Brown-Forman Corp. - Premium Alcohol Trading At A Premium Price

The company is trading at a premium to the market, indicating that it is not an undervalued dividend growth stock at this time.

Today, I wanted to take a look at a Dividend Aristocrat in a consumer facing industry. While I love investing in consumer staples companies, my exposure to alcohol is very low. So I thought it would be a great idea to take a look at one of the major players in the industry, Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A), to determine if the company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

This international giant is headquartered in the United States. The company is a dominant force in the bourbon whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, and wine sectors. Heard of Jack Daniels? Thought so. That is Brown-Forman's most iconic brands.

The company's focus has been expanding their international presence. Reading their earnings report, it is evident that the company wants to become a household name across the globe. And if past performance is any indicator, the company is succeeding in achieving this goal. The company's stock price is up nearly 20% today. In the remainder of this analysis, I will review the major items that jumped off the page in the company's most recent earnings release, their FY 2020 outlook, and perform a stock screener to assess valuation and fit in my portfolio.

Tariffs Take a Major Bite out of Brown-Forman's Profit Margin

Tariffs have touched every company. It is unavoidable in this day in age. But while tariffs and the trade war between the U.S. and China continue to make headlines, Brown-Forman is facing a tough tariff battle on another front - Europe. Brown-Forman has been negatively impacted by the retaliatory tariffs enacted in Europe last year. Bourbon whiskey was one of the feature products of the tariffs, so it isn't a surprise that Brown-Forman is feeling the pinch.

But Brown-Forman hasn't been shy about disclosing the impact in earnings releases and discussing the impact on earnings calls. Let's first start with the impact this year. Despite stellar sales growth and earnings growth in the last fiscal year, Brown-Forman saw their gross margin decrease by 260 basis points. On their earnings call in June discussing the company's fiscal-year results, management attributed 160 basis points of the loss to the impact of tariffs. And the tariffs weren't even in place during the full year!

Is there relief in sight in the next fiscal year? Who knows what each nation's leader has up their sleeve as trade negotiations continue. But judging by management's sentiment from the earnings call linked above, the impact of tariffs and the increased results will have another large impact on the company's gross margin. Here is management's direct quote from the earnings call:

2020 will be another challenging year for gross margin, which we expect to be down about 20 -- 200 basis points split evenly between the remaining cost of sales, impact related to tariffs and higher input costs. We assume tariffs to remain in place for the full 12 months this fiscal year versus roughly 7 months in fiscal 2019. As a reminder, we chose to absorb the tariff impact in most countries in fiscal 2019 to invest behind the consumer momentum and are currently planning to continue to do this, as we enter into fiscal 2020.

Fiscal-Year 2020 Outlook

Despite the company's pessimistic view on the impact of tariffs, management is still predicting growth in 2020. Management's earnings presentation had the following slide disclosing management's expectations for the next fiscal year:

Sadly, my first thought is "Imagine the EPS impact if there were no tariffs forecasted for the year." But that's not a productive thought at this juncture. So I started reading the earnings transcript to see if I could pick up the primary drivers of management's optimistic 2020 fiscal year outlook.

For sales, last year, the company experienced 6% sales growth. Management stated the impact of tariffs on sales is negligible due to the fact that the company is not passing on the price increases to customers. One of the predominant sales growth drivers for the company is expected to be Jack Daniels in the United States.

The operating income is predicted to fall between 3% and 5% as a result of increased costs from tariffs and increase in advertising expense. Management is aggressively cutting costs outside of advertising to offset the impact of the negative factors. That should help alleviate the short-term pain. Luckily, in their earnings call, management cited that operating income should return to high single-digit percentages once tariffs are eventually lifted. Hopefully that is soon, because that would unlock some serious growth for investors (that would hopefully trickle down to dividend investors).

Lastly, EPS. As a dividend investor, I love seeing a strong growth rate for EPS. If there is a strong EPS growth rate for a company that is a dividend stalwart, like Brown-Forman, chances are there will be a strong correlation in dividend growth. That isn't always the case, but it is a trend I have noticed of late. Management's EPS growth rate range is very large. With all the uncertainty that will come this year, I could easily see a situation where the company's EPS grows 1% and a scenario where it grows 7%. 12 months is a long, long period of time.

What impresses me is that the company is continuing to predict growth in sales and earnings despite some of the major headwinds the company is facing. Through strong brand recognition, aggressive marketing, and strong products, the company is set to continue to grow domestically and internationally.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now, I'll move on to performing a stock screen to determine if Brown-Forman is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock. Since I seek undervalued dividend growth stocks for investment, passing the metrics of our stock screener is crucial to our investment decision. Our stock screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For my analysis, I am using APD's metrics as of market close on August 15, 2019. At this time, the stock closed the day at a price of $57.02 per share and a forward dividend of $.664 per share. To be conservative, I will use an EPS value of $1.75 per share, the low end of management's FY 2020 estimate.

1.) P/E Ratio: has a P/E Ratio of 32.80x. This is way above the S&P 500's P/E ratio that is historically in the low 20s/high teens. Much like their alcohol, BF.B trades at a significant premium to the broader market.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: The dividend payout ratio gives a good indication of the safety of a company's ability to pay and increase dividends going forward. Typically, we like to see a payout ratio (computed as the annual dividend divided by earnings per share) of below 60% to indicate healthy room for continued dividend growth. BF.B's dividend payout ratio is 37.7%. This passes this test of the stock screener.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Brown-Forman is a Dividend Aristocrat. With that title, the company has clearly demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time. Music to a dividend investor's ears. The company's 5-year average dividend growth rate is 8.10%. This isn't terrible, especially considering the slowing dividend growth of 2019. However, I would expect a company with a low dividend yield (1.1%) to have a double-digit average dividend growth rate.

Summary

Strong brands, strong sales growth, and strong earnings growth despite the tariffs and currency headwinds faced by management. It shouldn't be a shock then that the company is trading at a strong premium to the broader market. I like the company, their strong dividend growth history, and I like how management has continued to grow the brand. However, as a dividend growth investor that identifies and invests in undervalued dividend growth stocks, I cannot pursue a position in the company today. The company is trading at much too large of a premium compared to the market. Even with a 20% pullback, I still would pass. The company would still be overvalued.

What are your thoughts on the company? Does the company warrant that kind of a premium to the market? Do you think I am too focused on the impact of tariffs on the company's bottom line? After all, if the tariffs are lifted, the company's EPS could grow and drop the company's P/E ratio drastically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.