Getting Started In Dividend Growth Investing: Paring The Universe Of Stocks

How to reduce the number of interesting DG stocks to a manageable number.

This article is meant to help investors who are intrigued by dividend growth investing (DGI), but may be stuck on how to get started. I want to share some methods, sources, and tools that I use.

Hopefully, this may also be useful to experienced DGI in the same way that football players go back to basics each year and work on elementary blocking and tackling.

My purpose here is not to present a case why DGI is a good or bad investing strategy. Rather it is to suggest how to get started for someone who thinks DGI is, or may be, a good idea for themselves.

Basic Definition of Dividend Growth Investing

I take a real simple approach to defining DGI: If a stock has a dividend and has grown it for at least 5 straight years, I call it a DG company.

As you get going with DGI, you will add your own requirements:

How short a growth streak will you accept?

What is your minimum yield requirement?

How slow an annual growth rate will you accept?

But those don’t change the fundamental definition. They simply adjust it for personal goals.

By the way, “stock” can refer to a REIT (real estate investment trust), MLP (master limited partnership), or any other for-profit enterprise that pays dividends or distributions to its owners.

First Essential Tool: The CCC

Dividend growth investors are fortunate to have an unbelievable resource that I’m not sure exists in other areas of investing. It’s a document (spreadsheet) of all companies traded on U.S. exchanges that fit the simple definition above.

The formal name of the document is Dividend Champions.

Informally, the document is often called the CCC. That’s because the stocks are divided into groups that all begin with the letter C:

Champions – those with streaks of 25 or more years

Contenders – 10-24 years

Challengers – 5-9 years

The late David Fish published the first CCC in 2007, focusing only on Champions. Within a couple years, he had expanded it to all groups. After his death in 2018, Justin Law took up the task. Justin has improved formats and rearranged some data, making the CCC even more usable.

As David had done, Justin publishes a new updated version at the beginning of each month. He also publishes an article introducing each new list. Here is Justin’s latest such article: Dividend Champions for August, 2019. He also publishes other articles each month covering highlights, dividend-increase announcements, and the like.

The reason that the CCC is essential is that it is far more than “just” a list. The spreadsheet has 59 columns (!) of information about each stock, and that doesn’t count historical information that Justin has moved to a separate sheet.

The first use of the CCC is obvious: If a stock is on the CCC, it’s a DG stock. If it doesn’t appear there, it’s not. I use the CCC for many things, but initially it is a simple screen to identify DG stocks.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about the CCC is that it’s free.

How Many DGI Stocks Are There?

A quick search suggests that there are about 4000 companies actively traded on U.S. exchanges [source].

How does a DGI start to pare down this overwhelming number? The CCC has already done much of the work for us.

The most recent edition of the CCC lists 887 companies that fit the simple definition:

136 Champions

234 Contenders

517 Challengers

These numbers may still sound overwhelming, but cutting 4000 down to less than 900 is a tremendous first step.

What About Dividend Aristocrats?

You have probably heard of the Dividend Aristocrats. They are basically a subset of the Champions.

The Aristocrats have 25-year increase streaks, and investors often think the Aristocrats list includes all such companies.

But it does not. That’s because in order to be an Aristocrat, a company must be in the S&P 500.

That makes a difference: While there are 136 Champions, there are only 57 Aristocrats. (Sure Dividend maintains a up-to-date list of the Aristocrats).

There are a couple of other differences between the two lists, due to different ways of interpreting dividend “increase,” especially when companies split up or merge.

Personally, I prefer the Champions list to the Aristocrats. As an investor, I don’t care whether a company is in the S&P 500. In fact, that requirement pretty much means that the Aristocrats are limited to large companies. There are quite a few worthy DG candidates that are not large companies and are not in the S&P 500.

I wrote this article in 2014 to explain the situation: Why Aren’t the Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions the Same? (I have removed the article from behind the paywall.)

Second Essential Tool: Elementary Spreadsheet Skills

Because the CCC is a spreadsheet, if you have minimal spreadsheet skills (which describes me), you can use them to zero in on DG stocks that are of most interest to you. To illustrate, I will apply sorts and filters to the CCC, using some basic minimal requirements that a DGI might want to use.

1. Minimal length of streak

Many DGI don’t trust companies that did not maintain their dividend growth streak through the Great Recession. While this may seem too rigid, it is nevertheless easy to narrow the CCC down to companies whose growth streak started in 2007 or earlier (before the Great Recession).

For a company to have started its streak before the recession, it must have a streak of at least 13 years now. So we sort the “All CCC” tab by column E: Number of Years, putting the longest streaks at the top.

If I did this right, line 299 (Union Pacific) is the last company with a 13-year streak. Subtracting the 6 lines that are used for headings, that means we’ve reduced our candidates from 887 to 293 (i.e., knocked out 594).

2. Minimum yield

Lots of investors like DGI because you can generate more income from stocks than from conventional savings like CDs or T-Bills. For illustration here, I’ll use my own current minimum yield for investing in a new stock.

My minimum is 2.8% current yield. To illustrate how many stocks this eliminates by itself, I’ll sort the original CCC sheet by column J: Dividend Yield, putting the highest yields at the top.

The last qualifying company is in line 368. That means that there are 362 companies with yields of 2.8%+. It also means that this step by itself would eliminate 525 companies.

3. Slowest growth rate

There are lots of ways to bring dividend growth rate (DGR) into the picture. Some investors don’t consider a growth rate of less than 5% per year, or even 10% per year, worth their time. They would not even call a stock with a sub-5% DGR a dividend growth stock.

I suggest caution here. Yield and DGR work together. I will accept a slow DGR for a stock that offers a high yield to begin with.

My low-end DGR is 2% per year for a new purchase. I wouldn’t accept a 2% DGR on a stock yielding 2.8%, but I sure would on AT&T (T), whose yield sits at 6%.

But I am 73. Many younger investors look at it the other way around. They will accept a miniscule yield in exchange for a faster growth rate, figuring they have years to let it grow, and their low-yielder will eventually overtake a stock like AT&T.

If you want to model such comparisons, I suggest that you use the calculator at Miller/Howard Investments. It lets you compare the income at various timeframes for two stocks with different yield and DGR characteristics.

In the following example, the blue stock is AT&T (6% yield, 2% DGR). The orange stock is a hypothetical company (1.5% yield, 20% DGR). The hypothetical stock does indeed pass AT&T in annual income after 13 years.

But be careful. It is rare to maintain a DGR of 20% for more than a decade, let alone two decades or more. Per Robert Alan Schwartz’s Tesselation website, no company currently has maintained a 20%-per-year growth rate for more than 9 years straight.

In any event, let’s sort the CCC on column U: 5-year DGR, putting the highest growth rates at the top. It turns out that accepting 2%/year DGR only eliminates 22 stocks, so by itself, that low a DGR is not a very useful screen.

For comparison, raising it to 4%/year eliminates 66 stocks.

4. Other factors

There are lots of other factors that could be used as screens on the CCC. Examples include:

Column Z: EPS payout ratio. Be careful, though, because payout ratios based on EPS (earnings per share) are not useful for REITs and some other capital-intensive industries. But for example, you could sort for companies with a payout ratio of <70%. The purpose for doing that would be to identify companies with presumably safer dividends.

Column AK: Estimated 5-year growth. This is derived from stock analysts’ estimates of EPS growth rates. You could identify companies with estimated growth rates >5% per year, for example.

Column AN: Debt to equity. You could search for companies with relatively low debt. The average D/E ratio for all CCC stocks is 1.05. You could screen out stocks with a higher ratio than that. With low interest rates prevailing for years now, corporate debt has risen dramatically, as companies have increasingly turned to borrowing to finance themselves. You might consider high debt as a ticking time bomb, especially if the economy turns south.

Putting the Factors Together

To apply all the factors in combination, use the filter function.

In the following illustration, I’ve filtered by number of years (13+), yield, (2.8+), and 5-year DGR (4+).

Here are the stocks that remain from those three simple screens. I’ve hidden columns to just display the streak in years; the yield; and 5-year DGR. The stocks are listed alphabetically by ticker.

With just those three simple screens, we’ve reduced the universe of interesting stocks from 887 to 82.

The survivors include tons of brand-name DG stocks, including Caterpillar (CAT), Dominion Energy (D), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), and ExxonMobil (XOM).

I don’t mean to imply that these are the only DG stocks worth investing in. One particular area that these screens cut off is Info Technology. Many of the “first generation” of tech stocks to become DG stocks have not met the 13-year threshold quite yet. So great companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are not on the survivors’ list here, even though many DGI consider them staples of the strategy.

And of course, by screening out DGRs under 4%/year, I screened out AT&T and maybe some other high yielders. So a collateral lesson here is to be aware of how screens work. Close doesn’t count in screening.

Thanks for reading. Please use the comments to ask questions and make suggestions. If there’s sufficient interest, I’ll prepare another article that takes getting started in DGI to a higher level, including a few more resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, MMM, D, PEP, SJM, IBM, JNJ, MO, QCOM, MSFT, KMB, KO, O, T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.