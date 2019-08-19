Steuben Trust Corporation: A Big Bank In A Small Town

It experienced 7% loan growth in the first quarter alone, compared to last year's first quarter, setting the path for the remainder of the year.

When you think of New York and banking, you think of JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK). When I think of New York and Banking, I think of Steuben Trust Corporation (OTCPK:SBHO).

Steuben Trust is proof to show you that small banks in small areas of New York can not only survive, but thrive. Starting in 1902, this 117+ year-old financial institution continues to do everything right and fire on all cylinders. Why do I think that? Well, back during the financial crisis of 2009, it had $338.6 million in total assets and still earned over $4 million in net income. That is a 1.18% ROA (return on average assets) ratio for a small bank during the worst period ever, which is absolutely ridiculous! Especially with the limited resources to stay with technology, compliance/regulation and to compete with larger financial institutions.

Spring forward 10 years and Steuben has gone from that $338.6 million asset size to a blistering $580.6 million asset size. Therefore, the bank has almost doubled and it has been essentially all organic, with no serious acquisition to help it get there. In addition, it has grown in all facets, including its bottom line. If in 2009 it was earning 1.18% ROA, at the end of calendar year 2018 Steuben earned $6.9 million on a total asset base of $551.5 million. This represents an ROA of 1.25%! Obviously, the tax rate is more favorable now, and that may have something to do with it, but nonetheless, Steuben has a historically consistent, strong and above-peer performer.

Steuben Trust's Q1 2019 Performance Review

First, interest income in Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018 has increased from $5.0 million to $5.775 million, or 15.5%! I would state that its due to loan growth and higher-priced adjustable rate loans through Q1 - obviously, rates will be lower in Q3 this year from the Fed cutting rates. This increase was offset by an increase in interest expense of $324 thousand, as the war on deposits was and has been heating up over the past 12 months or so.

However, operating expenses also have increased heavily, from $3.5 million to $3.9 million, or 11.4%, almost as fast as the interest income has grown. Therefore, net income for Q1 2019 ended at $1.634 million vs. $1.598 million, or a growth rate of 2.25%. Historically, though, when looking back at prior first-quarter releases, Steuben typically exceeds the annualized version and increases each quarter as it closes. For example, Q1 2018 was $1.598 million, which annualized is $6.392 net income. However, in 2018, Steuben ended the year at $6.902 of net income, essentially blowing that expectation out of the water. Therefore, I have high hopes for the bank for the remainder of the year.

From a balance sheet standpoint and comparing to its 2018 annual report for 12/31/18 figures, quite a bit has changed since the end of the year. First, customer deposits are up to $498 million from $462 million, or 7.8% - another reason of the increase in interest expense. Interestingly, loans are flat, but with the spring and summer months already underway and these being Q1 2019 figures, I won't hold too much weight on that. What else is nice, though, from a balance sheet standpoint is that its long-term debt or FHLB advances are down from $23 million at year end to $13.5 million. Talk about using those extra deposits to get rid of debt!

Overall, the bank's performance is rock-solid, and its balance sheet is looking sound and nothing that gives me pause. So far, the little-big bank in Steuben County is looking very nice! However, being a dividend investor, it's time to look at Steuben Trust's dividend metrics.

Steuben Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS^ Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $40.35 $1.40 $3.88 3.47% 36.08% 6.47% 5.93% 10.40

*Based on 8/15/19 close price

^Based on Annualizing Q1 2019 Report

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry, and the market has pushed downward), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Alright there, Steuben Trust! Almost in my sweet spot, but definitely below the 60% ratio that I was looking for. At 36%, it shows Steuben enjoys retaining earnings but still pays back to its shareholders. In addition, which we will get to, the bank still has plenty of room to continue its dividend streak.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 21.19. Therefore, Steuben's 10.40 ratio is definitely below the 13 desired, and is also consistent with what I've seen in the industry.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $1.40 equates to a yield of 3.47% on the share price of $40.35. This doesn't achieve my 4% desired threshold. That is definitely a bummer! However, maybe the bank's growth rate makes up for it and knocks it out of the park? If $1,000 was invested, this equates to $34.70 on a go-forward basis.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Let's see how Steuben Trust stacks up here. Well, the 3-year average dividend growth rate is 6.5% - not too bad. The 5-year average dividend growth rate is approximately 6%. Though this is at or above my expectation, it still isn't blowing my socks off with the slightly lower yield than desired.

Conclusion

Steuben is a nice bank making a big bang in the community banking space, especially hailing from the banker's state of New York. Steuben also represents your traditional community bank in the area it services, it takes in deposits, originates loans and also will manage your wealth/assets for a nominal fee. The bank is over 100 years old, and its ROA is incredible for its size, being consistently well over 1%!

However, the bank's dividend metrics leave a little bit to be desired. Its yield, relative to other banks out there, bigger banks especially, is lower - that's for sure. Wells Fargo (WFC) has a current dividend yield higher than Steuben's, as well as Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), for example. Lastly, there are other/smaller community banks that offer yields that are slightly better, such as a recent article I wrote on United Bancorp (UBCP), though at a higher payout ratio as the offset. This is a tough call here.

Given that there may be better yields and dividend growth out there then Steuben, I will be holding off on a purchase right now. If the price drops from ~$40 to the $37-38 range, then I would be more interested, as you'll gain more yield for your invested dollars. Steuben Trust is an incredible bank and could be a fit for your portfolio. It just did not meet my current expectations at this time.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.