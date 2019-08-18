Oceaneering International Muddles Through Sticky Waters

OII Is Likely To Stay Under Pressure

Oceaneering International (OII) provides engineered products and support services to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin, I do not expect the stock price to show any positive momentum in the short-term. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company’s outlook can brighten.

The uncertainty associated with the execution of the offshore projects continues as the crude oil price is headed for further volatility in the next year. Despite that, OII is set to add a subsea support vessel in 2019, while an increased backlog in the Subsea Products segment is expected to improve revenue visibility in 2020. The company’s non-energy business growth, however, can remain relatively muted in 2019 due to the loss of a significant government contract and delay in an entertainment theme park project.

A Recent Background in ROV and Drill Support market

Over the past four years until 2018, OII decreased the ROV fleet size due to lower demand. In 2018, the ROV operating income declined due to lower average dayrates and higher costs. Lower dayrates resulted from lower levels of offshore drilling activity, while expenses increased due to the shorter duration of the contracts and reactivation of the previously idle systems. However, early in 2019, the segment performance appeared to be improving. In Q1, the company’s ROV segment revenue increased, and the adjusted EBITDA margin inflated due to the higher revenue per day. In this background, let us now check out whether the improvement in results continued to roll in Q2.

ROV Segment: Performance And Outlook

While things looked set for better performance in Q2, the vessel projects market remains subdued. No doubt, the ROV utilization level for OII increased to 62% in Q2 from 53% in Q1. The segment backlog increased, too, in Q2. As a result, the segment revenue increased by 20% I Q2 compared to a quarter ago. The segment operating income margin inflated to 7% from just 1% during the same period. The primary driver for the improved result in Q2 was the demand growth coming from an increased number of working floating rigs, especially in international operations.

There were improvements in the company’s drill support market share also. The working floating rigs increased by 18% in Q2 compared to Q1, while the contracted floating rig count held steady during the latest quarter. Operationally, the company increased its fleet size marginally to 276 in Q2.

Despite that, higher offshore activity did not translate into higher vessel call-out activity, which is regarded as a critical indicator to measure the performance. And so, there was nearly no change in the ROV revenue per day on hire in Q2. Given the mixed outlook, OII’s management expects operating results for the ROV segment to remain resilient in 2H 2019 compared to 1H 2019. The ROV fleet utilization can range between a high 50% and lower 60% range, which would be marginally lower compared to Q2. However, the EBITDA margin is likely to remain unchanged in 2H 2019 versus the first half of the year. OII will likely protect its market share in the drill support market as the upstream customers’ preeminent interest in working floating drilling rigs may translate into a higher number of drill support days in Q4 2019.

Subsea Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

Floating rig demand and the number of subsea tree completions are the primary demand drivers for the Subsea Products lines. In this segment, OII saw increased revenues from manufactured products sales, primarily in the umbilicals business unit. As it turned out, a project activity ramp up in late 2018 and 1H 2019 led to the higher demand for the umbilical products. As a result, the segment revenues increased by 8% in Q2 compared to Q1. The segment operating income margin, too, increased to 5% versus nearly zero margins a quarter ago because the completion of a substantial project started yielding profit.

The segment outlook also looks bright, given a 28% increase in the segment backlog in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. The company received new orders for umbilicals, hardware, and aftermarket services. In June, it received an award from a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum related to the Mozambique LNG project. OII will manufacture and sell umbilicals and distribution hardware in Q3 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2021. The book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.65 in Q2 compared to 1.4 in Q1.

OII’s management expects the segment margin to remain steady due to increased levels of manufactured products volume and better cost absorption. So, the operating margin in 2H 2019 is likely to remain stable at the mid-single-digit-digit. If some of the projects are not realized in 2019 due to a change in execution timing, the book-to-bill ratio can range between 1.25 to 1.4, which would be deterioration compared to Q2.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII’s policy to diversify away from the subsea into non-energy business has mostly protected its revenues from a steep fall in the second half of 2018. However, the non-energy activity weakened in 1H 2019. These two segments together accounted for 32% of the company’s Q2 2019 revenues. Compared to Q1 2019, revenues in Asset Integrity increased marginally while the Advanced Technologies segment revenue decreased by 12% in Q2. The company was unable to secure a significant U.S. Navy contract. On top of that, the theme park projects were delayed, which affected the Advanced Technologies performance adversely in Q2.

However, the outlook is positive in 2H 2019. Not only is revenue expected to improve, but also the operating profit margin is expected to increase to double-digit range from 7% in Q2 as deliveries improve in the commercial theme park business. In the Asset Integrity segment, revenues can increase marginally in 2H 2019, although the operating income is likely to remain unchanged.

Guidance

Overall, OII’s management expects the FY2019 adjusted EBITDA to range between $150 million and $170 million, which means, it has now lowered the upper end of the guidance by $10 million due to under-materialization of the project call-out work. This also means that in 2H 2019, the company expected adjusted EBITDA to increase by 26% compared to 1H 2019 at the guidance mid-point.

In Q3, improved international vessel-based activity, especially on the construction-side of the business, is likely to affect the company margin positively. Looking further down, an increase in working contracted floaters or baseload activity will improve utilization in Q4 2019. So, the company expects the improvement to accelerate by the end of the year. However, unlike in the first half when the company had a significant light well intervention job, the company may see a regular baseline work in Q4. However, the management expects increased revenues from service and rental tooling business in Q4.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flow

One of OII’s primary focuses is to maintain a conservative financial position, given the protracted downturn in the offshore energy industry. The majority of its contractual obligations are due in November 2024 ($500 million) and 2028 ($300 million). The company’s liquidity (cash balance and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility) is $866 million (excluding working capital). Its debt-to-equity (0.56x) is in line with the peers’ average. While National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has much lower leverage (0.23x), Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) leverage (1.65x) is higher than the average.

OII’s FY2019 capex budget is $125 million, excluding acquisitions, which is nearly 15% higher compared to FY2018. The majority of the growth would be spent on multiservice subsea support vessel Ocean Evolution, which is scheduled to be operational later this year.

Led by an 11% year-over-year increase in revenues and an improvement in working capital in 1H 2019, the cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved remarkably in 1H 2019. The CFO exceeded the capex, leading to a marginally positive free cash flow. It has no near-term debt repayment, while for the medium-to-long-term, the liquidity is sufficient to cover the debt load.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

OII is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.7x. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its past six-year average.

OII’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple contraction, which implies sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to rise less sharply compared to the EBITDA rise for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers’ (OIS, NOV, and BAS) average of 14.4x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in the analysis above.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated OII a “buy” in August (includes “outperform”), while nine of them rated it a “hold.” Only one of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $19.12, which at the current price yields ~60% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Its ratings are moderate-to-poor on all the counts, including growth, value, profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a moderate rating on growth. Although its revenue and profit growth rates underperformed the peers, the company’s cash flow growth has been high over the past quarters. I think Seeking Alpha’s very low rating on EPS revision is too conservative because its earnings beat analysts’ estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. Also, I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is conservative.

What’s The Take On OII?

Industry studies show that the offshore upstream activity (or FIDs) and capex will make some recovery in 2019, as the sector has become more efficient to operate at a low crude oil price level. OII is set to add a subsea support vessel in 2019. An increased backlog in the Subsea Products Segment is expected to improve revenue visibility in the coming quarters. Until Q4-2018, the company was doing well in diversifying into the non-energy business. However, even those segments have not remained unscathed in 2019. During this year, it has lost a significant government contract and experienced delays in an entertainment theme park project. It is unlikely that the non-energy business will boost growth in the near-term.

As a result of such sedate outlook, I do not expect OII’s stock price to show any positive momentum in the short-term. At this point, there are not enough catalysts to pull the stock higher in the medium-term. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company’s outlook can brighten provided the energy market does not tailspin into another crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.