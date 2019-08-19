Bond Yield Collapse Doesn't Portend Recession

Is the collapse in U.S. Treasury bond yields signaling that a deflationary recession lies ahead? Legions of market analysts are convinced that the answer to this question is an emphatic “yes!” Unlike past yield crashes, however, this one has an easily identifiable catalyst and a potentially quick and easy fix. The structural strength of the U.S. economy, moreover, doesn’t support the outlook for recession.

In this report, we’ll review the evidence which points to the decline in bond yields as being nothing more than an emotional response to trade war fears. I’ll argue that this safety-driven trend can and will be quickly reversed in the coming months as there are strong political incentives for an amicable resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. We’ll also look at evidence which shows that stocks tend to perform well following a yield curve inversion.

The bond market is once again commanding big headlines in the news media. Investors are clearly worried about the global economic outlook as evinced by the 30-year Treasury bond being on the verge of making an all-time low. Bond prices have soared while yields have dropped as investors pile into the perceived safety of short-term government debt.

There have also been rising fears over the growing number of Treasury yield curves which have inverted. One of the most talked about inversions is in the 3-month to 10-year Treasury yield curve. The 10-year Treasury minus the 3-month Treasury has gone negative, as can be seen in the following graph. Many economists believe this portends a recession since this yield spread has plummeted to depths not seen since the last recession.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Observers are also becoming frantic over the much ballyhooed inversion of the 2-year to 10-year Treasury yield curve. This is the yield curve that many institutional analysts prefer to use when gauging risks to the economy. Historically, a conspicuous inversion in this yield curve has preceded an economic slowdown by about one-and-a-half years on average. This concern has naturally cast a shadow over the equity market and has led to a recent string of losses in the major averages.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Fortunately, investors don’t have to look far to find the catalyst for the various yield curve inversions mentioned here. The ongoing trade tariff dispute between the U.S. and China is the primary culprit, as evidenced by the market’s extreme reactions to any negative tariff-related headlines. Both stocks and bonds, for instance, reacted more negatively to President Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff increase than they did to the Fed’s disappointing quarter-point rate cut.

With the impetus behind the flight-to-safety demand for T-bonds being primarily trade war-related, the cure for this problem will be very easy for policymakers to fix. The proof of this is that any news which has been even remotely positive on the trade war front has resulted in higher stock prices and lower bond yields, if even for only a day.

The most recent example of this was on Aug. 13, when President Trump announced the delay of the previously scheduled Sept. 1 tariff increase against China. According to a CNBC report, the rationale behind this delay was to cushion the potential impact that the higher tariffs might have on Christmas shoppers. Some of the originally scheduled tariffs have now been delayed until Dec. 15. This news was enough to send U.S. equity prices higher by 1.5% on Aug. 13, while pushing the widely watched 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) 2.5% higher. This admittedly microcosmic example shows that the market is primed to forget its fears and return to risk assets whenever there is any soothing news on the global trade front.

As previously stated, because the main cause of the bond yield plunge is so easy to identify, policymakers will have an easy time fixing the problem. At this point it’s only a matter of political will and little else. There are no signs of major structural damage in the U.S. financial system or economy, which again means that a recession can easily be averted. Shown here is the Bank of America Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread.

Source: St. Louis Fed

This indicator is good for identifying signs of weakness in the credit market. Credit spreads currently suggest that informed investors – the ones who have insights into the goings-on in the financial realm – aren’t concerned about the latest tariff threats. Nor are they particularly worried by the Fed’s tepid interest rate reduction. If the latest bond yield plunge was truly a bearish portent of the U.S. economy or the corporate profit outlook, it would surely result in spiking credit spreads. Instead, credit markets are remarkably subdued given the widespread worries over tariffs.

Another factor worth considering is that with more than $10 trillion in global debt showing negative interest rates, U.S. fixed-income markets are clearly attracting buyers despite record low yields. As some analysts have previously observed, the bond yield crash could therefore be more a reflection of the dislocations in the global debt market than a result of investors’ expectations for a weaker U.S. economy.

Yet another important factor when evaluating the potential impact of yield curve inversions on the economy is the relationship of the inflation rate with the Fed Funds rate. Consider for instance the so-called “real” Fed Funds rate, which can be defined as the effective Federal Funds rate minus the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Historically, the trend of the real Fed Funds rate is a more reliable indicator of the threat of recession than any of the various Treasury yield curves. In a recent blog, Scott Grannis observes:

The shape of the yield curve is not the whole story. The other important part of the story is the level of real yields…. In the past, every recession has been preceded by high real yields and a flat or inverted yield curve. Today we have only one of those indicators: the shape of the yield curve, which is slightly inverted. Real yields remain historically low. Thus, a recession is far from inevitable.”

Shown below is the effective Federal Funds rate minus the CPI for all urban consumers. As you can see, each recession of the past several decades was preceded by a conspicuous upward spike in this important indicator. Currently, however, the real Fed Funds rate is just above the zero level and isn’t reflecting a recessionary threat.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Stock investors have also worried that the recent yield curve inversions portend bad things ahead for the U.S. equity market. However, Dow Jones Market Data shows that stocks tend to perform surprisingly well in the months and years following the inversion. This was highlighted in a MarketWatch article written by Mark DeCambre. According to DeCambre:

On average, the S&P 500 has returned 2.5% after a yield-curve inversion in the three months after the episode, while it has gained 4.87% in the following six months, 13.48% a year after, 14.73% in the following two years, and 16.41% three years out.”

Source: MarketWatch

DeCambre also quoted research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch which found that a yield curve inversion doesn’t instantly result in a recession. BofAML found that since 1956, recessions have started on average 15 months after an inversion in the 2-year to 10-year spread. Thus, even if there were a legitimate reason to fear recession, we likely wouldn’t be faced with it until late 2020 or beyond.

In the final analysis, the scary plunge in bond yields need not be a major source of concern for investors. Most measures of the U.S. economy are still reflecting strength, as is the overall trend in corporate profitability. Credit markets, too, are showing no major signs of stress and liquidity is still bountiful, all of which mean that falling yields aren’t a genuine threat to the economy or the equity market. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining long-term investment positions in equities and should also avoid the temptation to load up on bonds at a time when the Treasury bond market is “overbought” and could reverse at any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.