold 40% off of each position. Maybe there are huge profits there and they are just resizing their portfolio. Let's not use that as a reason to sell off those names.

I find it quizzical that they bought Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) too when to my eye it is sputtering. They also went long on Booking Holdings (BKNG). I wanted you to go long when it was down 20%, now I think it's back well above that level. So to summarize, long GOOGL, and look to get long on AAPL and FB once they are below the magical -20% level.

What am I doing here, who cares what Barron's thinks?

I am giving an insight into a habit of mine. I see Barron's like an early consensus view. So if they confirm a position I am in or looking to get into anyway, that's great. I would never originate a position based solely on an article in Barron's. The smart money is already in. Here in the case of Slack and Pinterest, these are what I consider long-term speculations where I am already in, or in the case of Pinterest, was about to recommend getting into. My dearest hope for PINS is that it gets a good sell-off when the IPO lock-up expires, or as the market gains more turbulence, it shaves some points off.

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, continues to question Alphabet's loyalty to the US

Say what you want about Thiel, he's a fascist, he hates university education... yada, yada, yada. One thing you can't take away from him, he is a tech-god, co-founding not just PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) but also Palantir, the super AI-powered military contractor.

He does question China's involvement with Alphabet and makes some good points. All well and fine, I hope that GOOGL is not doing what Thiel is saying that they are doing, or if they do, under his pressure, I hope they pivot away from collaborating with their military. What caught my attention big time is that he confirmed my conclusion that GOOGL is the world leader in AI right now. Please be mindful that he is building AI capability at Palantir, so he is throwing shade on his own company, and by damning, he is praising GOOGL technology. GOOGL Cloud is gaining in the marketplace.

To me, this confirms that they are part of a triumvirate. Alphabet is most likely the cheapest tech name with the brightest future, from WAYMO to Verily, to all their project X stuff, and VC investments to their super-duper cloud offering. GOOGL is a two-fisted pound-the-table buy. It's a buy as a trade, as a longer-term speculation and a long-term investment.

Again, this is a situation where I want long-term investors to look for dividend-paying names, yet here is a name that I truly believe will generate value for the next ten years. You know that I feel narrative is an all-important ingredient to picking stocks; in the case of GOOGL, it's an impediment. It is viewed as an advertising services company only, but it is much much more than that. Buy GOOGL.

I want to finish by stating that I know you are all probably fully allocated to equities by now. At this point, if I am right about your allocation, it is prudent to stand pat and to start trimming positions to generate the next slug of cash. That is the prudent thing to do. If you have 5% cash left, I don't think it makes sense to risk that cash right now. So what I want you to do is to make note of these names, and as you trim, or even get more aggressive and take profits, take very small symbolic positions now, and fill them in later. Except for Slack, start a position, or add to it.

Insider Corner

Camping World (CWH): Melvin Flanigan (CFO) bought 36,000 shares for $297,000.00.

My take: I have seen continued insider buying here and at other motorhome makers. This tells me that the consumer is strong. It also tells me that their trade issues with raw materials are probably no longer a problem.

CIT Group (CIT): Robert C. Rubino (Insider) bought 6,930 shares for $299,514.60. Alan L Frank (Director) bought 3,000 shares for $123,900.00.

My take: Earlier this week there were other insiders buying. I think this is a good sign for small- and medium-sized businesses. Loan demand is a sign of business confidence. Would I buy based on all this activity? The only name I am behind in the financial world right now is Goldman Sachs (GS). If you know this space, and you understand CIT, go for it. I may take a closer look at some point.

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI): Gerald W. Deitchle (Director) bought 3,000 shares for $101,430.00. Greg Trojan (CEO) bought 14,400 shares for $474,048.00.

My take: A lot of these fast-casual restaurant names are doing fantastically in the market. BJRI is currently trading at half its 52-week high. I should stay in my lane, I really have no idea whether BJRI is a good risk. I am just stating the facts.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.