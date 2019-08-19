Investment Thesis

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF, TSX:HOT.U, TSX:HOT.UN) posted an in-line quarter in its Q2 2019 earnings. We see several catalysts towards the end of the year that should help lift the company's valuation. First, its project improvement plan projects are over 70% completed. The remaining projects should be completed in the next few quarters. This should result in higher average daily rates and occupancy ratio. The company’s recent decision to sell its lower-margin Economy Lodging portfolio will significantly improve the quality of its portfolio. American Hotel is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers. It also pays an attractive 13%-yielding dividend. We see strong upside potential if no economic recession is imminent.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

American Hotel posted another in-line quarter. The company’s adjusted funds from operations of US$0.21 per share remains flat. Similar to the previous few quarters, the company's ongoing PIP projects continues to interrupt its operating results. While its occupancy rate declined by 40 basis points to 78.3% in Q2 2019, the REIT saw its revenue per available room increase to US$77.82 in Q2 2019 from US$77.65 in Q2 2018. The decline in occupancy ratio was primarily due to room displacement from its PIPs. Its net operating margin is also being impacted by minimum wage increases in several states and higher e-commerce related expenses. As can be seen from the table below, American Hotel’s payout ratio (based on past 12-months AFFO) has increased to 99.5% in Q2 2019 from 89.9% in Q1 2018.

US$ Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Occupancy Rate 78.3% 78.7% Revenue per available room $77.82 $77.65 NOI Margin % 36% 36.9% Adjusted funds from operations $0.21 $0.21 AFFO Payout Ratio (TTM) 99.5% 89.9%

(Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A)

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Despite elevated payout ratio, we think the end of the tunnel is near. We actually expect significant growth towards the end of 2019 and in 2020 for the following reasons:

Disposition of its Economy Lodging portfolio is beneficial

One week prior to the earnings release, American Hotel announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 45 Economy Lodging hotels. The final closing should be before the end of September. We like the company’s decision, as its Economy Lodging Hotels are mostly rail hotels that are not in good locations. Therefore, these hotels do not draw a lot of guest traffic. Hence, they do not have a good growth outlook. As can be seen from the chart below, the net operating income margin of its Economy Lodging portfolio is only 31.3% in Q2 2019. This is much lower than its Premium Branded portfolio’s 37.2%.

(Source: Q2 2019 MD&A)

As can be seen from the chart below, the average daily rates and revenue per available rooms in American Hotel’s Premium Branded portfolio are $116.09 and $94.50, respectively. These are much higher than the $61.65 and $44.39 of its Economy Lodging Portfolio. Therefore, disposition of the Economy Lodging portfolio should significantly improve its overall portfolio quality. Management expects to use some of the proceeds to acquire premium branded properties that have capitalization rates in the range of 8-8.5% with low replacement cost and limited renovations.

US$ Premium Branded Portfolio Economy Lodging Portfolio Average Daily Rate $116,09 $61.65 Revenue per available room $94.50 $44.39 NOI Margin 37.2% 31.3%

(Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A)

Property improvement plan is progressing well

One of the primary reasons why American Hotel underperformed last year and in the first half of 2019 was due to its property improvement plan. Under the terms of the applicable franchise agreement, the company is required to complete various property improvement plans within 18-24 months of the acquisition date. Unfortunately, these PIP projects have created guest displacement and operation interruptions in the past year. In addition, labor shortages have caused some delays in the construction. Together, these have resulted in bumpy top and bottom lines in 2018 and 2019. The good news is that American Hotel has completed over 70% of its PIPs. Below is a table that shows the timeline of its completed PIP projects.

Completed Projects Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Embassy Suites Cincinnati (KY) (227 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Embassy Suites DFW South (TX) (305 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Hilton Garden Inn White Marsh (155 guestrooms) Completed Embassy Suites Columbus (284 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Completed Staybridge Suites Tampa (100 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Residence Inn White Marsh (131 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Fairfield Inn & Suites Jacksonville (89 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Homewood Suites Allentown (108 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Homewood Suites Bethlehem (113 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Embassy Suites Cleveland (271 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed

(Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A)

The chart below shows the remaining guestrooms to be renovated in 2019. Renovation projects will usually take about 2-3 quarters to reach completion. As can be seen from the table below, we think most of these projects should reach completion by mid-2020. Therefore, we expect strong revenue growth in 2020.

Ongoing Projects Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Residence Inn Chattanooga (109 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Homewood Suites Dover (108 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Holiday Inn Express fort Myers (111 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Holiday Inn Express Sarasota (101 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Embassy Suites Cleveland (271 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Towne Place Suites Chattanooga (87 guestrooms) Ongoing

(Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 MD&A)

Initiatives to grow additional revenues and control its expenses

American Hotel has several initiatives to grow additional revenues. Besides revenues from growth in average daily rates, the company’s renovation has helped it to grow its food and beverage revenues as well. In fact, a large portion of the revenue growth in its Premium Branded portfolio in Q2 2019 (about 0.4%) was due to growth in food and beverage revenues. The company has also recently initiated broad-based pay parking at 28 of its hotels. This should result in incremental revenues, and we expect to see some contributions to its Q3 2019 results.

The company is also actively controlling its operating expenses. Readers may recall that American Hotel switched hotel management responsibilities for all of its hotels to Aimbridge Hospitality from One Lodging Management in 2018. We continue to like Aimbridge's experience to implement new technologies and improve its operating efficiencies, and believe it should result in margin expansion in the long term. Aimbridge’s purchasing power also helps American Hotel to save on utility contracting and insurance expenses. This should help to partially offset increases in labor expenses.

Valuation at a deep discount

With its disposition of the Economy Lodging portfolio, we have revised American Hotel's 2019 AFFO downward to US$0.60 per share. This means that it is trading at a price-to-2019 AFFO ratio of 8.32x. This is below most of its U.S. peers, which trade in the range of 10x-11x.

Besides its attractive valuation, we also see AFFO growth of 10% possible in 2020, as the company should be able to take advantage of the benefits of the completion of its PIP projects (with the assumption of no economic recession imminent). Using a conservative multiple of 9.5x, we have a target price of US$6.27. This is 24.2% higher than its current share price of US$4.99 per share. American Hotel also pays a monthly dividend of US$0.054 per share. Therefore, its dividend yield is nearly 13%. Thus, investors should be able to earn a total return of 37%

Risks and Challenges

Shortage of labor and rising wages can result in higher operating expenses

Shortage of labor was one of the reasons why some of American Hotel’s PIP renovations got delayed. In addition, as we have seen from its Q2 2019 earnings, rising wage expenses may continue to result in higher operating expenses in future quarters. This is because the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at its lowest since 1969.

The hotel industry is highly cyclical

Investors should keep in mind that the hotel industry is highly cyclical. This means that in an economic recession, American Hotel’s revenue may be impacted negatively. This is because business activities will be reduced and consumers will cut their leisure spending. In such condition, the company's bottom line will be impacted negatively. As a result, its payout ratio will spike over 100%. If a recession prolongs, management may be forced to cut the dividend.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel currently pays an attractive, 13%-yielding dividend. The shares are also trading at a significant discount. We continue to believe investors are well compensated to wait for the share price to appreciate in the next year. However, we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, and we think an economic recession may not be too far. Therefore, we believe this stock is best suited for investors willing to ride out some short- to medium-term volatility.