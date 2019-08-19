Sprouts Farmers Market Has Some 'Splainin' To Do

Some of the message resonated with me. But my trepidation was validated early in the Q&A session when the new CEO used the words "slightly smaller".

In late June, Sprouts announced its new CEO. Like many investors, I was weighing his words intently during the company's second-quarter earnings call on August 1st.

When a company has a new CEO, his or her words are often weighed more carefully the first few quarters.

On June 20th, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) announced its new CEO, Jack Sinclair. The grocer had operated with an interim CEO since the beginning of the year. But in honesty, the trepidation I felt about the selection outweighed the relief of the position finally being filled. I very much appreciate Sprouts as a customer. However, as an investment, it's not been a gem in my investment club's portfolio. From both perspectives, I was not wholly impressed with the grocer's top appointment.

So, I'll admit I was honed in on Mr. Sinclair's message when the natural and organic grocer reported second-quarter earnings on August 1st. He was joined by Sprouts' interim CFO, Mr. Chip Molloy. For both, this earnings call was the first with the grocer.

Just two questions into the Q&A session (at the 16:35 mark), my hesitancy was validated. The words triggering my anxiety were “slightly smaller”. Mr. Sinclair wasn't speaking of revenue growth or earnings growth or margins. No, he was contemplating future store size.

Question: “Can you give any indication of your commitment to this kind of pace of opening stores, or is there any likelihood that you may want to slow this as you kind of get things back in sync here?”



Answer: “And, just to reinforce that Chip, I think there probably is an opportunity for us to approach this store growth slightly differently in terms of how we've operated. And looking at the format, I think there's opportunity to do them slightly smaller and probably an opportunity to do them in a slightly more concentrated geographic approach going forward.” (emphasis added)

I wasn't the only one who reacted. If you listen closely to the call, just after his musing, at approximately the 16:55 mark, it certainly sounds like a questionable reaction.

Reaction: “Hmmmmmm?”

Fully understanding I may have been anticipating a slip-up, I purposely struck up a conversation with a member of my investment club after the call.

Me: Sprouts reported today. Remember, they have a new CEO. I wasn't sure about him. But, he said something on the call that really bothered me.



Club member: Oh, yeah, about what?



Me: Changing the size of new stores. He said he's considering making them smaller.



Club member: SMALLER?

It does seem the reactions on the subject are consistently those of concern.

Sprouts' Square Footage

Sprouts' stores certainly would not be classified as big boxes. The average size ranges from 28,000 to 30,000 square feet. This is less than half the size of the average Kroger's (KR) and about 2/3rd the size of an average Walmart Neighborhood Market (WMT) or Whole Foods (AMZN).

Furthermore, the Sprouts layout is purposely distinct from that of the typical grocer.

“Our stores are organized in a “flipped” conventional food retail store model, positioning our produce at the center of the store surrounded by a complete grocery offering. We typically dedicate approximately 15% of a store’s selling square footage to produce, which we believe is significantly higher than many of our peers. The stores are designed with open floor plans and low displays, intended to provide an easy-to-shop environment that allows our customers to view the entire store, and our small box format allows for quick in-and-out service.”

(Source)

Sprouts currently operates 331 stores in 21 states. Obviously, the grocer's geographic footprint still has room to grow. But there have been problems of late in this aspect of its growth.

“But, some of the things we need to work on is our box cost has gone up 50% over the last 3 to 4 years to build a box. Why is that? Well, there's a lot of reasons for that that we need to really dig into and understand.”

It's not uncommon for a new management team to tackle old problems with a fresh approach.

“We're rigorously seeking to understand what's happening in the business, what's happening - what's working, what's not working, what's within our control, what's not within our control...”

There's little fault to find in such an approach. It does take time. But to jump to shrinking the store size when your stores are already purposely and noticeably smaller doesn't seem like an embrace of this particular approach.

I do have direct experience with a smaller Sprouts, and I don't like it. There are three Sprouts stores within ten miles of my home. One is smaller than the other two. Though I do shop in all three, I only shop in the smaller store when necessary. I will always choose one of the larger two when it's my destination.

The smallest store is simply too cramped. Entering the store lands one almost face-to-face with those checking out in the express lane. The aisles are barely big enough for the shopping cart. There seem to be fewer products, and there are definitely fewer quantities stocked.

I do recognize there could be urban areas where a smaller footprint is justified. And, in fairness, I questioned if I hadn't experienced the larger footprint and only had access to the smallest store if I'd frequent Sprouts. Do I not like the smaller store because I have better alternatives or because I feel like I have to walk sideways through the store?

Furthermore, one of the things making Sprouts unique, one of its primary advantages, is its format. So, it seems shrinking down this advantage should be a last resort. As well, the new management team mentioned more than once that the grocer needs to focus more on what makes it unique.

A second advantage, the primary focal points in its stores, are local produce and bulk products. It seems much more practical to consider expanding these areas rather than shrinking the store.

On The Other Hand

In fairness, Mr. Sinclair and Mr. Molloy did convey other ideas that were much easier to embrace.

Both highlighted the strong openings of new locations. But they also admitted the grocer has failed to sustain that initial momentum.

“We work really hard for the grand opening. And, then, we don't always come back later with a really good marketing plan and a really good branding plan and really helping the customers throughout the marketplace understand who we are and what we stand for.”

As well, sourcing for the grocer's growth needs more attention.

“We've created some stresses and strains in our supply chain in terms of how is that working going forward. And, that's something that a growing business often gets itself into. So, I think there's some real opportunity for us to mature how we're serving the stores.”

Its pricing strategy is also inflicting headaches.

“We can stabilize margins by getting more effective at balancing this mix between EDLP and high-low where I think we double down on both as opposed to it really being pushed - having some precision by category and by market as to how to effectively manage that.”

When presented an EDLP (everyday low pricing) strategy, customers expect to pay the lowest price - even without the product being on sale. This saves the consumer both the effort and time of comparison shopping. On the other hand, a high-low pricing strategy offers customers promotional prices on select products to draw them into the store. The remainder of the inventory is likely priced higher than competitors.

As a fairly loyal customer, I can attest I do not shop exclusively at Sprouts. I don't know which products feature an EDLP pricing strategy and which do not. My trips are focused on taking advantage of promotional prices. I'm likely to purchase promotional produce and bulk items without comparison shopping because I do expect to receive a higher quality from Sprouts. For natural and organic healthcare products, I'll look first at Sprouts' offerings. On the other hand, if it's not offered in bulk, I'm much less likely to purchase pantry products from Sprouts, because I believe other grocers offer better pricing.

Thus, I'm very likely the type of customer from which Sprouts would like to capture more spend. And the new management team's message did resonate with me on the “how”.

“We're allowing the conventionals to drive our business as opposed to leveraging the strengths that we have in our business and going forward and marching forward.”

Summary

Sprouts has distinct advantages by being an atypical grocer - its primary product categories, combined with its unconventional layout, offer a differentiated experience. And sharpening its pricing strategies should work to its advantage. Since the grocer isn't expecting to thwart its geographic growth in the near future, it is quite appropriate for the new management team to get a handle on the costs of establishing a new store. As well, developing its sourcing and supply processes to accommodate its growth strategy is only logical.

But I am not a fan of the idea of shrinking the store size. Fixing the pricing strategy and sourcing process and building costs aren't going to matter if customers aren't comfortable inside the store. And because it was even suggested as a possibility, my trepidation remains.

This new management team did request two more quarters.

"And all we're asking for is a little patience, over the next quarter - in the next two quarters really, by the end of this year to where we can explain, where we think we can really take it."

"You got some 'splainin' to do."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM.