Cornerstone Building Brands: A Bargain, High-Leveraged Play Poised To Outperform

The reason to buy the stock is not growth, but a depressed valuation that will rise as leverage comes down.

The stock has a solid business, with sold management, and is poised to benefit from the housing remodeling wave.

Cornerstone Building Brands is a high leveraged play that is one of the best bargains I have seen in a long time.

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) is a high leveraged play that is one of the best bargains I have seen in a long time. The company is a product of the merger between former NCI Building Systems with Ply Gem Building Products. The company also made a small acquisition recently, buying privately-held Environmental Stoneworks for $187, thus becoming the market leader in stone veneering in the U.S.

One of the reasons why I like CNR is because it's a high leveraged play similar to Intelsat (I). In short, CNR's valuation is severely depressed and has a scrap valuation, but empirical evidence shows that its debt can be serviced with ease, and that the company in no way is going out of business. That was more or less my theme on Intelsat.

Before I continue, fellow Seeking Alpha writer Weighing Machine wrote a very good article a while ago that I suggest you read. His base case is that shares could rise 150% higher than current prices, if management achieves 50% of targeted synergies. I agree with his numbers. Furthermore, there is evidence that things might turn out better than most imagine for the company.

The recent quarter faced headwinds, but synergies remain on track

The company's recent Q2'19 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.26 missing by $0.02, with revenue coming in at $1.3B, missing expectations by about $85M.

The company reported demand headwinds in commercial construction and housing in general. For example, tonnage (not dollar amounts) for 5-storey commercial buildings (the company's main addressable market) was down 13% in the first half of 2019.

As such, the seasonality effect pertaining to its commercial business was not there. The company reported that it has only witnessed seasonality returning over the past 30 days, but the business has been pushed back by a quarter.

The company can't control demand, and is focusing on margin expansion, cost reductions (automation to reduce labor issues) and synergies. It expects another $43-50M of synergies and cost-outs in the second half of the year, and is very focused on automation to reduce labour issues (such as labour shortages).

As far as its commercial business, offsetting some of the decline in demand is growth within specific product segments. For example, the company said its high-end window products have helped grow its commercial business, and its IMP commercial business has grown to 25% of the total commercial revenue, from just 14% 5 years ago.

As was said in the conference call, the company can't do anything about demand, so it is focusing on things it can do, like focusing on margins, reducing costs, and lowering the leverage on the balance sheet.

And if you look at the table below, the company is really doing a good job, despite muted demand.

As you can see, revenue was down 5.3%, but adjusted EBITDA was only down by 0.9%, while gross margins increased 20 bps, and adjusted margin increased by 60 bps.

The company's EBITDA guidance for Q3 is in the range of $170-185M, despite forecasting lower revenue by about 1-1.5%. In addition, the company said it will pay off its entire ABL facility of about $220M by the end of the year, in addition to its last TRA payment of $25 million.

So if I understand correctly, the company will reduce debt on the balance sheet by about $240M by the end of the year. Add to that about $60M in cash taxes, about $125M in capital spending, and a $246M interest expense it will also pay, it seems to me the company is doing an excellent job of reducing costs and managing the business despite demand headwinds.

Several reasons to buy Cornerstone

Synergies: The company has said it aims to capture about $185M in synergies on the back of the recent merger by the end of 2020. The company moved up guidance for synergies in 2019 between the range of $85 and $95M for the year, having already captured $40-45M in the first half, and is expecting to capture an additional $40-50M in synergies in the second half of 2019.

Valuation: Please note that the market cap of the company is currently only about $570M. The company will do a little about $5B in revenue in 2019, this means it's trading at about 0.11X revenue, with the average company in the sector trading at about 1X revenue.

Furthermore, while you can place an EBITDA valuation on the company, nevertheless a P/E is a P/E. Currently, analysts are forecasting $0.99 EPS for 2020, meaning on a forward basis the stock would have to at least double to reach a 10P/E. However, that is the GAAP estimate, and I imagine on a Non-GAAP basis, EPS will be much higher.

Company is not impacted by trade wars: The company provides products and solutions for the commercial and residential construction industries in North America. As such, it is not impacted by trade wars or import tariffs.

The US housing market is entering a remodeling super cycle

To an extent, home remodeling is strongly associated with home sales, in the sense that home sellers will seek to renovate before listing their home. At the same time, buyers will also make renovations to better suit their needs.

However, there are several reasons why I think remodeling is currently entering a super cycle, irrespective of what happens in the housing market.

To begin with, the average US home is 37 years old as per the National Association of Home Builders.

On the one hand, this means that there is not enough supply of new homes (for a variety of reasons), but it also means older homes need upkeep and remodeling.

Indeed, irrespective of the volatility of new homes being built, remodeling remains very active over the past 6 years.

With home prices rising, new construction harder to find in many parts of the U.S., home owners aging, less worker mobility, and with the average age of a home at 37 years, people are staying longer in their homes. As such, remodeling activity isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

So while new home construction is important in Cornerstone's business, the remodeling market is even more important, and to some extent is independent of the overall new housing market.

Interest rates will also benefit housing and remodeling

We all know housing is also a function of mortgage rates, and we know the Fed will be cutting rates by at least 50 bps by the end of the year.

The average 30-year mortgage in the U.S. currently stands at 3.6%. It's not impossible to envision rates returning to 3.4%, the low point of 2016 or even lower.

Please note there is a lag of at least 6 months before lower mortgage rates translate into increased housing activity. However, also note this is something that the market will begin to discount in CNR shares today.

Insiders have been buying

Insiders have purchased almost 680,000 shares over the past several months, which represents about 0.50% of total equity in the company. However, if we think in terms of the float, the number is much higher.

The company has about 125M shares outstanding, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Golden Gate Capital owning the majority 65% of the total shares.

If we subtract 65% from that, the float comes out to about 44M shares. So in terms of the float, insiders over the past 6 months have purchased about 1.5% of the float. It is not often that we see such large purchases from insiders. And to date, no one is paying attention.

Possibility of a short squeeze?

I am not sure why short sellers have sold so many shares short, because most of them are below $8 a share.

So even if you are a short-term momentum trader, you might want to follow the price action on this name, because I think that a short squeeze will happen in some form sooner or later.

And even if a squeeze does not happen, short covering will probably provide a tailwind to shares as they are covered slowly, pushing the stock gradually up.

Final thoughts

The company's main priority is to reduce debt. I am modeling about $240M in debt reduction by the end of the year.

If analysts are correct, the company will do $0.99 EPS for 2020. If so, then CNR shares are very cheap stock any way one looks at it, and have to at least double for the P/E ratio to reach 10.

In a low interest rate environment, leveraged companies with first class management that can reduce debt perform best. Their stock prices usually outperform most sectors and the overall market. So the best reason to buy the stock is not growth, but a depressed valuation that will rise as leverage comes down.

The Fed is going to lower rates at least by 50 bps, that will increase refinancing activity and housing in the future. Yes, demand is muted today; however, the company will come back roaring when demand picks up again.

Insiders have bought about 1.5% of the float over the past several months. And while shorts keep piling up the stock, between management and short sellers, I side with management any day of the week.

