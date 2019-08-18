LRAD Corp Should Be Trading At Record Highs

Revenues for the first three quarters of this year are higher than for any prior fiscal year.

LRAD (LRAD) just reported the highest third quarter revenues in company history and is on pace to record the best year in company history. The company missed on analyst estimates for the just completed third quarter and the stock price sold off. Analyst coverage on LRAD is new, on board in July. I thank analyst targets and the overall market selloff for the opportunity to build my position along with other LRAD investors and for new investors to establish positions.

I've been following and writing about LRAD for a few years. Please refer to my earlier articles and company information for background information. This article is an update. There's a lot going on at LRAD. I had the opportunity to speak to CEO, Richard Danforth subsequent to the earnings call and this article is about what I have learned from our conversations as well as a review of the earnings report.

Bookings And Backlog

LRAD has reported $29.2 million in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year, a higher amount than on any previous fiscal year. And the company has been profitable for three consecutive quarters for the first time since 2015. As cited at every earnings call, management points to bookings and backlog as measures of the company's efforts.

Bookings is an internal operational metric that measures the total dollar value of customer purchase orders executed in a given period, regardless of the timing of a related revenue recognition. Backlog is a measure of purchase orders received that have not been shipped.

The fourth quarter and the next fiscal year look very positive. Backlog as of the end of June was $10.4 million, an increase of 10% over the same period in 2018. Fiscal 2019 bookings are $20.9 million for the first three quarters. This is a higher amount than in any fiscal year in company history.

Lumpiness Is Becoming Less of A Problem

LRAD is going to miss on analyst estimates from time to time because the source of most of their income is from U.S. and foreign governments. In 2018 3Q the company reported that $4.1 million in contracts to two Southeast Asian governments were delayed. The delays cut 2018 Q3 by more than half and resulted in a significant share price reduction.

Delayed contracts will have a declining effect in the future as the company's recurring revenue stream is growing and will eventually be the majority of revenue, total revenue escalates and each contract becomes a smaller percentage of total revenues. Additionally, recording all time highs in revenues will mask contract delays. A good example is the Puerto Rico FEMA sponsored public safety contract announced about a year ago. This contract is worth $1 million in the initial stage and has multi million dollar add-on options. Puerto Rico has been in turmoil due to weather and political problems. Work on the public safety system hasn't even begun there.

Delayed does not mean cancelled. The two Southeast Asian contracts are expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2020 and as Puerto Rico stabilizes work there will be completed.

Mass Notification and SaaS

LRAD completed work on public safety notification systems in three California cities; Laguna Beach, Mill Valley and Newport Beach. The company issued a press release on the Mill Valley system. Laguna Beach was revealed to investors at the conference call. LRAD is waiting to issue press releases about the systems in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach for the respective cities to have ribbon cutting ceremonies or issue their own press releases.

Currently, LRAD does not break out recurring revenues, but it does break out how much income is generated by Genasys, which is the software portion of installed systems, for the most part, recurring revenue. Genasys manages a portion of the Australian nationwide mass notification system, a fact probably unknown to most LRAD investors since the Australian contract was in effect at the time LRAD acquired Genasys about a year and a half ago. There are some smaller systems in operation for campuses and energy companies as well.

The recently completed California systems will begin adding to Genasys, or recurring revenue, which is about $2 million per year. I did a google search on mass notification systems in California, which are in broad demand in the aftermath of the wildfire emergencies recently experienced. LRAD comes up in a lot of cities expressing an interest in their systems as in this article.

The company recently announced the hiring of Paul Neyman, formerly Director of Sales for Blackberry, to head up stand alone SaaS sales in the U.S. The company is pursuing expiring existing public safety contracts. In Europe, Spain based Genasys is looking to capitalize on EU-Alert, the European Union legislation mandating that each member have a mass notification system in place by June 2022.

Cash

The company has generated an increase of over $7 million in cash over the last two quarters. I didn't ask Mr. Danforth about what he intends to do with the $11.3 million in cash that his company reported. I know he is interested in acquiring another software company.

Hardware

LRAD reported Advanced Hailing Device ("AHD") sales to various navys, U.S. Homeland Security, The U.S. Coast Guard and more with the largest contract being the just announced $14.8 million order from the U.S. Army $110 million AHD program. Some friends related that they were disappointed with this contract. I don't think they understand that LRAD is the only authorized AHD manufacturer authorized to participate in this program. Subsequent to the $14.8 order, there remains $80 million that LRAD will receive from the Army for AHD orders between now and the end of fiscal 2024. LRAD expects another Army order this quarter.

Gap

I use the technical picture to gauge the trend and look at some other information on charts such as gaps. I am a strong proponent that gaps fill. They act like magnets! A gap is a price range that there were no trades in as the stock rose or dropped. Gaps are usually found in between the closing price and the opening price in a subsequent day. In LRAD's chart there is a gap that was created at the opening on July 2 as there are no trades between the prior day's closing price and the opening price - no trades between 3.45 and 3.58 - until today. For a full historical picture click here.

Date Open High Low Close 8/15/2019 3.58 3.77 3.45 3.47 7/2/2019 3.51 3.64 3.50 3.56 7/1/2019 3.19 3.45 3.19 3.45

Once a gap is filled, stocks tend to resume their trend, which in LRAD's case is up. I added shares on the gap fill.

Valuation

If LRAD's fourth quarter revenues come in at only $5 million for a total of $34 million for fiscal 2019, assigning a PE of 20 results in a share price of $4. I used 50% for gross margins. Same result with a price to sales ratio of 4x. On the high side, let's say LRAD reports $11 million for the fourth quarter, resulting in fiscal 2019 earnings of $40 million. Applying the same variables results in a price of $7. So, the stock should be trading somewhere in between $4 and $7 per share, and I am applying very reasonable variables.

Conclusion

LRAD's three quarters of revenues for this year have topped total revenues for any prior year in the company history. Bookings and backlog confirm that the trend will continue. The company is gaining traction in public safety system sales, particularly in California. European Union legislation should provide additional opportunities in Europe. System sales lead to higher margin, more predictable and reliable recurring revenue. Hardware sales have been strongly amplified by the large U.S. Army contract that still has $80 million over the next five years coming to LRAD. The company's strong cash flow has put them in a position to acquire another software company.

I previously set my price target at $7/share for this fiscal year. That's 100% higher than the current price. The valuation supports the price based upon my revenue projections. Even if I am off on my price target, the stock should be selling at new all time highs.

