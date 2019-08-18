New Kid On The Block: EIC

From the manager who brought you Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC, a closed-end fund that invests primarily in CLO Equity positions), comes a new fund offering: Eagle Point Income Fund (EIC), a closed-end fund which invests primarily in junior tranches of CLO Debt and targeting an 8% distribution yield. Let’s take a look at how this fund will be different from its very popular sibling and dissect the objective of this new offering.

It’s a debt fund

First, EIC will invest at least 80% of its assets in CLO Debt (aka “CLO Paper” or “CLO Bonds”). The remaining 20% can be invested as the manager sees fit; that could be other high-yield plays like bonds, preferred issuances, or CLO Equity (which will probably be the case) to name a few. More specifically, the fund intends to invest in the BB-rated tranches of CLO Debt which is typically one of the last (if not the last) debt tranches in the capital stack before getting to the Sub notes (or “CLO Equity”) in the structure. The lowest-rated debt has the protection of the leverage provided by the sub notes, meaning the value of the sub notes would have to go to zero before any losses are absorbed by these BB and B-rated debt tranches. Refer to the below table, compiled by Guggenheim and S&P Global, whereby it shows the historical defaults of all 1.0 and 2.0 CLOs issues since 1994. You’ll note the BB and B-rated tranches of the 2.0 deals show no defaults with a population size of over 1,000 instances. This is why these CLO bonds are considered so safe and provide such an attractive option in the fixed income space.

You can also see there are several debt tranches above these BB/B’s in the capital stack which is why these are the highest-earning tranches of the notes within the CLO structure. Typical spreads for the BB and B tranches are in the L+500-700 range.

Source: EIC Summary Prospectus

The aforementioned ECC already holds ~15% of its’ net assets in CLO Debt so we can get a good idea of what this manager is looking to do and what sort of interest rates these types of positions will be earning. Using ECC’s CLO Debt positions from the most recent annual report we can analyze a few key metrics; their Weighted-average Mark and Interest Rates are 86.61 and 8.28%, respectively. These are strong indicators of the quality of the bonds in relation to the interest they’re earning and how they trade.

It’s also important to note that these are floating rate bonds, meaning they provide protection against rising interest rates. While it is my belief that we will see rates decrease 25-50bps over the next 6-9 months that isn’t enough to really move the needle when looking at these types of investments, especially in the long-term. As rates rise these floating rate bonds will fare very well compared to most corporate and government bonds which are fixed-rate.

Easier to obtain attractive leverage

The manager has indicated in its prospectus filing that they intend to deploy up to 20% leverage within the first 12-months of operations. I would expect and hope they do so as soon as possible as the distribution will not be fully earned, after factoring in expenses, until they are able to increase their gross assets. As opposed to funds that hold the CLO Sub notes, the CLO bonds are just like regular bonds and banks view these as securities they’re willing to lend against. Reverse repurchase transactions (or “repo’s” for short) are a common way to use CLO Debt positions like this to obtain competitive financing from a major bank. If not with repo’s then the fund could look to a secured credit facility or even a preferred stock issuance (if they went this route I would expect much lower rates than the pref’s ECC issues) but regardless of the type I would expect the fund to be able to get in the range of LIBOR + 125-150bps on their borrowings. With that being said, at today’s rates they will be able to borrow around 3.5% to purchase additional securities earning nearly ~8-9%. It’s through this leverage that the fund will be able to earn their stated distribution target rate of 8%.

No Incentive Fees

This is a big one – from the looks of it the advisor of EIC will be charging a flat-fee of 175bps on gross assets; this differs from the additional fees that the funds charge who manage funds containing primarily CLO Equity. This is huge as that puts money right back in the pocket of the common shareholders (and as we know, those incentive fees charged by ECC/OXLC/OCCI are not cheap). All things considered 175bps to manage a below-investment grade bond fund is still a bit expensive but nothing to get too worked up over for now. If the fund languishes at a discount and the manager begins to enter the cycle of repeated rights offerings (a way to boost their earning power as manager while potentially diluting existing shareholders) then it may be something to watch out for.

Palmer Square indices (CLODI)

For those of you not familiar with Palmer Square Capital Management allow me to introduce you. Palmer Square is a debt shop and CLO Manager based in Kansas City, run by a couple of former Wall Street bankers (pun intended, Angie and Chris Long, the CIO and President, respectively, are in fact married), and they put out a public index to track performance of CLO Debt. From their website, “The Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (“CLODI”) is a rules-based observable pricing and total return index for CLO debt for sale in the US, original rated A/BBB/BB or equivalent”. If you are going to be looking to this index as a resource I encourage you to take the time to read and fully understand their methodology for how they come up with their basket of holdings to generate a monthly performance metric. They’re mostly looking to capture the meat of the CLO Debt market by stripping out all the outliers; only US CLO deals of a certain size, issued after 1/1/2009 (when the rules were beefed up, I wonder why??), are included.

Using the CLODI performance we can get an idea of how the junior debt tranches have fared over the last few years. The 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.32% and 5.56%, respectively, as of 6/28/2019. Going back a bit further to the inception of the index (1/1/2012, over 7 years of data) we see the annualized performance is 7.51%, again as of 6/28/2019. It’s important to note that this index includes a broader view of the lower bond tranches of a CLO and include the bonds that are higher-up in the capital stack like the A’s and BBB’s. As a result of their inclusion, the index shows a lower rate of interest earned but this should give people a broad idea of what they are getting with a junior-CLO Debt fund. This index is updated monthly and is unbiased and can be publicly-viewed, unlike a lot of information on CLO performance.

Source: Palmer Square CLODI Index

And the verdict is…

Overall I like this strategy and I like the manager; I’m going to be a buyer of this fund initially as long as it’s trading at or near NAV. Given the recent popularity of the funds that hold CLO Equity I think this is a nice alternative for people who want to get exposure to the CLO asset class without some of the risks associated with the CLO Equity (and honestly, the opaque information on CLO equity out there). If EIC starts to reach the outrageous premium levels that ECC is currently trading at then the upside is lost and I will wait for a better entrance point down the road. Remember, as much as people like ECC this is not the same; this is a bond fund earning and paying an ~8% distribution. There are loads of managers out there offering something in this realm so in my opinion there is no need to chase this one. PIMCO, Nuveen, and John Hancock, to name a few, have some great alternatives in this space, producing similar types of risk-adjusted returns with steady streams of cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EIC over the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: in collaboration with Stanford Chemist's Income Lab

Additional disclosure: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers over 2 weeks ago.