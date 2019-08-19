A Dive Into Curaleaf's FDA Letter

We found several parallels between this letter and the letter Charlotte's Web received in 2017, all of which lead us to believe that Curaleaf's violations are easily resolvable.

Quick Recap

Recently, the FDA issued a letter to Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) stating that the company was in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The market overreacted to the news with share prices reaching an intraday low of $6.82 before closing at $7.40. To make things even worse, CVS announced that it would be pulling Curaleaf products from its stores. Nonetheless, share prices have recovered since then, closing at $7.90 as of 7/31/19.

(Source: StockCharts.com, author markup)

While it's not surprising to see the market react negatively to a violation letter, we commend investors who bought in on the dip. Taking a closer look at the letter shows that the seemingly intimidating letter from the FDA will have an immaterial effect on the company.

(Source: CVS.com)

Curealeaf's CBD Business

Curaleaf does not break out its sales by the different products it sells. We reached out to Curaleaf's IR team to get some more detail, but did not get a response. Nonetheless, looking at the market share of some of the major players in the CBD space implies that Curaleaf does not have a major presence. Even if the handful of products named in the FDA letter were permanently pulled from shelves, we believe they would have very little impact on the overall sales of Curaleaf.

(Source: Brightfield Group)

With that being said, we believe these products will continue to be sold due to the easy fix that's required to comply with the FDA letter.

Dissecting the FDA Letter

The biggest problem for Curaleaf was the result of its advertising. In our first article on Curaleaf, we expressed our excitement at the marketing team of Curaleaf. While our thesis stands, we believe the advertisement violation should've been caught by the legal team of Curaleaf.

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) had similar issues back in 2017 when they received a letter from the FDA, and we found several parallels between that letter and Curaleaf's. While it's difficult to track actions taken by Charlotte's Web, which was still a private company back then, it was able to resolve these violations to eventually become one of the biggest players in the CBD space. Similarly, we believe Curaleaf can resolve its violations by simply rewording the product descriptions on its website.

Curaleaf's Violation of the FD&C Act

The FDA raised a red flag on Curaleaf because its CBD products are considered unapproved drugs under Section 201(G)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). According to the FDA, this is because "they are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and/or intended to affect the structure or any function of the body."

The violation stemmed from some of the key terms the company used on its website and social media page, which included words like anxiety, ADHD, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and arthritis. These violations aren't egregious in any way shape or form. The information posted on the website aimed to inform potential CBD users on some of the applications of the cannabinoid and the research that's been done on it. However, due to the medical jargon used in describing them, Curaleaf received a violation notice.

At the same time, we believe this is a relatively easy fix for the company. The company has already taken down the webpages with this information. Considering the widespread interest in CBD, it should be easy for consumers to find a plethora of information about its benefits on other websites.

Furthermore, the only real change that is necessary is for the company to be vague in the way it describes CBD's potential benefits. Take a look at how Charlotte's Web advertises its products below. The company touts the benefits of CBD without using medical terminologies. As seen below, the reduction in anxiety can be worded as "support for normal, everyday stresses," the alleviation of pain can be worded as "healthy recovery of exercise," and the benefits for ADHD can be worded as "support a sense of calm for focus."

(Source: Charlotte's Web, author markup)

The subsequent violations listed by the FDA are a bit redundant and confusing. The FDA seems to categorize and scrutinize Curaleaf's CBD products as both a dietary supplement and a drug while stating that they cannot be either one of those things. The FDA stated that the information on Curaleaf's website and social media "suggests" that the company intends to market its CBD products as dietary supplements. With this assumption, the FDA names several violations.

Curaleaf's violation of Sections 502(F)(1) and 301(A) of the FD&C Act stems from the FDA's classification of Curaleaf's products as drugs. The FD&C Act states that a drug is misbranded under section 502(F)(1) "if the drug fails to bear adequate directions for its intended use(s)." At the same time, FDA states that it would be "impossible to write adequate directions" because the products are "intended for [the] treatment of one or more diseases that are not amenable to self-diagnosis or treatment without the supervision of a licensed practitioner." Because these products are "misbranded" drugs, their distribution and transportation across different states are a violation of Section 301(A).

According to Section 201(ff)(3)(B), since CBD is an "active ingredient in a drug product that has been approved," dietary supplements containing CBD violate this rule. Furthermore, since some of the products like topical and vape pens cannot be ingested, it doesn't "meet the definition of a dietary supplement," thus violating Section 201(FF)(2)(A).

Closing Thoughts and Musings

Ultimately, we believe investors should collectively view these violations as one since the classification of Curaleaf's CBD product as a drug led to the other violations. If the violation of Section 201(G) gets resolved, the rest of the violations will automatically get resolved as well. This will prevent Curaleaf from having to recall and relabel its products. While we stay optimistic about Curaleaf and CVS's relationship, we do not know the exact terms of the deal to know whether Curaleaf has the option. With this uncertainty, we reiterate our view of a continued net loss for Q2 and Q3, with a turnaround coming during Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWBHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.