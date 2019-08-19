Debottlenecking Hiccups Might Result In A Tepid Q3 For Daqo New Energy

(Daqo New Energy's polysilicon plant. Source Q2 2019 earnings presentation.)

At the headline level, Daqo New Energy's (DQ) second quarter 2019 earnings missed Wall Street estimates for both revenues and EPS. Although the negative surprise initially sent shares lower by 6%, longer term investors should concentrate on the direction of their annual and not quarterly earnings power. After all, management already stated second quarter results would be weaker due to manufacturing debottlenecking ahead of the typically stronger solar industry second half. While full year production expectations remained unchanged, manufacturing cost uncertainty will likely cause Wall Street estimates to be lowered for at least the third quarter of 2019.

Q2 2019 Results

For the second quarter, Daqo posted revenues of $65.96 million and a GAAP EPS of -$0.16. Wall Street expectations were for revenues of $69.8 million and EPS of -$0.11. Despite missing analyst estimates, Daqo's results were more or less inline with my estimates made three months ago.

I had estimated Daqo's revenues at $68 million and a net loss of $2.36 million or -$0.17 in EPS based on a 13.75 million share count. Daqo's revenue miss was mostly due to a lower sales volume of 7130 metric tons [MT]compared to my 7200 MT estimate. Although polysilicon average selling prices [ASP] were below my estimates due to what I believe were currency translations from RMB to USD, the per kg gross profit spread weren't affected by currency translations since Daqo sells almost entirely within China. As a result the actual reported gross profit was $8.57 million which was pretty close to my $8.64 million gross profit estimate.

On an adjusted non-GAAP level, Daqo's EPS was $0.16. It appears analyst estimates were based on GAAP numbers, as were my own estimates.

Second Half Guidance

For the second half, Daqo stuck to its original 37000 to 40000 MT production estimate but did not adjust the production cost estimate of $7.5/kg. At face value this would indicate gross margin compression since polysilicon ASPs which are reported in USD have been slowly declining due to the USD appreciation vs the RMB since the start of the third quarter. The following chart shows polysilicon spot pricing in China since the start of the third quarter.

(Data compiled from PVinsights)

The USD/RMB exchange rate had remained fairly stable until the beginning of August when President Trump announced another round of tariff increases for Chinese imports. Mono-crystalline spot pricing which had remained flat throughout all of July at $9.35/kg started to drop in the past two weeks roughly corresponding to the RMB decline. Unless Daqo starts selling increasing volumes of its production at a contracted USD denominated rate, its reported ASPs will reflect spot market pricing.

Thus by not updating the second half production costs of $7.5/kg, gross margin would compress from Q1 2019 results and would likely cause Wall Street estimates to be lowered. I am basing a cost reference from Q1 results because it represents normalized conditions. Q2 costs were temporarily inflated due to an extended plant shutdown to debottleneck manufacturing efficiencies. Manufacturing costs were $7.42/kg in Q1 2019 but should be 3% lower currency adjusted at today's exchange rates. I am fairly certain nearly all of Daqo's manufacturing costs are denominated in RMB.

While higher ratios of Q3 polysilicon for mono-crystalline solar products would increase the blended production costs slightly, a 3% currency drop should more than make up for it. It's possible management is just being conservative, but if all things were equal Q3 production costs should be around $7.25/kg. $0.25/kg may not seem like a lot, but it would represent 2.75% in gross margin at current ASPs and $0.133 in EPS at the midpoint of the company's Q3 shipment guidance.

Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate

For the third quarter, Daqo estimates polysilicon production at 9200-9500 MT with sales between 9000-9300 MT. Roughly 85% of the production is for mono-crystalline solar, up from 80% in the second quarter. Since the ratios of production for mono-crystalline solar has gone up with each capacity increase, I assume a fixed capacity of older legacy equipment is making lower purity silicon for multi-crystalline solar. With the spot prices for both mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline silicon know during the second quarter, a rough estimate of the production blend can be determined as the table below shows.

Sales Volume Price per KG Revenues Mono-crystalline 5705 MT $9.40 $53,627.00 Multi-crystalline 1425 MT $7.92 $11,286.00 Total 7130 MT $9.10 $64,913.00

(Average polysilicon prices compiled from PVinsights. Revenue in thousands. About one million in additional Q2 revenues came from non-operating asset liquidation.)

Using the estimated fixed multi-crystalline production of 1425 MT per quarter, an estimate of the mono-crystalline production for the third quarter can be derived. The pricing shown in the table below are estimates of average Q3 ASPs based on the current spot market trend so far this quarter.

Sales Volume Price per KG Revenues Mono-crystalline 7775 MT $9.30 $72,307.50 Multi-crystalline 1425 MT $7.78 $11,086.50 Total 9200 MT $9.06 $83,394.00

(Total sales volume based on third quarter guidance of 9000-9300 MT.)

Although 9200 MT of polysilicon sales in the third quarter is up meaningfully from the second quarter, I had originally estimated Q3 sales to range at least 10000-11000 MT. After all, Daqo was able to produce 8764 MT in Q1 prior to the debottlenecking, or 16.8% above nameplate capacity. At 8750 MT quarterly production capacity after debottlenecking, 16.8% above nameplate production would be slightly over 10200 MT. Apparently it's taking Daqo extra time to ramp production to full capacity after its debottlenecking procedures last quarter. As a result, Wall Street revenue estimates have already gone down to $85.6 million with EPS at $0.43 from $93.3 million and EPS of $0.53 estimated prior to Q2 earnings.

Q3 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $83.4 million

Gross Margin: 18.32%

Gross Profit: $15.3 million

Operating Expenses: $9.3 million

Net Interest Expense: $1.7 million

Subsidy/Other Income: $ 0.4 million

Tax (20%): $ 0.94 million

Net Income: $3.76 million

Share Count: 14 million

GAAP EPS: $0.27

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share based compensation): $0.58

My estimates assume blended costs of $7.40/kg which is already below management guidance. I believe this is still conservative and only takes into account lower depreciation costs per kg at higher utilization. As noted above, I believe it's likely that actual costs would even be lower, perhaps to $7.20/kg due to RMB depreciation, but for the sake of conservatism I did not want to use numbers too far below management explicit statements. If blended production costs do track down with the recent RMB depreciation, the EPS estimates above could increase by $0.10-0.11.

I also added a non-GAAP EPS estimate to avoid confusion and I'm not entirely sure if current Wall Street estimates of $0.43 are GAAP or non-GAAP. Since share based compensation might range $0.31-0.32 in EPS (about $4.4 million quarterly but magnified since DQ's share count is so small at just 14 million shares), it would make more sense for the $0.43 analyst EPS estimate to be non-GAAP if conservative metrics were used.

Final Thoughts

Although the third quarter will likely be slightly disappointing compared to original expectations, full year production guidance did remain the same. This just implies most of Daqo's earnings will be backend loaded in the fourth quarter. At the midpoint of production estimates, the company's Q4 shipments might increase to around 15300 MT which would represent a huge 65% sequential increase.

If polysilicon pricing actually increases in the fourth quarter as management predicts, it could be a massive final quarter of the year for Daqo. Since everything depends on polysilicon spot pricing, it's too early to predict the company's Q4 EPS but I will say at the low conservative end it should be at least $1.20 on a non-GAAP basis. As of today, it doesn't seem likely prices will tick up towards the end of the year but at least we have a reference point of early September as the month management expects demand will start to increase.

Until we get a better idea of polysilicon's pricing trend in the next couple of months and until Daqo reports its third quarter results when the company's true normalized manufacturing metrics can be attained, the verdict is still out for the whether DQ is a good solar investment compared to peers. As I noted in my previous article, based on 2019 estimates Daqo is trading in the mid/high teens earnings multiple. While that's certainly not expensive relative to the overall market, direct downstream peers like Jinko Solar (JKS) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) are currently trading at a half or even a third of DQ's multiples. The ability for Daqo to potentially more than double its earnings in 2020 to EPS levels above $8.00 is probably the only factor keeping its stock at current levels. Of course next year's earnings depend on current market conditions remain stable and capacity expansion within the company proceed as planned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, JKS.