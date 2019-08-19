Imax: Sadly Disappointing

Imax (IMAX) is expected to deliver satisfying revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing favorably in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a dangerous risk-reward proposition with low downside and humble upside potential, and as for its price, it is overpriced.

Imax is a small-cap company with a market cap of about $1.3 billion with firm financials. If we were to pick one element that could change the valuation of the company, it would be a movie making trend to bigger formats.

The dark knight of formats

Twelve years ago there were only four Imax cameras in existence, and Nolan broke while making The Dark Knight. Nolan was the first filmmaker ever to use an Imax camera to shoot a feature film partially, and after that, it became relatively common practice for blockbuster films like Transformers.

Since then, the stock has grown more than 400%, and Imax has developed its brand and presence worldwide. However, Nolan can only save them once, and the trend into streaming, growing costs of land and an increasing number of film releases paint a poor picture for the company.

For Imax to make money, it has to convince movie theaters to assign a specific projecting room that will only be able to project Imax titles. The Imax appeal is its size, so the theaters are big. Imax also takes a part of the movie ticket, so Imax tickets are more expensive than a traditional movie experience. That means that movie theaters have to manage a way to fill up big, costly rooms that can only show the limited amount of titles released on Imax. Which is comparable to only having first-class flights in big planes, lovely on paper but almost impossible to manage.

The image quality of today's films allows movie theaters to build screens of comparable size to an Imax and project any movie they desire at a lower cost or with a higher margin. The only thing that would stop them is sufficient brand recognition for people to be willing to pay extra for an Imax screen than for a big regular screen. However, the Imax brand has not shown that it can substantially attract more customers.

However, Imax not only has to compete against size. Comfort plays a big part in the movie-going experience. Many cinemas may opt to offer custom services or more comfortable seats in smaller rooms than go for an Imax screen. A higher comfort movie theater could attract a comparable movie ticket price with much higher gross margin, and the size of the rooms can be adapted to the theater needs and cost of land.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth could range between 4% and 6%, and gross margin is between 49.2% and 52.3%, taking the assumption that R&D as a percentage of revenue is between 4.2% and 3.6%, and G&A as a percentage of revenue is between 31.9% and 29.3%, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Imax in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next few years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 52% and at best overvalued by 7%. So the stock is overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is a 92.4% probability that Imax will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -4.5%. A negative amount is a no-go in almost all situations.

Conclusions

The core business of Imax is sturdy, but the stock is optimistically priced. Even if the movie-making trend to bigger formats pushes Imaxa to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Although the level of debt is quite low, the downside potential is minor, the past years' performance is excellent, and the financial solidity is firm, the company has severe problems, the level of risk is fullish, the expected performance for next year is horrible, the risk-reward is absurd and the potential upside is modest.

It is unwise to get into IMAX. There is a slim chance that it can perform the market or surpass it, and is more likely to go down. Short traders might consider this as a good pick. It has small chances to break upward and big chances of slowly declining for years to come. The company requires a radical change to become attractive.

