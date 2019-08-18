CSW Industrials Has Room To Grow, But May Falter In A Recession

I have been following the company closely, but the shares may pull back quite a bit should we enter a recession.

Source: CSWIndustrials.com

CSW Industrials (CSWI) is a relatively unknown equity. The company primarily makes and sells chemical products or specialty adhesives. These products are primarily used in industrial applications or for new construction. With the recent rise in share price the company has a market capitalization of just over $1 billion and had fiscal 2019 sales of $350 million. The company has been growing its offerings through small acquisitions and product innovations which has helped boost revenue and margins.

As management continues to execute, the shares could find themselves higher. However, it is important to note that the company is related to many cyclical industries and an economic slow down could have quite a negative impact on sales.

Performance & Company Overview

CSWI recently reported first quarter earnings for FY2020 and the results were great.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company beat on both the top and bottom lines due to strong growth in sales. While only 9.6% of this was organic sales growth and the rest from acquisition, it is still impressive none the less.

To better understand the company's operating divisions, the below slide shows us which segment contains which product offers.

Source: Investor Presentation

The Industrial segment saw sales rise 10% for the quarter to $63.4 million, mainly due to strong demand from the HVAC/R market. The specialty chemicals segment also did well with revenue increasing 9.2% to $39 million.

The revenue growth driven from acquisitions are primarily small tuck in acquisitions made to help drive incremental revenue growth higher.

Source: Investor Presentation

As CSWI is relatively small, the size of the acquisitions it has made are small as well. However, it is easy to see if the company grows it can make larger and larger more lucrative acquisitions. The ability of the company to cross sell its distributors and customers becomes helpful in driving synergies. The smaller companies being acquired don't have this opportunity and thus profits are driven higher once apart of the much larger corporation.

The concern comes from the fact a majority of revenue is driven from industrial products.

Source: Investor Presentation

Weakening industrial demand may start to show up in the company's results in the coming quarters. Should this happen, the company could see a decline in earnings and this would obviously need to be reflected in the valuation. The company drives about 36% of its revenue from HVAC and 26% of its revenue from building products. What is not made clear is what percentage of this is tied to new construction versus existing building renovation and repairs.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see the company isn't loading up on debt to make these transactions happen.

Source: 10Q

Long term debt is $21.2 million down from $30 million in the prior quarter. The company has less cash on hand but still $10.2 million leaving the company with a net debt position of about $11 million. As the company continues to grow cash flow it should be able to fund small bolt on acquisitions with cash on hand. This would ultimately lead to higher earning earnings and a higher valuation presuming the economy continues to be stable.

Valuation

Looking at the average valuation for the last four years, we can see whether or not shares trade at a premium or discount to their historical average.

Source: Morningstar

While the company has only been public since 2015, it currently trades at the highest P/S and P/B it has since going public. It also looks to be trading at the high end of its P/E range for the last 2 years. So shares at this time don't appear to be undervalued.

Most of CSWI's competitors are either small private entities or divisions within much larger corporations. This makes it hard to find an equivalent peer for valuation. That being said, we can do a DCF analysis to see what shares may be worth.

Source: Moneychimp

With the last 12 months of earnings coming in at $2.77, a presumed growth rate of 12% annually for the next 3 years and continued growth of 8% thereafter. Shares may be worth quite a bit more than where they currently trade. However, this also requires no recession in the next few years for this valuation to stand.

My larger concern with the valuation at current levels is where we are in the economic cycle. I believe the company can continue to do well and stands in a position of financial strength. However, I believe the company has most of its revenue highly correlated to cyclical industries and could see a material weakness in earnings in a downturn. The company has not been public during a recession before, so looking at the history we have nothing to go off. We have to presume based on the percentage of revenue driven from commercial applications that this could in fact be a negative.

Conclusion

While I like the path CSWI has embarked on since going public in 2015, I believe it trades at a level that leaves little room for safety. I would like to own a cyclical company such as CSWI at a level that is more in the mid teens for a P/E multiple. This would leave room for the upside during economic expansion and perhaps leave less downside risk from where shares currently trade. For now I continue to watch the company and moves management is making. It is encouraging to see the recent initiation of a dividend as it starts to attract income investors to the company as well. However, the yield is low and the track record non existent. The future for this company looks strong but I still prefer to pay a fair price for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.