Palladium Weekly: Time To Buy The Dips

PALL: Although our target of $153 per share in August may not be reached, we think it is a good time to buy the dips, as the fundamental picture remains tight.

The palladium market is due to remain in deficit despite weaker auto sales, including in China.

ETF outflows have slowed since the palladium price started its sell-off, which is bullish.

Spec positioning has become even lighter, which suggests plenty of room for renewed spec buying pressure.

PALL has sold off sharply since our previous weekly report, undermined by negative macro flows.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has sold off by nearly 5% since our previous weekly publication, driven by a strong bout of speculative selling following escalating US-China trade frictions.

While our August target of $153 per share (implying a 12% rally from here) is unlikely to be hit, we remain of the view that the recent sell-off constitutes a buying opportunity.

While spec positioning has become lighter and therefore offers more room for additional spec buying, the palladium market is due to record a deficit this year despite weakening automotive signals, including in China.

Against this backdrop, we remain eager to buy the dips, expecting a stronger palladium price in the months ahead.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed significantly their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to August 6.

The net spec length tumbled by 327,300 oz over July 30-August 6, representing 14% of open interest. The net spec length is now down 405,500 oz in the year to date, equivalent to 17% of open interest and 6% of gross palladium physical demand.

While the reduction in the net spec length signals a weaker speculative sentiment toward the precious metal, we view it as a positive development in the sense in which it leads to a lighter spec positioning, with more room for further speculative buying.

At 40% of OI, the net spec length is now well below its historical high of 73% of open interest, suggesting no stretched positioning.

While palladium prices could continue to weaken in immediate term should speculators continue to de-gross their long positioning, this is bullish for the longer term.

Implications for PALL: Given the potential for significant speculative buying in favor of palladium after the recent wave of profit-taking, we view the current spec positioning in Nymex palladium as bullish. This therefore bodes well for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their palladium holdings broadly unchanged in the week to August 9, according to our estimates.

The pace of ETF selling has slowed notably since June, suggesting that the intensification of the sell-off in palladium prices has deterred profit-taking. This is bullish in the sense in which ETF investors exact a higher palladium price to be willing to deliver extra supply to the market.

Should palladium prices start to pick up, we could see stronger ETF outflows from palladium ETF holdings. Palladium ETF flows are therefore a reaction to a change in palladium spot prices rather than a cause.

Implications for PALL: The fact that palladium ETF investors do not sell their holdings in the current sell-off is bullish and reflects a bullish sentiment. This is therefore positive for PALL.

Auto trends

Chinese auto sales continued to contract in July, weakening the outlook for automotive demand for palladium. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) shows that passenger car sales dropped 3.9% YoY in July (-7.8% YoY in June), marking a 13th month of uninterrupted decline, and contracted by 12.8% YoY in January-July.

The negative impact of weaker auto sales in China on autocatalyst demand should be partly offset by the positive impact of tighter emissions legislations, which started to be implemented in some provinces in July.

Implications for PALL: Despite weaker auto sales in China, we believe that the palladium market will remain in deficit, which therefore should warrant a firmer equilibrium price. This is therefore constructive for PALL.

Closing thoughts

The marked sell-off in PALL has not turned us bearish; rather, we believe that there is now more upside potential as spec positioning has become even lighter following the wave of speculative profit-taking.

We believe that the palladium market will remain in deficit despite ongoing weakness in the automotive market, including China (as we discussed above). As the market is tight, palladium prices should remain in a long-term uptrend, leaving us confident to buy the dips.

Although our August target of $153 per share for PALL may not be reached, we believe that a strong rebound is likely to occur at some point in the second half of the month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.