Tullow Oil: The Guyana Thesis Has Materialized

I have been covering Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY, OTCPK:TUWLF), the London Stock Exchange-listed E&P company with a predominant focus on Africa, since October 2018. And, ultimately, now is the vital moment to conclude: the risky thesis (the bet on a possible discovery offshore Guyana and the subsequent hike in the share price) has materialized. In "Tullow Oil In 2018: Lower Costs, Lower Debt," I pointed out that

The second pillar of investor confidence is successful 2019 drilling campaign offshore Guyana ... Exploration success in Guyana could catapult Tullow's share price.

Fortunately, my assumption that if exploration efforts bear fruit, the market will acclaim it, was correct. On August 12, after the company published a news release mentioning a discovery at the Jethro-1 well on the Orinduik license, the share price soared ~20% on the LSE. This success looks especially exciting after bitter and demoralizing disappointment in September 2018 when the Cormorant-1 well offshore Namibia appeared to be dry. Failure at the Cormorant-1 led to the share price decline, raised concerns that the best days of the wildcatter were left behind; the share performance was also worsened by switched oil market sentiment. Besides, the first half of 2019 was overshadowed by "mechanical issues" offshore Ghana (see p. 2 of the report) and weak Brent price hammered by trade tensions and demand concerns (even despite OPEC+ decision to extend production curbs to avoid oversupply and a few geopolitical tailwinds), so, after upward movement until mid-April, the stock price tumble.

However, the fly in the ointment is that the price hike caused by the discovery now makes sense only for shareholders who bought the stock around 2019 lows, as even ~20% jump on August 12 had not helped to regain losses that the stock faced amid late-2018 and 2019 Brent volatility. Also, despite the exciting achievement made possible by competent work of high-skilled professionals, Tullow has a few issues in its current core regions (e.g., East Africa) that should not be overlooked when valuing its equity and discussing possible returns. I will touch upon them below in the article.

Source: Tullow Oil website

The Jethro-1 and Tullow's footprint offshore Guyana

Tullow's discovery at the Jethro-1 on the Orinduik license already has signs of gargantuan petroleum deposits. The company estimates the recoverable resources to equal more than 100 mmbo. Its partners in the license are Total SA (TOT) and the AIM-listed Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTC:ECAOF). Tullow is the operator, it owns a 60% stake. Surprisingly, the firm's pre-drill forecasts were lower than the actual amount of oil found in place. Apart from that, the discovery has de-risked the Tertiary play and the Joe prospect, increasing chances of another exploration success. The Joe (the Orinduik Block) and Carapa (the Kanuku Block, Tullow is not an operator there) wells are due to be drilled in August-September 2019 (see Slide 6). So, for investors who do not shun high risk/high reward position trading, there might be an opportunity. Here I should remind that readers must carefully weigh all the risks, and my opinion above is not investing advice.

Appraisal activity at the Jethro-1 is yet to be determined. After the appraisal, the FEED phase should begin, and then, after FID, the company could convert oil resources to reserves. Unsurprisingly, the schedule is yet to be outlined. However, I could cautiously assume that first oil from the license could be reached no earlier than in ~2022. Thankfully, the location (shallow water) scales down the complexity of development. I also suppose partners will likely use FPSO (Floating production storage and offloading).

The Jethro-1 discovery also sends clear signs to Spanish energy company Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY). The Spanish giant owns the majority stake in the adjacent license and now has higher chances of fruitful drilling. Yet, I do not expect a possible discovery to have a groundbreaking effect on Repsol's share price, as the firm's portfolio is diversified, and, apart from E&P, Downstream matters for its profitability and sales growth. Contrarily, Tullow is entirely dependent on petroleum production, and that is why sizeable oil discoveries could easily catapult its price. New commercial finds mean higher intrinsic value, and it seems the market has a clear understanding of that.

Besides, after the FID in the Orinduik, the International Monetary Fund might revise Guyana's GDP growth projections higher, as new developments mean an injection of liquidity from international oil companies, new jobs, tax proceeds, the impetus for the infrastructure developments, etc. It is also worth briefly noting that in the article on Hess published in June, I have touched upon the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute and concluded that, despite the tensions between the nations, a full-scale war is unlikely. Here I fully agree with the opinion of The Economist Intelligence Unit.

1H19 results were not stellar

1H19 report, which was published on July 24, was not particularly impressive or outstanding, as oil market sentiment weighted on Tullow's half-year results. LTM revenue insignificantly reduced compared to 2018, but LTM net CFFO tumbled YoY (~29.6%) and dragged down operating cash flow margin to 57%. EBIT, however, improved, but that was mostly the consequence of Provision for onerous service contracts, which profoundly distorted IFRS operating profit in 1H18. Interestingly, Tullow's 1H19 EPS even exceeded 2018 profit per share. As I have already mentioned, provision was the principal culprit.

I see Payment under onerous service contracts of $208.6 million as the key reason for weaker LTM cash flow. The payment was one-off and will not distort CF in the future. 1H19 FCF (according to Tullow's definition) equaled $181 million, $81 million higher than the promised yearly dividend of $100 million; so, shareholder rewards are safely covered.

A clearly disappointing matter was that because of "mechanical issues" at the Enyenra-14 production well offshore Ghana full-year output guidance was revised down to 89-93 kboepd. So, revenue growth this year will be slightly weaker than initially anticipated.

FID delays take a toll on future growth

Delayed Final Investment Decisions in Uganda (negotiations with the government continue) and Kenya (FID is now expected in 2020) announced in the trading statement are entirely onerous. That means delayed production start-up, which, in turn, could raise concerns if cash flows from operations are sufficient to finance investments and dividends in the future. In sum, Tullow will have to fully rely on its West African segment to generate sufficient OCF to fund developments offshore Guyana, as East Africa will not provide additional support.

Speaking about issues in Uganda, I should remind that the company mentioned cash proceeds from a farm down multiple times in 2018 and 2019, providing FCF calculations in the earnings presentations (for instance, the 2018 presentation, Slide 8) with inflows from the farm down included. But proceeds have not hit Tullow's bank account yet, as negotiations continue. In this sense, I consider hindrances in this business unit as one of the possible (and powerful) downside catalysts.

A brief valuation

In the peer group comprised of Kosmos Energy (KOS), Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY), and Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) Tullow looks underappreciated with only 5.3x EV/EBITDA, nearly the lowest level compared to the peers. However, Premier is cheaper with the ratio of only ~3.5x.

Also, as the company has discoveries offshore Guyana, I consider it has similarities with an American E&P company Hess (HES).

Data by YCharts

I reckon the transformation of Tullow in the Hess-like company in the mid-2020s is the most likely scenario. As I have clarified in the article on this US E&P company, HES trades at lofty multiples and its gargantuan Guyanese oil reserves that secure revenue and FCF jump in the 2020s are the key justifications for the market's readiness to pay a premium. So, after FID, the market might adjust the valuation of Tullow closer to ~8x EV/EBITDA.

Conclusion

Those investors who did some profit-taking after the recent share price hike were right, as, despite stunning results of the Jethro-1 well drilling, Tullow's equity remains risky, especially after FID delays in East Africa. In sum, it is a short-term speculative high-risk "Buy" (with the Joe results as catalysts) and medium-term "Hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.