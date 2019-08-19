Inter Pipeline Is A Takeover Target

Takeover Bid

According to articles in BNN Bloomberg, and the Financial Post, Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) confirmed on Friday, August 9th that the company had received an unsolicited all cash takeover offer of CAD $30/share. Inter Pipeline has confirmed that its Board of Directors has rejected the offer and that it is not in talks to sell. While the party behind the bid has not been identified, it is believed to be from a credible blue chip entity.

Following the news, shares rose 9% before trading was temporarily halted by regulators. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) briefly halted trading of Inter Pipeline based on the market movement due to the takeover speculation. Trading was resumed following an official response from the company. Inter Pipeline's Response confirmed the news of the bid, but dispelled rumours of any pending transaction:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) is responding to a request received this afternoon from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization ofCanada to comment on recent media reports related to the receipt of an unsolicited proposal to purchase Inter Pipeline. While it is the company's policy not to comment on market speculation or rumours, Inter Pipeline confirms that it received an unsolicited, non-binding, conditional and indicative proposal to purchase the company but it is not in negotiations with any third party, nor is there any agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any such transaction.

Context of the Takeover Bid

This takeover bid comes as the market has questioned Inter Pipeline's ability to fund its capital intensive Heartland Petrochemical Complex. This CAD $3.5B propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility is expected to come online in late 2021. While the company has taken advantage of CAD $200M in local government credits and raised CAD $600M from a private equity firm for the Central Utility Block, Inter Pipeline is going it alone for the bulk of the project.

Source: Inter Pipeline

With over 1,200 workers on site at the project location in Strathcona, Alberta, Inter Pipeline is forging ahead with construction. In the second quarter of 2019, Inter Pipeline invested CAD $287.1M on the Heartland Petrochemical Complex bringing total capital spent to approximately $1.6B; just under half the total capital outlay planned.

Caption: Heartland Capital Expenditures

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Some investors have been skeptical that Inter Pipeline can advance a capital plan of this magnitude without a partner. The company projects that the Heartland project will add CAD $450-500M in annual EBITDA and therefore insists that they would prefer to go it alone. For more information on the Heartland project and analysis on Inter Pipeline's operations and dividend, please see my previous article "Inter Pipeline is a Great Dividend Play"

Raising Cash

By ruling out the addition of a strategic partner to share capital expenditures and rejecting the cash takeover bid, Inter Pipeline is exploring asset sales to raise the additional cash required to advance its capital program. Inter Pipeline has engaged Morgan Stanley (MS) to assist in the marketing of its European fuel terminal business. With the bank's assistance in identifying potential suitors, Inter Pipeline believes it should be able to attract strong interest from the asset. The company’s fuel terminal business consists of 23 facilities in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden including the recently integrated NuStar Energy, L.P's (NS); a transaction that only closed in November of 2018. In the Q2 2019 earnings call, CEO Christian Bayle addressed the announcement of the proposed sale:

So we're not simply buying NuStar and selling NuStar. We bought NuStar and now we're selling a platform. Now, the business has also improved significantly from let's say late last year. I think we mentioned in our news release that we're upwards of 90% utilized across the business today. Integration of NuStar has gone well and as Brent mentioned strong interest in that sector from particularly financial investors. And we've got a clear use the proceeds here. But at the end of the day consider this an opportunistic sale.

In a news release from August 8, 2019, Inter Pipeline confirmed that if a sale of the terminal asset should be complete, then the proceeds would be used to reduce debt and to finance Inter Pipeline's cap-ex program, including the Heartland project. If Inter Pipeline is able to successfully divest the European storage assets at an attractive price, CFO Brent Heagy suggests that the firm would be in a position to suspend its dividend reinvestment program and internally finance the remainder of its capital program.

According to an article in the Globe and Mail, the company could fetch more than CAD $1B through the sale of the fuel business; capital that could be of significant value in completing the firm's capital program. Inter Pipeline's bulk storage business currently accounts for 9% of 2019 EBITDA and has been an supplemental part of the firm's growth strategy over the last 14 years.

Source: Inter Pipeline Corporate Fact Sheet

Despite the contribution to EBITDA from the fuel terminal business segment, terminal utilization rates have been below capacity. As the smallest of Inter Pipeline's business segments, bulk liquids storage is not part of the firm's core business of oil sands transportation, conventional pipelines and NGL processing. The proceeds from this divestment can likely be recycled into higher return investments identified in Inter Pipeline's current capital program.

Second Quarter Results

On August 8, 2019 Inter Pipeline reported record high Q2 2019 net income of CAD $260M. This latest result is nearly double the same period the previous year. This increase is largely attributable to one-time tax provisions resulting from the implementation of new lower corporate tax rates in Alberta. While revenue was up slightly from CAD $642M from CAD $631M, funds from operations were down 8% year over year to CAD $240M on lower NGL processing volumes. Core pipeline volumes were relatively flat year over year at 1.343M barrels per day. The boost to net income from tax savings resulted in EPS of CAD $0.63 versus CAD $0.35 over the same period last year.

Along with second quarter results, Inter Pipeline released news around expanding its core pipeline business. The company announced the plan to build a new CAD $100M conventional oil pipeline called the "Viking Connector" to service light crude formations in central Alberta. This 75 KM (46 miles) pipeline will add 10,000 to 15,000 barrel per day of through put when the project is completed in the spring of 2020. Earlier this summer, Inter Pipeline completed the Kirby North Connection project, an oil sands project contracted to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ). This CAD $110M pipeline added 38,000 barrels per day to Inter Pipeline's oil sands network and represents an expansion of the core business. These two projects are worth highlighting as they note that Inter Pipeline has not neglected opportunities in its core transportation business while it purses the completion of the headline grabbing Heartland project.

Despite heavy capital spending in the last quarter, Inter Pipeline has been able to reduce its total debt ratio. As of June 30th 2019, consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio was 45% compared to 51.8% in December, 2018. This attention to the balance sheet is an example of management prudence which should reassure investors who are concerned about the firm biting off more than it can chew with the Heartland project.

Valuation Implications

Shares of Inter Pipeline have continued to trend upwards since the takeover news, bringing the stock price ~12% higher than its August 7, 2019 close. The takeover bid's CAD $30/share cash offer is a vote of confidence for the firm and a value affirming market signal. The bid sends a strong signal that a third party's management team and board of directors independently sees the long-term value of Inter Pipeline's strategic development of a petrochemical facility. While a CAD $30/share offer would guarantee a nice return on investment for most Inter Pipeline shareholders, the fact that the company rejected the offer may generate even greater value over the long-term. Inter-Pipeline's rejection of this offer is a clear demonstration that management is confident in the long term value creation of the firm's capital plan. If management or the board of directors had doubts, accepting the bid would have been an easy out. I don't expect that shares of Inter Pipeline will climb much above their current levels until the firm nears completion on its capital program. The current CAD ~$24-25 (USD ~$18-19) is considered fully valued at this time by the analysts who cover the company. The majority of the stock’s return over the next 24 months will come from the dividend.

Dividend Growth

One of Inter Pipeline's most attractive qualities as in investment is the firm's generous dividend yield of just under 7%. While the year to date payout ratio is 77%, in Q2 2019, the payout ratio reached 83% before sustaining capital. This brings the ratio above the firm's long term target of 80% and well above its 2019 average of 65%. If Inter Pipeline were to sell its fuel terminals business, the company's year to date payout ratio would likely creep north of 80%. This would likely require the company to cover a portion of the dividend with commodity-based cash flows at least until the CAD $450-500M in annual EBITDA from the Heartland project comes online in late 2021.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

While the dividend should still be covered, it does expose the firm to covering a portion of the payout from a variable and potentially volatile source of cash. As a result, dividend growth could slow over the next two years before reaccelerating in 2022. For reference, Inter Pipeline has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 5.3% while the firm has achieved a 10-year dividend CAGR of 7.3%. This growth rate compares favourable to the FFO per share growth rate of 11.8% over the last 5 years and 8.3% over the last 10 years.

Bottom Line

Inter Pipeline had an exciting week in the first half of August: announcing the rejection of an unsolicited takeover bid, exploring a major asset sale and reporting strong Q2 results. The takeover bid is a positive signal that offers a boost in share price and a vote of confidence for the firm's capital plan. The successful divestiture of the European terminal business would free up cash that would be used to fund the remaining CAD $1.9B required for the completion of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex. This sale while positive for the firm's medium term goal of attaining the CAD $450-500M in annual EBITDA from the Heartland project may result in a temporary increased in the company's dividend payout ratio. While the dividend will still be covered, a portion may be funded through commodity based cash flow instead of the more secure cost-of-service and fee-based cash flow.

In the short term, Inter Pipeline’s ambitious capital plan may test investors’ patience. Over the long term however, Inter Pipeline will extend its history of dividend growth fueled by growing EBITDA. The recent takeover bid highlights that the market is starting to notice the tremendous value Inter Pipeline will be able to offer investors over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.