What's At Stake This Week

In light of last week's drama (and similarly manic action the week before), I thought I'd pen something short for readers here ahead of the new week, which will afford Jerome Powell an opportunity to undo some of the damage that's been variously ascribed to his July press conference.

Powell will of course be in Jackson Hole on Friday, and markets are looking for a sign that the Fed is no longer thinking about the July rate cut (and its likely sequel in September) as a "mid-cycle adjustment."

That characterization of the Fed's preemptive easing is the source of considerable market consternation.

This is a somewhat maddening discussion because whether you agree with President Trump or disagree when it comes to US monetary policy, one thing that isn't up for debate is that the trade war and the uncertainty it's fostered has contributed to the downturn in global growth and also to the Fed's dovish pivot. That makes it somewhat awkward to cast aspersions on Powell - there's a sense in which he is a victim of circumstance. That, increasingly, is the view among White House officials not named "Trump" or "Peter Navarro", according to sources who spoke to CNBC this week.

But in the president's defense (and remember, if you can't play devil's advocate to your own deep-seated beliefs, they probably aren't all that deep-seated in the first place), it is not up to Chair Powell to decide what kind of trade policy is appropriate. And it is certainly not advisable for the Fed to set policy based on a desire to try and right the perceived "wrongs" of the executive.

Powell has explicitly acknowledged the former point (i.e., that it is not his job to judge the relative merits of trade policy), but not so much the latter. When it becomes clear that the external environment has deteriorated to an extent that makes an ex-US, global downturn just as likely as not (and I would argue that's where we are right now), and when it has become equally clear that attempting to discern where trade negotiations will be next week is an exercise in futility, let alone forecasting things six months or a year out, persisting in the idea that relatively strong US economic data precludes aggressive rate cuts is, in a certain sense, akin to belligerence.

To be clear, I do not buy those argument. I think it is extremely dangerous for the Fed to acquiesce to its own exaptation vis-à-vis the trade war, and that goes double when it comes to being roped into an explicit currency war (as opposed to the "polite" currency debasement that's always implicit in easing policy under more "normal" geopolitical conditions).

But just because I don't agree with it, doesn't mean I don't have to consider it, and I would encourage investors to think about the situation the same way.

When looked at in that context, Chair Powell needs to move quickly to convince the market that the Fed no longer conceptualizes of the July rate cut as a "mid-cycle adjustment". As discussed at length here Friday, that characterization is contributing to the relentless flattening pressure on the curve in at least three ways: 1) it prevents short-end rates from falling as much as they would were the Fed to "confirm" an aggressive easing cycle, 2) it adds to worries that the Fed's response will be inadequate to revive inflation expectations and protect growth, thereby pressuring long-end yields lower, and 3) it indirectly exacerbates pressure in dollar funding markets which in turn tightens financial conditions.

(Heisenberg)

Compounding this situation is the relative outperformance of the US economy in an environment where global growth is slowing. There is virtually no chance of the dollar sustaining any material weakness under these circumstances, and that's a problem. Consider the following bit from a Goldman note out last week:

We find only seven meaningful episodes in the past four decades when the Dollar weakened as global growth ran below trend [and] in five of those seven episodes, the US 2-year trade-weighted rate differential narrowed by at least 10 basis points. The rate compression was typically driven by substantial Fed easing relative to other major central banks, such as rapid policy rate cuts in 2002 and QE3 in late-2012.

In keeping with what I said above about leaving aside normative judgments about the administration's policies and forgetting about the fact that those policies are in large part responsible for the conditions that have prevented the greenback from weakening even as US yields have plunged in 2019, the Fed probably needs to do something to pull the rug out from beneath the currency.

Why? Well, from a kind of 30,000-foot perspective, relatively tight Fed policy and a resilient dollar in times of slowing global growth and trade is like a boa constrictor - it squeezes everyone further and exacerbates things, something Powell should have learned last year, if he didn't full appreciate it before ascending to the chairmanship.

But zooming in on the current situation, the problem for the Fed is that the outperformance of the US economy is bound to keep the greenback supported even in the presence of shallow pro-cyclical easing (i.e., the dollar will hold up despite one or two or even three 25bps rate cuts). Here's a chart that plots the relative performance of the US economy against the dollar:

(Deutsche Bank)

That's a recipe for imported disinflation, especially if the FOMC's global counterparts are easing faster than the Fed. "If the rest of the world is easing, then on the margin the Fed must ease more in order to short circuit dollar appreciation that would put further downward pressure on domestic inflation, when core PCE inflation has already slipped non-trivially relative to target," Deutsche Bank's Stuart Sparks wrote in a Friday note.

As Sparks goes on to point out, the dollar is "now appreciating in spite of the sharp decline in Fed funds expectations". Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

As Deutsche Bank writes in the same cited note, "the implication is that the Fed must run faster to stand still."

If the economy continues to outperform (especially on the back of more "insurance" cuts), but the dollar fails to fall, the US will continue to import disinflation.

Without getting any further into the speculative economic weeds, the point is simply that when you see the market pricing in aggressive Fed easing, it could well be that what you're seeing isn't so much recession fears, but rather expectations that eventually, the Fed will come around to the reality of the current environment, wherein aggressive easing is necessary - US recession or no US recession.

In any event, Powell absolutely cannot stick strictly to the "mid-cycle adjustment" script this week. No matter how appropriate that would be under normal circumstances and given the current state of the US economy, these geopolitical circumstances are anything but normal. With the rest of the world headed, at best, for another quarter mired in an industrial slump, and with developed market central banks ex-US already easing on top of rates that are considerably lower than Fed funds, persisting in relative belligerence if you're Powell will almost invariably lead to more dollar strength, a further collapse in inflation expectations, lower long-end Treasury yields, more bull flattening and, in all likelihood, significantly elevated equity volatility as market participants struggle to resign themselves to a Fed that is prepared to risk it all in defense of its independence and a tacit effort to forcibly restore some semblance of order to US trade policy.

As if this needed to be any more precarious, do note that the July Fed minutes will be released on Wednesday. The July meeting obviously occurred prior to the latest trade escalation and market volatility, which means the account of that meeting will probably not come across as overtly dovish, especially given that there were a pair of dissents at last month's FOMC. That, in turn, means Powell will have to work extra hard to not only adjust expectations, but nullify the minutes from last month's pow wow.

