Energy Producer Central Puerto May Offer Real Opportunity Amid Argentinian Chaos

Also, the government in the medium-term needs increased energy supply in Argentina, reneging on contracts may jeopardise that.

While there clearly is the potential for a bad outcome, it seems the market may have overdone the pessimism here. It's extremely hard to justify the valuation at these levels.

Central Puerto (CEPU) is an Argentinian energy producer with 4GW of capacity and a market share of around 17%.

Electoral Fears

The Argentinian stock market (the Merval) sold of massively this week on fear's the a populist government will be elected in October's elections (with a possible November run-off if needed). The currency weakened too. These fears are well grounded because the populists won the primary by a 15% margin, this may put moderate President Macri out of power. Generally populism in Argentina is bad for markets. For example, it was the potential incoming vice President (Cristina Fernandez) who expropriated YPF energy assets in 2012, though some compensation was later paid. Also, bear in mind that even today unemployment in Argentina is around 10% and inflation running at over 50% so Argentina is not in a good place with its economy.

Clearly, Central Puerto is stuck in the middle of this and the stock price chart above highlights the market's concern. Energy plants cannot be moved and thus the company has little leverage when it comes to the Argentinian government. They cannot sell their product elsewhere or move their assets. However, there are good signs too. Here's what the CEO mentioned on the Q2 earnings call this week (transcript here):

They [the populist government] created that scheme. So this -- I mean our contract was signed with them. And for the years that we were related to that kind of program, with that government they always comply with the installments. They duly paid all the amounts that were agreed. So we don't expect changes regarding this. I mean it was a project created by them.

So the potential incoming government created the scheme and honored it last time. We shouldn't be so naive as to think this eliminates the risk, but perhaps it does reduce it. Also, aside from contracts there are other barriers too. Argentina is currently in receipt of a $58B IMF loan, the IMF will likely look unfavorably on the government reneging on contracts.

Finally, the poster child for bad actions from the Argentinian government is the expropriation of YPF assets in 2012, however even here $5B of compensation was paid. That's half of what was demanded, but that episode and the market's reaction to it may have taught the government a lesson.

Fundamentally, remember we are dealing with the hypothetical actions of a government that is not yet in power and may never get elected. It's unlikely Marci pulls an electoral victory out of the hat, but his primary thrashing is a pretty clear call to action for both him and his supporters. He just temporarily cut some taxes for example. He won't go down without a fight.

So for the bleak scenario to play out we need both the populist party to win and for them to enact bad policies for the energy producers when they created the contracts in the last administration. Possible? Absolutely. However, as we'll see the market may be attributing too much certainty to what is a probabilistic scenario.

Dollar Pricing

Another nice feature of Central Puerto's business is that given the uncertainty around the Argentinian peso, they have energy contracts that are generally priced in dollars. Therefore, counter-intuitively the sell-off in the currency helps them. There revenue goes up as a result, whereas their costs in pesos tend to decrease. Of course, it's not a total win as fuel costs track the dollar more closely than the peso, but many costs do decline helping margins.

Valuation

Let's start with a valuation of Central Puerto's assets. As we'll see I don't think we have to finesse the valuation too much at these levels to see that the stock is cheap.

The produce around $250M of EBITDA in 2018, let's put that on a fairly conservative 5x so $1.25B

Then they have potentially $300M from FONI and $200M for their minority stakes in 3 gas distribution assets.

That's an estimated $2B of value, less $100M of net debt at Q1. So $1.9B. That's before any growth projects that could add additional value. Also, note that their debt position is quite conservative.

With 151M shares outstanding, that's a valuation of $12/share.

So, that's 3x upside from current levels.

Now for arguments sake, let's assume the FONI receivable isn't coming their gas distribution assets have no value and remember we already ascribed zero value to new build. Now equity value is $1.4B or $9.27/share.

Now let's assume that that is it certain that Macri loses in the fall (note this hasn't yet happened) and that there is a 40% chance that the government takes all the value of Central Puerto leaving shareholders with nothing, which did not happen during the last populist administration and would impede Argentina's ability to scale up its energy supply and potential disrupt loan support from the IMF.

We are therefore, left with a 60% chance of $9.27/share and a 40% chance of zero. So a value of $5.56/share.

I hope you can see that those assumptions are extremely negative and yet we still have upside of 39% from today's price. Of course, you can apply your own permutations to the figures above, but I suspect you will find the company to be cheap on reasonable assumptions.

Furthermore, we haven't talked about growth plans, which management believes could cause a meaningful ramp in EBITDA (see below). That happy prospect is entirely excluded from the valuation.

Summary

So this appears a situation where there is something to worry about, but if we try to quantify the issue, we see the market may be overdoing it. If Macri does get re-elected (unlikely, but possible), the stock may be back pretty quickly double to the $8-$10 range where it was trading before the primary election shock, and even at those levels I think the stock is attractive. If he Macri is out, but the populists leave power production alone, it's also reasonable to expect the company to rebound to a normal valuation over time. Especially, when on my estimates this company was cheap even before the weekend's electoral shock.

Nonetheless, do remember that this is a potential binary outcome with some risk of loss here, so please size positions accordingly. However, it may be precisely this fear that is creating what I see as opportunity for investors today.

