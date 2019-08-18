Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity

With a now reasonable valuation, fast-growing dividend, and solid balance sheet, APH is an attractive dividend growth stock in the technology sector.

Despite this, APH has continued to produce strong results with an increasingly diversified offering of products.

APH's share price has recently declined from over $100 to its current price of $84.13 over a continued lack of trade resolution with China and fears of a global slowdown.

Background

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is currently trading at $84.71 per share, down from recent highs back in April of ~$105 per share. This pullback has created an attractive entry point into a company that has delivered sustained growth through a diversity of product offerings. With a current yield of 1.18% and frequent dividend increases, APH is one of the more attractive dividend stocks in the technology sector.

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, high-speed specialty cables, and sensor products. The products provided by APH are used in end markets including Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices, and Mobile Networks. In recent years, the company has gone on an acquisition spree, with five in 2017 three in 2018, and an additional five so far in 2019.

The chart below shows the diversification of product offerings by end application as a percentage of total sales, with no one unit accounting for more than 20% as of the end of 2018.

Data Source: 10-K

The wide range of end applications for APH’s products allow it a level of protection in the event of a downturn or technological disruption in one industry.

The strategy of diversification through acquisition has been a successful one so far, driving strong growth over the past five years.

Growth

Source: 10-K

APH saw net sale grow ~12.9% from FY 16-17 and ~17% from FY17-18, fueled primarily from the acquisitions mentioned above. Operating margins have also improved 140 basis points over the past three years, from 19.17% in 2016 to 20.57% for 2018, while gross margins have held steady at an average of around 32.5% for the same time period.

This has led to pre-tax income growth of 17.45% from FY17-18, compared to 18.52% from 16-17.

Source: 10-Q

While tensions with China and broader fears of a slowdown led to Q2 YoY net sales declines in the APF’s industrial and automotive segments of 8% and 3%, respectively, total net sales increased ~1.7% from a year ago. This was driven primarily by better than expected performance in the Military and Commercial Aerospace segments.

For the full year, management guided for net sales of $7.92-8 billion, with diluted EPS estimates at $3.56-3.6, representing decreases of 2.5-3.8% and 6.5-7.5% respectively.

This weak guidance comes off recent declines in demand from the automotive, communications equipment, and industrial end markets.

Some of this weakness is caused by the prolonged lack of resolution on trade with China, while the automotive weakness can in part be attributed to the failure of the industry to return to recover as anticipated.

Regardless of the near-term weakness, APH’s product offering is well suited for the technological advances of the future, including its router and switch products for the coming 5G infrastructure and sensor technologies for autonomous vehicles.

Even with a continued slowdown of the industrial economy worldwide, products in segments such as military, IT, and telecommunications should help provide a cushion for Amphenol against a more prolonged downturn.

Balance Sheet/Valuation/Dividends

Based on FY19 diluted EPS estimates of $3.60, APH is currently trading at a ~23 times 2019 earnings.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

This is one of the cheaper valuations the company has had dating back to January of 2016, making APH’s current price attractive from a historical valuation perspective.

Source: 10-Q

For the most recent quarter, Amphenol had total current assets of $4.22 billion compared to current liabilities of $2.05 billion. This gives the company a current ratio of around 2.1, meaning its near-term obligations are not a major threat to the company.

With long-term debt at only $3.6 billion and cash of $982.3 million, the company’s net debt is ~$2.6 billion. FY18 pretax income was $1.59 billion, making Amphenol’s debt perfectly manageable.

Given management’s FY19 diluted EPS estimates of $3.6 and $0.96 total paid out in dividends in 2019, Amphenol’s payout ratio works out to ~26.7%.

While the stock currently yields around 1.2%, management has grown the dividend at a five-year CAGR of over 20%. A payout ratio in the mid 20%s gives management plenty of room to continue the increases going forward.

Risks

Amphenol is highly exposed to the current trade situation, as China constitutes around 32% of the company's sales. Any further escalation could result in a material impact to Amphenol. A global slowdown would impact the company’s revenue as there would likely be less demand for their components from OEMs, EMS, and ODMs.

Besides the main risks related to China and global slowdown, the company is also exposed to more general risks such as a reduction in military spending, technological innovation making Amphenol’s products obsolete, failure to successfully integrate recent acquisitions, etc.

While these are all risks that should be taken seriously by investors, APH's diverse product offerings used across numerous industries puts the company in a better position than many of its fellow electronic components manufacturers.

Conclusion

Amphenol’s selloff over China and slowdown concerns have created an attractive entry point into a company with a solid balance sheet, fast dividend growth, and a reasonable valuation. The diverse product offerings of APH should allow for protection during weakness in one of its end markets, while allowing the company to benefit from near-term technological advancements such as 5G and autonomous vehicles. While the risk of increased escalation with China and a prolonged global slowdown remains real, APH is more than capable of weathering the storm and continuing to generate cash for its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.