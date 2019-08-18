Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth

As another quarter rolls by, Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) delivers strong financial results as it continues to execute on its growth strategy. The company seems to be on track to achieving its goal of having $1 trillion in total Assets Under Management ("AUM"). Moreover, shareholders are being rewarded, with the most recent dividend payout of $0.48 per share. This provides a LTM dividend yield of approximately 4.3%.

A Demonstration On Continued Excellence

As I have detailed in a previous write-up on Blackstone, the company aims to achieve its ambitious AUM target by establishing new investment strategies within and without the original platforms. While some of these businesses have been setup from the ground up internally, others have been established through acquisitions. These new funds enables Blackstone to diversify its revenue stream in addition to providing Limited Partners with more solutions to their investment requirements.

Blackstone is currently in a funding supercycle with over $150 billion of inflows in the LTM. Total AUM crossed the $500 billion mark sometime in Q1 and is at $545.5 billion at the end of the second quarter. The increase in AUM positively correlates with the Fee Related Earnings ("FRE"). The FRE for the LTM of $1.31 alone would suggest a dividend yield of approximately 2.4%, assuming 85% of FRE is paid out to shareholders. An important point to highlight is that the newly minted funds would have a few months of fee holiday. This is confirmed by the fact that only $388 billion or 71% of the total AUM is generating fees. Once all funds start generating full fees, the FRE-based yield could increase to over 3.3%! This number is higher than the average dividend yield of the S&P 500.

The calculations above do not take into consideration of the Net Realized Performance Revenues which accounted for close to 40% of Distributable Earnings ("DE") for the first 2 quarters of the current year. Moreover, Blackstone has accrued over $4 billion in "Unrealized" Performance Revenues which provides a lumpy but steady stream of realizations to support strong DE across the quarters.

What Does This Mean For Shareholders?

In my previous article on Blackstone, I had detailed my reservations regarding the benefits of the company's C-Corp conversion. While many anticipated the stock price to appreciate with the shares being included in index funds and ETFs, I judged for the euphoria to eventually settle and the stock price drifting back lower. However, the stock price has appreciated by 20% since the article was published. While I seem to have misjudged the magnitude of the pent-up demand, it does puzzle me that the majority of the price appreciation took place prior to the completion of the conversion. I speculate that the majority of the buying was by existing shareholders foreseeing the long overdue price bump that the conversion should bring about.





In any case, I do not worry about what has happened but where do we go from here? The conversion was a technicality that is independent of the fundamentals of the business. The global economy is in the middle of an ever-intensifying trade standoff. The battle itself truly has not begun. Blackstone has raised over $150 billion in the past year which needs to be deployed just as successfully as the investments made this past decade. Market conditions are just as important as the asset condition for an investment to be successful. A classic example would be the Hilton buyout back in 2007. While Blackstone was eventually rewarded handsomely for the investment, the picture was much bleaker back in 2009 when the US economy crashed along with the financial markets. If a recession hits, many shareholders would not take into account the long-term justifications of an investment but rather the short-term risks to their capital. While some investors may be satisfied with 3-4% yield afforded by FRE, most expect a higher payout from the performance revenues successful investment provide.

As the total AUM gets larger, it would become more difficult to generate the same level of returns. Therefore, I am pleased by management's efforts to diversify the business and spread the capital around to avoid an over-concentration in a few investment platforms. However, it waits to be seen how successful Blackstone would be in these new initiatives.

Conclusion:

With the C-Corp conversion in the rearview mirror, Blackstone needs to focus on the next phase of its investment cycle. The company has been extremely successful in retaining the trust of LPs and getting a record amount of funds from them. As market valuations for assets globally are at an all-time high, it would be difficult to identify a value proposition without overpaying for it. However, Blackstone has demonstrated the capability to shrewdly identify investments that would generate significant returns for LPs and shareholders alike.

Since it would take years for investments to mature and for shareholders to reap the benefits, I foresee in the short- and medium-terms for the stock price to be more affected by market movements than company fundamentals. Unless an investor is willing to weather through storms and hold on to the stock for the long-term, I would continue to recommend a HOLD on Blackstone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.