Wendy's: Focusing On Operational Efficiency

Investment Thesis

Over the past five years, shares of Wendy’s Company (WEN), a popular American fast-food restaurant chain, have been steadily appreciating at a deflating price-to-earnings multiple. Even though the stock might get even cheaper if the economic environment deteriorates, it is a bargain on the grounds of financial statements and is unlikely to stay unnoticed for an extended period of time.

Corporate profile

Wendy’s is an owner and franchisor of Wendy’s restaurant system on a mission to become the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. The company operates a network of 6,700 restaurants worldwide, of which around 86 percent are located in the U.S. Over the recent years, the company has grown primarily through divestitures (sale of Arby’s in 2011) and acquisitions. In its operating credo, the company puts an emphasis on quality and fresh ingredients. As of December 2018, the company had approximately 12,000 employees.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest earnings call transcript, the management of the company expressed mostly positive comments on the company's second-quarter developments. According to the stats presented by Todd Penegor, the company's CEO and President, Wendy's system wide-sales grew 3.3 percent accompanied by continually improving same-restaurant sales and worldwide store expansion. In the quarter, the company opened 28 new stores across the globe (of which 20 in North America, 8 in international markets). The company has also made considerable progress on a digital front - with over 80 percent of North American restaurants at the end of the quarter enabling orders through online delivery platforms. Based on Mr. Penegor's words, the business has also largely grown pretty fitfully:

''We've probably haven't done as much consistently as we need to, we've done it in spurts.''

Lastly, Mr. Penegor defined and outlined several other goals for the end of this year such as integration of delivery platforms (DoorDash) into a mobile app and increasing rate of the company's current restaurant re-imaging program (which was fulfilled from 53 percent at the end Q2).

Disciplined financials and shareholder policy

From the perspective of financial statements, the company has solid profitability metrics (ROIC above 10 percent), sustainable level of indebtedness (financial debt to EBITDA of 3.1 percent) and strong liquidity position (current ratio of 2.0+). Since 2010, the company considerably reduced the number of its shares outstanding, from a level of above 400 million to 230 million.

Valuation

Plugging in Wendy's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be significantly undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, zero percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 16 percent operating income margin increasing by 1 percent annually (a fairly optimistic assumption as profit margin has been flat in recent quarters), estimate of a fair value of the stock comes at 40.4 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 21 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own DCF model

Key company-specific risks

If the company fails to attract, retain and train existing and new talent, its operations may be adversely affected.

Competition in the fast-food industry may put pressure on the company’s profit margins.

Disruptions in the national and global economies may adversely affect the company’s financial results.

Changes in commodity prices such as beef, chicken, pork and grains may adversely influence operating costs and results of operations.

Food safety concerns, epidemic or pandemic outbreaks or other unexpected events may negatively influence the company’s publicity and operating results.

If the company fails to adequately protect its intellectual property, the reputation and value of the business may be harmed.

If the company’s or its franchisees’ data and security are breached, the company’s brand may be adversely impacted.

The bottom line

To sum up, Wendy’s Co. is an extraordinary restaurant franchise business with management driving towards operational efficiency. In the light of relative valuation ratios and defensive nature of business (beta < 1), the company’s shares look attractive. In spite of a challenging economic and market environment, the company’s long-term prospects seem intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.