YY Inc.: Bear Case Now Obsolete

For many months, investors have been fearful of YY Inc. (YY), not only because it is a Chinese stock, like Michael pointed out in his article, but also because investors are fearful that the live-streaming market in China is becoming saturated and growth is slowing due to the advent of short video apps like Douyin.

Well, in its Q2 earnings report, YY not only dispelled this bear case but management also became much more shareholder friendly, launching a $300 million share buyback program at 52-week lows. This helps mitigate the key risk we described in this article. We continue to believe YY represents a compelling opportunity at this price.

Q2 has made the bear case obsolete

Q2 looked decent to us. Revenue growth continued to outpace expectations as apps from Bigo continued to grow both sequentially and YOY. Although live streaming experienced fairly slow growth, growth in short form video helped push up MAU growth significantly.

"Average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 431.2% to 90.3 million from 17.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, including 80.7 million from Likee (formerly known as Like), which increased by 374.7% year-over-year, and 9.6 million from IMO's embedded short-form video services." Q2 press release

Likee MAUs grew from 20.6 million to over 80 million in 1 year. IMO's embedded short form video services were used by nearly 10 million people.

One of the major themes in the YY bear case was that live streaming would be replaced by short form video. Although live streaming growth does seem to be dying, you can clearly see from the figures above that YY has built a very successful short form video app, Likee, and has embedded short form video into other apps. This bodes well for future growth and bolsters the bull case.

Live streaming didn't decline either, as YY Live's MAUs increased 3.7% and Bigo Live's MAUs increased 6.6%. Pretty slow growth, but at least it's not declining. Hago and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) showed much better results, with HUYA MAUs growing 31.1% YOY and Hago, which was just created last year, having now over 25 million MAUs. Live streaming continued to be monetized, with paying users for both YY Live and HUYA growing double digits.

YY has become an extremely interesting company - it has triple-digit low profitability growth in short form video which is funded slowly by the monetization of its live-streaming businesses.

Although value investors seemed to be fixated on lower margins and lower operating income, we believe that YY now should be evaluated more as a growth company instead of a stable, cash generating company. The dollars coming out of the bottom line are being invested to capture market share in international markets.

Although international markets don't generate much revenue now, we are confident that they will grow much faster and eventually eclipse revenues generated in the domestic Chinese market. By this time, margins are likely to improve as marketing requirements diminish.

Like we mentioned in a previous article, we believe YY is fast becoming a global social media company, and we believe once investors realize this, massive upside will be unlocked.

Interestingly, margin expansion may come faster than some may realize, with YY's management saying that they will be more prudent with marketing.

"Secondly, for sales and marketing, we will be more prudent going forward after the acquisition of BIGO. We will track the ROI for every single product in different markets. And the second point is that if we look at the cost basis, the user acquisition and both user retention costs, those tend to be lower than China in many of those emerging markets. So I think the ROI tends to be better from that perspective." Q2 earnings call

Upside may be unlocked faster if management can increase margins faster, as this would allow YY to attract a more value oriented investor base.

Valuation

We have mentioned in the past how YY was undervalued when compared to other companies. Our sentiment has not changed since we first discussed its cheap valuation.

Since YY is now a short form video company, it may be more appropriate to compare it with the likes of Bytedance or Kuaishou. If you remove YY's cash position and the HUYA stake (est. at 35%), the core business and Bigo trades at -500 million. This is for a business with estimated ~380 million mobile MAUs.

If you use Bytedance's valuation to calculate the value of the core business, you'll end up with a $19 billion valuation, and if you use Kuaishou's valuation, you'll end up with similar numbers.

By the way, these are actually conservative estimates considering (1) Likee is likely growing faster than Tiktok; (2) YY has more experience with monetization, therefore it deserves to trade at a higher valuation per MAU; and (3) HUYA is likely undervalued, as we covered in this article and this article.

Any way you cut it, the valuation disconnect doesn't make sense. Maybe that's why management has launched a $300 million buyback even though they are growing their short form video service triple digits. Sometimes the most compelling opportunity is your own stock, and we applaud management for doing this buyback near 52-week lows.

"Moreover, as many of you have noticed, YY's stock price has currently reached its lowest level during the past 52 weeks. However, as management, we remain fully confident about the company's future growth prospects. With the approval from the Board, today, we announced a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to US$300 million of shares over the next 12 months." Q2 earnings call

Anyway, using some very conservative assumptions, our bear case price target is $140 per share, a substantial premium to today's price. We believe this price target can be reached within 2-3 years of the trade war ending, whenever that might be.

Conclusion

Overall, YY is extremely cheap at current prices. We believe corporate governance is still a problem, but at least management has initiated a share buyback, which we applaud. Results continue to be excellent, and we continue to remain extremely optimistic about the future of this company.

