Community Healthcare Trust: A Growing 3.8%-Yielding Dividend But Trading At A Premium Valuation

CHCT should benefit from the growing trend of outpatient services in the U.S.

Investment Thesis

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) delivered a good Q2 2019 with positive funds from operations growth. The company has a portfolio of geographically diversified healthcare properties in the U.S. Its healthcare properties should benefit from an ageing U.S. population and especially the trend towards more outpatient services. In addition, it has a healthy balance sheet to support its growth by acquisition strategy. The company pays a growing 3.8%-yielding dividend. However, CHCT is currently trading at a premium valuation. Therefore, we think investors should wait for a pullback.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

CHCT delivered a good Q2 2019 with growth in 5.2% growth in its funds from operations. However, due to equity issuance through its ATM program, its funds from operations per common share of $0.41 is only slightly better than Q2 2018’s $0.40 per share. During the quarter, the company continued its growth by acquisition strategy by entering definitive purchase agreement to acquire 4 properties for a price of approximately $87 million. These acquisitions should be closed in 2020.

What we like about Community Healthcare Trust and its business

Despite its much smaller scale, there are many things we like about CHCT and its business.

A portfolio of geographically diversified properties located in the U.S.

CHCT has a portfolio of geographically diversified properties located across the United States. Several states where the company has a high exposure are states with a high percentage of senior population that will require more medical resources. For example, about 1 out of 5 people in Florida (9% of the portfolio) and West Virginia (5.2%) is age 65 or older.

Management is focusing on renewing leases with longer terms

In the conference call, CHCT’s management discussed that they are focusing on renewing some of its leases to longer-term leases. We like the fact that management is securing longer lease terms because healthcare properties may take longer to find new tenants once it becomes vacant due to the nature of the industry. Therefore, long leases with rent escalations gives much better growth visibility. In fact, some of CHCT’s leases won’t expire until 2034. We think management’s strategy to secure longer term leases is the right move.

CHCT should benefit from the outpatient trend

CHCT should benefit from several trends in the healthcare industry. First, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today. This means that there will be more people that will demand different forms of healthcare services.

Another important trend in the healthcare industry is the trend towards more outpatient services. There is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to smaller facilities in medical office buildings. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016.

Since most of CHCT’s properties are medical office buildings (e.g. physician clinic, behavior facilities, long-term acute care, etc.) the REIT should benefit from the outpatient trend in the U.S.

A healthy balance sheet to support its growth by acquisition strategy

CHCT has a solid balance sheet with $150 million in revolving credit facility. Its financial leverage of 5.53x is also healthy and in line with its peers. For example, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) has a leverage ratio of 5.6x. Therefore, we believe the company will be able to fund its growth by acquisition strategy. For reader’s information, many of its recent acquisitions achieve annual returns of 9% ~ 10%. This is much higher than their borrowing costs which has interest rates in the range of 4% ~ 5%.

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

Sources of revenue for CHCT’s tenants typically include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors and health maintenance organizations. However, its tenants continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends will continue to pressure its tenants’ profitability and may hinder their ability to renew their leases at higher rates.

Valuation

We expect CHCT to generate funds from operations of $1.62 per share. Therefore, the REIT is trading at price to FFO ratio of 26.7x. This is significantly higher than other healthcare REITs that trades in the range of 14x ~ 18x.

A growing 3.8%-yielding dividend

CHCT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.8%. CHCT has increased its dividend pretty much every quarter in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend yield of 3.8% is towards the low end of its 3-year yield range of 3.8% ~ 6.5%. The company’s dividend payout ratio is on the borderline. Its quarterly dividend of $0.4125 is slightly higher than its funds from operations of $0.41 per share in Q2 2019.

Investor Takeaway

CHCT is a small healthcare REIT that trades at a premium valuation. Although we see growth ahead due to its recently announced acquisitions, its shares are trading at a premium valuation already. Therefore, we do not see its current risk/reward profile attractive. We think investors should wait on the sideline or seek opportunities elsewhere.

