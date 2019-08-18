Crash Protection For General Electric

For General Electric shareholders looking to stay long while strictly limiting their risk, I present ways of doing so.

Although Markopolos's report was dismissed as "silly" by hedge fund manager John Hempton, Hempton acknowledged that it was possible General Electric could go to zero.

Harry Markopolos's accusation of fraud at General Electric rattled the stock last week, before it rebounded somewhat on Friday.

GE logo image via the Financial Tribune.

In Case Harry Markopolos Is Right About GE

Harry Markopolos gained fame for being one of the first analysts to argue that Bernie Madoff's hedge fund was a Ponzi scheme. He rattled General Electric (GE) shareholders last week when he alleged massive fraud at the company.

GE shares rebounded strongly on Friday, but Saturday's Financial Times focused on Markopolos's allegations in both its Lex column (paywalled here) and its Due Diligence column (paywalled here). A key takeaway for me from the second column was that hedge fund manager John Hempton called Markopolos's GE report "silly". You can read Hempton's explication of that on his blog here, but I think it's important to note Hempton's disclosure on that post:

For disclosure: we are long a little bit of GE with the emphasis on "small". GE is a problematic company and a zero is a possibility. However the Markopolis report is not an accurate guide to GE's problems.

Given that Hempton, who is long GE, sees the possibility of the stock going to zero, some GE longs may want to consider hedging it. For them, I show ways of doing so below.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For General Electric

Up to recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my system's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each GE hedge below, two of which expire in December and two of which expire in January of 2021. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 26% in his GE shares.

Before we get to the hedges, a quick explanation of why I've used a decline threshold of 26% here. The reason is that was the smallest decline it was possible to hedge against with optimal puts going out to January of 2021.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in December

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 5,000 shares of GE against a >26% decline by late December of this year.

The cost here was $1,900 or 4.32% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 12.73% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in January of 2021.

The annualized cost is slightly lower here, as you can see: 11.67% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In December

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 5,000 shares of GE against a >26% decline by late December if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $550, or 1.25% of position value, when opening this hedge. That worked out to an annualized cost of -3.68%.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2021.

Here, you would have collected a net cost of $700, or 1.59% when opening the hedge, which worked out to an annualized cost of 1.13% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

Of the hedges above, I'd look closely at the third one, if I were a GE shareholder. A 13% gain from here by December seems optimistic, but if it does happen, you'll actually be up 14.25%, with the negative hedging cost. And if the market decides Markopolos looks right about GE between now and then, your downside will be strictly limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.