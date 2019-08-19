Arconic Is Back On The Buy List

Arconic is another basic industry of the American economy that contributes to growth and shares in its strength. I recommend investors hold shares already owned and buy betting on the uptrend.

Following two years of flagging share price and seemingly internal chaos, Arconic has a plan, has stabilized its financials and management team, and is making sensible decisions.

Out of the Ashes Arises a Company of Forbearance

A flurry of activity at Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) holds my interest, and I recommend plucky retail investors cautiously buy the shares with money they want to park for a while in times of turbulent markets. Two years ago, I felt the company feckless in its handling of a U.K. national disaster in part of the company’s own, if unintended, collusion. ARNC was going to pay a hefty price for a ton of bad publicity, and I recommended retail investors stay away from the shares. A number of things have changed at the company over the past two years that make it a worthwhile buy.

There is new management working to split Arconic into two parts; the parts may prove to equal more than the whole. The share price today is less expensive by a few dollars (~$24.55) than it was back then (~$28). But stable management at the helm now seems to be turning the company around.

Source: Simply Wall Street

In Q2’19, Arconic reported second-quarter earnings eight cents ahead of estimates. The earnings were 58 cents, or 57%, ahead in 2019 over 37 cents in 2018. The company reported revenue up 3.4% Y/Y to $3.69 billion. New management focused on cost controls slicing away $30 million, thus increasing operating income from $381 million in Q2’18 to $484 million in Q2’19.

Arconic Inc. short interest has decreased 8.69% per FINRA (10.36 million shares in August from 11.35 million shares). Shares are uptrending, outperforming markets.

ARNC Remains a Project in Work

Arconic is splitting the engineered products and forging segments from the operations making aluminum sheet products. The uncertainty of outcomes is a damper to the share price. The share price might still not have recovered from its fall into the ~$17s after rejecting an earlier buyout offer management believed was made on the cheap. At the very least, ARNC is on the radar as an enfant chéri. With a P/E about 12 and EBITDA topping 1.9, shares seem well-below valued by more than 20%. The stagnant share price might further be due to board dissension over major issues. For instance, Elliott Management wanted ARNC to accept the buyout offer, but the proposal was rejected by the board.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Trust in the Fact There is Movement

Nevertheless, these developments suggest I am correct in recommending a "Buy" near the current share price. The anticipation and uncertainties have not.

Stopped Barclays PLC from upgrading shares and setting a $31 price target. Barclays claims the split will unlock value relative to the valuations above.

Kept Seeking Alpha authors from expressing bullish positions on ARNC, “while its Quant Rating is Neutral.”

Arrested insiders’ enthusiasm who appear bullish, buying shares in droves. Elliott Associates L.P. once owned ~10% of ARNC shares. It reportedly owns a +13% stake valued at +$1.6 billion at the current time.

Deterred Arconic Inc. Chairman and CEO John C. Plant from buying 30,463 shares on August 7 at a price of $24.13.

Held back Arconic management, who announced in early August a $200 million share repurchase to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Decisive Steps and a Plan Make ARNC Interesting

There are no certainties with Arconic. The company has its feet tramping through several industries that are always testing the mettle of managements: mining, metal commodities, forged and engineered products for segments including transportation, construction, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Workers threaten strikes. Visions of the future are not always shared by managers and the board. On the other hand, the company seems to be getting its act together, and stakeholders are buying into the company’s future. ARNC is another basic industry of the American economy that contributes to growth and shares in its strength. I recommend investors hold shares already owned and buy betting on the uptrend for profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.