Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy

Amid an escalating trade war, where the momentum swings sharply back and forth with every negative or positive tweet and with every fraction of a dollar the Chinese currency depreciates, Alibaba (BABA), the Chinese juggernaut reflecting the state of the economy, posted stellar earnings and rallied sharply.

Negative sentiment has dominated market actions in recent months and investors were largely ignoring Alibaba's long-term growth trajectory and potential. Since my last article written in mid-June, the stock is now up almost 9% and easily outperforms a flattish S&P 500 over that same time period.

Can this rally be sustained and Alibaba continue to fly higher?

What is going on at Alibaba?

Alibaba's latest earnings are just the logical consequence of its long-term growth path. Organic revenue growth amounted to 42% Y/Y with EPS coming in at $1.83, both metrics easily beating consensus by quite a distance.

Alibaba's core commerce segment continues its fast double-digit growth, recording 44% Y/Y growth in revenue to $14.1B and being responsible for 87% of Alibaba's overall sales. Profit grew even faster at a 52% Y/Y clip and hit $5B.

This growth is fueled by a massive customer base in China's retail landscape. Mobile MAUs hit 755M and annul active consumers (AAC) hit 674M, both setting new all-time records and continuing to show solid single-digit growth despite the already massive scale reached so far.

Although the annual Singles Day is known as the world's biggest shopping festival, few are aware of the Mid-Year Shopping Festival in mid-June. Alibaba does not break down figures for this event, but said it "deepened our penetration into less developed areas" which is always a good thing for investors to hear and read, particularly since 70% of the increase in AAC during the quarter originated from less developed areas.

What's more, despite ongoing concerns about the state of China's economy, consumers keep on spending and Alibaba has become "the leading player in digitizing commerce", allowing the company to continuously improve user experience and increase average spending per customer.

Two secular trends in China, demographics (China's middle class of 300 million people living in large cities is almost as big as the U.S. entire population, something Amazon (AMZN) can only dream about for instance) and urbanization (the rapid urbanization of lower-tier cities of at least 1 million inhabitants is fueling retail consumption), more than offset the limited impact of slower global growth and the trade war, so that Alibaba's business, which is largely consumption-driven, continues to grow at a break-neck pace.

Alibaba is expanding all its retail locations. Its self-owned-and-operated grocery chain "Freshippo" posts solid same-store sales growth with 150 stores in 17 Chinese cities. It's a very small business in Alibaba's universe, but it helps to draw more and more customers into its system and increase adoption of Alibaba's services, most notably Alipay.

Outside China, Alibaba's Lazada (LZDA) business is growing strongly across Southeast Asia, recording over 100% Y/Y order growth and growth in daily active users for the third consecutive quarter. In total, Alibaba's international commerce retail business grew by 29% hitting $811M and its international commerce wholesale business recorded an increase of 22% reaching $327M.

Cloud Computing expanded by 66% Y/Y, crossing the $1B quarterly revenue milestone following an increase in average revenue per customer and the ongoing expansion and extension of Alibaba Cloud with over 300 new products and features launched during just this quarter alone. The Cloud segment has now reached 7% of overall revenue and is Alibaba's second largest segment. Bottom line, the segment is reporting a small loss of $52M as Alibaba continues to heavily invest into this business as well as its other businesses. Overall, Product Development expenses are now 7% of total revenue.

Alibaba's other segments, "Digital Media & Entertainment" and "Innovation Initiatives & Others", are seeing tepid revenue growth amid continuing losses. Losses have narrowed slightly but especially Youku and Alibaba Music are nowhere near being profitable or becoming a major player in video or music streaming.

Interestingly, although Alibaba is often referred to as the "Amazon of China", Alibaba generates all its profits in its massive core commerce segment and thereby funds growth in other loss generating areas, whereas Amazon uses the high-margin cloud business with AWS to post record profits and heavily invest into all its other areas as well.

It's key to think long term with Alibaba

And long term is what really counts for Alibaba. Management itself shared a very interesting perspective in the context of the Chinese economy:

"The size of the Chinese economy is US$13 Trillion. In the future, obsessing on the rate of growth is not meaningful, because of the law of large numbers. The reality is the absolute dollar amount of new wealth creation in the Chinese economy will be well over US$800 billion each year. We have conviction that e-commerce and digitization of retail will continue to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy. While the overall economy grew in single digits, e-commerce sector GMV grew at 20% to 30% over the last several years."

In my view, the Chinese e-commerce market is the best secular growth market for a company to be operating in. Alibaba itself thinks that the law of large numbers paired with high growth rates needs no further arguments for long-term investors.

Alibaba's core market - the Chinese e-commerce market - is forecast to almost double by 2022, reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report, "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world," by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

The two mega trends fueling this development is the ongoing transformation of China's economy from manufacturing to services and the accompanying growth in disposable income, as well as a stronger and growing domestic consumption economy.

"What is happening is the lower-tier cities are urbanizing very fast, with a projected 300 million people that will move from rural areas into these cities in the next 10 years. The economy of these smaller cities will grow faster than the major metropolitan areas. We’ve seen projections that retail consumption from the lower-tier cities and townships will triple from $2.3 trillion today to nearly $7 trillion by the year 2030. That is a compounded annual growth of more than 10% over a long period of time."

Investor Take-Away

The only investor that has a good reason to sell Alibaba is Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA). The Yahoo spin-out has started to reduce its lucrative stake in Alibaba to zero as part of long-term company strategy. Although I personally consider this to be a huge mistake, it has created an even better opportunity for real long-term investors. The fund's selling of 261M ADS since May 20, 2019 has undeniably put pressure on Alibaba's stock price in an already volatile and partially hostile market environment. With only 22M left to go, that negative driver to Alibaba's stock price will soon disappear and set the stage for Alibaba to return to its strong long-term upward trajectory.

Unless China will succumb economically, which would lead to recession globally, Alibaba will always be growing at least as fast as the Chinese economy, but in reality, much faster given the incredible rise of China's middle-class and secular mega-trends which can easily offset external factors like tariffs. Source: Yahoo.com

If an investment looks too good to be true, it is always appropriate to challenge your thesis. With Alibaba, however, you have one of the world's largest corporations deeply embed in the world's biggest economy (in the future) with the world's biggest middle class and with unprecedented potential in terms of urbanization.

The current unrest in Hong Kong is potentially delaying the planned Hong Kong listing of Alibaba shares and could be one of the last opportunities for investors to get Alibaba on the cheap. Alibaba is growing over 40% Y/Y, but its forward PE of 25 times earnings is absurdly low for a company growing at such a clip.

The business is firing on all cylinders, and with the long-term growth trajectory fully intact, it is a generational buy, especially at current prices.

