Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk

It's been a difficult year for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) that continues to face the repercussions of the fatal Brumadinho mining dam collapse in January which claimed the lives of 248 people and led to the resignation of top executives, including the CEO. The response has been a renewed focus on safety with significant investments for better monitoring and operational risk management. Year-to-date iron ore production is down 24% from last year given the halted output in the region. The company reported its second consecutive quarter of net losses based on additional charges. Total costs related to the disaster have reached $6 billion. The latest challenge has been volatile iron ore prices given increasing uncertainties of China's macro outlook. The stock is down 17.5% in 2019 and 33% from its 52-week high set back in September of last year. This article recaps the Q2 earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Vale stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

Vale reported Q2 earnings on August 1st, missing both the consensus top line and EPS expectation on larger than expected new charges to the "Brumadinho event" with a cumulative $6.036 billion charged to the dam disaster this year. Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 missed the market estimate by $0.56 while revenue of $9.19 billion missed by $250 million.

One of the themes management is emphasizing this quarter is a transition towards normalcy, suggesting there is now a lot less uncertainty related to the financial impact of Brumadinho with current estimates reflecting the totality of liabilities related to the event.

Despite the production stoppage since Q1, firm wide net revenues climbed 6.6% y/y based on higher market prices for iron ore and higher sales volume in nickel in the quarter. Iron ore 62% Fe reference price averaged US$100.1 per metric ton in 2Q19, 53% higher than 2Q18. Ironically, higher iron ore prices this year have been based in part on the global supply disruption caused by Vale. The company notes a resumption of its Brucutu operation and dry processing of the Vargem Grande complex expected to recover production in the second half of the year.

The company is bullish on nickel with an expectation of a recurring market deficit for the rest of 2019 expected to support prices. Among other minerals, lower coal and copper prices on the quarter also pressured EBITDA. Overall adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $3.098 billion, down from $3.875 billion in the period last year.

Vale Adjusted EBITDA. Source: Company IR

Favorably, free cash flow at $1 billion in the quarter remains positive and the company's debt position continues to decline with a net debt position reported at $9.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion last year. In context, net debt was a high as $25 billion at the end of 2016. Vale notes a net debt to adjusted EBITDA level of 0.9x and a 10.4x interest coverage, suggesting an overall solid balance sheet position. The company ended the quarter with $6 billion in cash and equivalents.

Vale Debt Position. source: Company IR

Analysis

The real question here is Chinese demand, not only as the market represents ~50% of Vale's ferrous revenues but the impact Chinese demand has on the global commodity price. There's been conflicting signals in the iron ore market, including the supply disruption from Vale earlier in the year that helped prices surge while expectations of stimulus measures from China towards the infrastructure sector was the last bullish driver. The concerns of global trade amid the U.S.-China trade dispute have been negative.

Iron Ore Price Chart. Source: Markets Insider

Iron ore prices reached a 5-year high in July near $120 per metric ton for the benchmark index based on what at the time was a favorable supply and demand dynamic. Vale itself included the following comments in its quarterly performance update and iron ore outlook; overall optimistic on the commodity price noting still strong demand from China and also a recovery in steel price in the U.S.

"In China, crude steel production showed a robust output in 2Q19, since the construction sector demand continued strong, guided by improved credit conditions that had a positive knock effect on steel demand in 2019... Looking forward, Chinese property data in 1H19 suggests that the demand for metals will stay high, as the Chinese Government is expected to roll out stimulus during the rest of the year, which would offer support to buoy up the country’s commodities consumption amid the China-US trade war. Additionally, steel prices in the US and other main steel production regions are recovering, with signs of staying at a higher level in 2H19 when compared to 1H19."

Iron Ore Outlook

More recently since late July, however, iron ore prices have dropped 22% to a current $96 (approximately the average for Q2) based on both the greater uncertainty from China following the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute and also Vale's outlook for a recovery in production into the second half of the year. The combination of rising supply and weakening demand is now bearish for the commodity. Adding to concerns over demand, Chinese iron ore inventories have increased in recent weeks while Chinese steel prices have also pulled back, adding to iron ore price pressure. Overall, we see more downside for iron ore that could return to at least the 2018 levels around $75 per metric ton, should the economic conditions deteriorate.

All About China

Indeed, the latest economic data from China for the month of July shows a concerning deceleration as industrial production up 4.8% y/y was the slowest rate since 2002. Separately, retail sales at 7.6% y/y was below the 1-year trailing average of 8.5%, suggesting a broader slowdown. Whether the unresolved trade dispute with the U.S. is to blame or a sign of a deeper cyclical correction, the weak trend is negative for commodities, representing downside for iron ore which is our base case.

China July Industrial Production. Source: National Bureau of Statistics China

Takeaway

This transitional quarter for Vale was positive in the sense that there is now a clearer understanding of the financial impact of the Brumadinho disaster which shouldn't have any more major new surprises. The ongoing deleveraging of the balance sheet and expectation of a recovery in production through the second half of the year are favorable to the operating outlook.

With that said, we see VALE today at around $11 per share as essentially a macro bet on China given its implications to the iron ore market. Weaker than expected Chinese economic indicators coupled with a worsening global growth and trade outlook should continue to pressure iron ore prices in the near term. The possibility of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute or a stronger than expected recovery could represent a catalyst for the stock to move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.