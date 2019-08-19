Switching To Neutral On FreightCar America

Although there's little evidence of it in the latest quarterly financials, I think the "Back to Basics" strategy the company outlined is starting to bear fruit.

Since I wrote my bearish piece on FreightCar America (RAIL), the shares are down about 35%, as compared to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500. Since I published that article, the company has since released financials and so I thought I’d check in on the name. It’s also relevant to note that risk is largely a function of price paid. The more you pay for a given asset, the lower will be your subsequent returns. While that’s a tautology, it may be the case that the less you pay for something, the higher will be your future returns. Thus, as the price of the shares drop, the risk to my short thesis grows. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself. I will also elaborate on an options strategy I’ll be engaging in on this name.

I read and reread the latest quarterly results at FreightCar with great interest, and I must admit that I agree with many of the steps being taken by the firm. In the 18 months since the company launched its “back to basics” strategy (a strategy which entailed “the right products, produced at the right footprint for the right price”), the strategy is bearing fruit. Specifically, the company expects to generate a cost reduction of between $2,000 and $3,000 per car. The redesigned 3/35 intermodal car, as an example, is on target to generate cost savings of 10% over the previous design.

Also relevant is the closure of the Roanoke facility. This closure cuts between 38% and 44% of the company’s manufacturing footprint. According to CEO James Meyer, this closure will lead to cost savings of ~$5 million annually.

Given that the company’s new capacity will be in the order of ~8,000 cars, and given that they delivered 729 cars during the quarter (representing a 2,916 annual run rate), there is much room for improvement. The fact that the company is moving in the right direction offers some hope, though.

Financial Update

In my view, none of the steps the company is taking to improve profitability have shown up in backward-looking financial statements as of yet. I’ve talked at length about the financial situation at this firm before, and the results are obvious from the financials themselves, and there’s no need to belabor the point here. The company’s profitability has been spotty over the years, and has been catastrophic since 2017. In addition, in spite of a relatively modest revenue decline of 3.5% in the first six months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago, net loss exploded fully 240%. In short, there’s not much to get excited about from the pages of the company’s financial statements.

The one bright spot here in my view relates to the capital structure, specifically the large cash hoard relative to total liabilities. As of the latest filing, the company boasts a cash hoard of about 40% of total liabilities. In my view, that suggests that the company has a relatively long time to enact changes to their product roster.

The Stock

A financially troubled company, especially one that is embarking on dramatic improvement efforts, may be a great investment if the price is right. For that reason, I’m going to spend some time looking at the shares as distinct from the business itself.

As I pointed out in my previous article, the book value per share here has been in steep decline for a few years now. That said, the price the market is willing to pay per unit of book value has never been lower. It could be said that market expectations declined at a faster rate than the actual financial deterioration evidenced over the past few years. Thus, I think it fair to say that the shares are objectively inexpensive at the moment.

Options As Alternative

I demonstrate some contradictory behaviors as an investor. On the one hand, I want to see evidence of a turnaround before buying into a particular company. On the other, I’m very impatient and will often insist on “doing something.” I think these seemingly contradictory drives to wait and see while demanding some form of immediate action make short put options ideal vehicles for me. They offer me the opportunity to “do something” at the moment, while simultaneously allowing me to enter a strike price that I would (eventually) be willing to pay.

At the moment, Rail March puts with a strike of $2.5 last traded hands at $.25, and is currently bid-asked at $.05-.20.

Given all that’s going on at FreightCar America, I think $2.50 would be a very reasonable price to pay for the name. If an investor collects some small amount of premium before being “forced” to buy at that price, so much the better. I think selling the March $2.50 puts presents investors a ‘win-win’ trade. If the shares drop to $2.50, I think they’ll represent great value. If, as I suspect, the shares never see $2.50, the investor simply pockets the small premium, which is never a hardship.

Conclusion

I like many of the changes happening at FreightCar America, and I think the financial statements may eventually reflect those changes. Even more significantly in my view, the shares have now gotten ahead of themselves on the downside to the point where their valuation is unjustifiably low in my view. I think investors who suffer the same behaviors as myself would do well by obligating themselves to buy at a price fully 39% below the current price. In my view, one of two paths is possible for this company once it turns around. It’s either a buyout candidate, or it is a profitable manufacturer of a diversified fleet of rail cars. In either scenario, investors win, and so for that reason, I’ll be selling puts on the name.

