Precision Drilling Is Not A Good Bet For A Reversal

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. As the upstream customers keep their E&P capex budget limited and the crude oil market stays volatile, I do not expect PDS’s stock price to improve much from the current level in the short term. However, if day rates continue to improve on the more advanced rigs, the stock may turn around over the medium-to-long term.

Precision Drilling has managed to keep the U.S. onshore drilling rig fleet relatively steady. The commercialization of the automation technology and a higher mix of higher-margin advanced rigs can improve its operating margin. The company’s outlook for Canada remains weak for Q3. The structural deficiencies in the Canadian energy market will remain a drag for some time in the future. The company also looks to de-leverage its balance sheet significantly.

Rig Upgrade Initiatives

During Q2 2019, the company completed the sixth high-value Super Series rig construction in Kuwait and also achieved an SCR (silicon-controlled-rectifier) to AC Super Triple upgrade. At the beginning of the year, the company had 12 SCR rigs lined up for AC upgrades. While the US Super Triple fleet has grown by 10% in the last 18 months through upgrades, several of its rigs in Canada can be upgraded and redeployed to the U.S. basins where the company enjoys higher utilization. While there are 12 to 24 such candidates for upgrade and transfer, the weak energy market environment has kept the plans on hold. During 2018, it upgraded 31 rigs in the U.S., which expanded its Super Triples rig capability.

Investors may note that even though the company’s management expects the industry E&P activity to soften, lower upstream capex has forced operators to focus more on drilling efficiency improvement. PDS, on its part, has all of its 68 super triple rigs configured for multi-pad drilling and longer laterals. Once the current headwinds are gone, it can improve the day rate. At the current rate, the pricing is expected to remain stable, keeping the margin relatively away from a steep fall.

The second source of future revenue potential lies with the commercialization of Process Automation Control (or PAC) platform. In Q2 2019, the use of PAC-enabled wells increased by 65% over the previous year. Currently, the company has more than 15 revenue-generating PD-Apps under development that can be commercialized.

Analyzing The Current Drivers

Despite several headwinds, PDS’s performance was quite resilient in Q2 2019. Its Contract Drilling Services segment revenues increased by 10% in Q2 2019 over a year ago, while the Completion and Production Services revenues decreased by 6% during the same period. The company’s adjusted earnings per share were a negative $0.07, which was an improvement compared to a loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. Not only did the company’s U.S drilling rigs increase by 7%, it saw higher day rates in that region.

On the other hand, drilling rigs in Canada fell by 14% during that period. Industry-wise, drilling activity in the U.S. increased by 6%, while the drilling activity in Canada decreased by 15% year-over-year in Q2 2019.

Strategies in the U.S.

Let us check out what went right for the company’s U.S. operations in Q2. Apart from higher onshore drilling rigs, the company’s average revenue per utilization day increased by 7% year-over-year in Q2 2019, which helped increase margin by $850 per day. However, the positive impact was mitigated by a 6% higher operating cost per utilization day during the same period.

In the U.S., day rate and margins net of turnkey projects were higher in Q2. However, investors may note that turnkey is a real cyclic business which is tied to natural gas price. The projects are mostly based in the deep wells in the Gulf coast. The turnkey business has been in shambles because the energy price depression of 2014-16 has kept investment out of it in light of weak economic returns. Although turnkey isn’t strategically significant to PDS, a higher gas price might present new opportunities in this business.

Here is how the strategies are evolving for PDS in the U.S. In response to the current crude oil price volatility, the E&P operators have been reducing the active rig count as capital constraints and cash preservation have taken priority. The U.S. rig count, in the past year, has dropped by ~10% until August 2, while the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has decreased by 20% during this period. Against such a weak backdrop, PDS’s active rig count has been steady at the mid-70s in the past year, which is quite remarkable. More importantly, the need for drilling efficiency, lower non-productive time, increasing pad sizes, and technology upgrading have taken over upstream companies’ focus, which paves the way for PDS’s offerings of advanced rigs like the Super Specs. During Q2, it signed 15 term contracts and kept pricing on contract renewals steady. Utilization of the Super Triples in the US remains over 90%. As a result of the firmness of the company’s operations, the management expects the margin to stay steady in the U.S. in Q3 2019.

Canada Operation Is Unlikely To Improve

Moving on to Canada, I have already mentioned how lower activity affected the company’s rig count. Here, margins in Q2 were negatively impacted by rig mix as a higher percentage of shallower rigs, which are typically less profitable to run, were in operation during the quarter. For the past several years, the well-service business in Canada has had structural flaws, which resulted in severely low rates and utilization. Despite the lower rig count and the subsequent activity slowdown, PDS saw relatively steady average revenue per utilization day (2% drop), although the operating cost per utilization day increased by 4% during this period.

The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread is a key indicator of the Canadian energy companies’ performance. The differential came down significantly during the end of Q4 and has continued to stay at a much lower level until now in 2019. WCS, which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI. The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. The Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019. The differential is unlikely to return to the 2018 high anytime soon. Since the spread has changed little from Q2, it is unlikely to affect the margin in any significant manner in Q3.

As the headwinds continue in Canada, the management expects the activity level to drop, which can result in lower revenue and margin in Q3. If activity level declines, there will be lower overhead absorption, which can affect margins adversely. In Q4, the company expects the performance to settle, although the visibility is not high from two quarters from now. However, the shallow water rigs in Canada will continue to see pricing pressure and are likely to lose margin. Partially mitigating the margin fall will be the company’s operation of the higher-margin Super Triple rigs in the Montney.

International Growth Drivers

In Q2, PDS saw higher day rates in its international operations following higher re-contracting rates in some of its rigs. Industry-wise, the global rig count has been on the rise, increasing by 19% in the past year until Q2. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are the company’s key international markets as it achieved a critical rig volume in these regions.

Cash Flow And Capex Plans

In 1H 2019, PDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 13% over a year ago. Despite higher revenues in 1H 2019, a deterioration in working capital primarily led to the cash flow decline.

In 1H 2019, PDS spent $114 million in capex, which more than doubled compared to a year ago. So, free cash flow was $131 million in 1H 2019. In FY2019, the company expects $169 million in capex, which would be a 48% increase over FY2018. The majority of the growth capex has already been spent on the rig upgrades in Kuwait and the SCR AC ST-1500 rig conversions.

Debt And Leverage

An essential tenet of PDS’s medium-term strategy is to lower debt through cash flow improvement. Towards this, it has raised the short-term debt reduction targets from a range of $100 million to $150 million to $200 million by the end of 2019. It has already retired $124 million of debt so far in 2019. However, it will need to improve on the free cash flow generation in 2H 2019 to achieve the short-term debt reduction target.

In 2021, the company will be required to repay $116 of debt. The majority of PDS’s debt repayment obligation falls in 2023 and 2024 (~$698 million) unless the company works out a refinancing schedule.

The company’s leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 1.05x is higher than some of its competitors. Paterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) and Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage ratios are 0.32x and 0.11x, respectively. Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage (1.38x) is higher than the average. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility), it does not require additional external financing to meet the medium-term financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Precision Drilling Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is nearly the same. From FY2013 through FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

PDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is slightly less steep compared to the peers, which tells us that the sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to decline less sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a marginally higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is a touch higher than its peers’ (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of ~5.0x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 15 sell-side analysts rated PDS a “buy” in August (includes “outperform”), while three recommended a hold. None of them rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.06, which at the current price yields 86% returns.

What’s The Take On PDS?

Precision Drilling can continue to see a rather difficult period, although it has managed to do a few things right, including keeping a steady the U.S. onshore drilling rig fleet and commercializing the automation technology. I expect the mix of higher-margin advanced rigs will improve its operating margin.

However, it has not overcome the inherent weakness relating to the reliance on Canada. The drilling environment in Canada has not been conducive for drilling at sufficient profit. However, the outlook might improve marginally in Q4. The company might need to de-leverage its balance sheet significantly in the medium term. As the upstream customers keep their E&P capex budget limited and the crude oil market stays volatile, it may become increasingly difficult to generate sufficient cash flows to pay down debt. I think PDS’s stock price won’t budge from the current level in the short term. Over the medium-to-long term, only if the balance sheet cleans up and day rates continue to improve, the stock can produce positive returns.

