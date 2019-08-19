Tapestry Is No Burning House Of Brands

However, those issues do not justify the drama that unfolded after the earnings release.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) presented results yesterday (08/15/2019), and the price action speaks for itself.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The results were presented before the market opened, and as the price dived, I was left asking myself, "What am I missing?" Reviewing the financial data and the earnings call, I couldn't find anything scary enough to warrant such a meltdown. Therefore, the devil had to be in the details. These days, everything is about the outlook, hence I reviewed it. The biggest highlight I found is that the management doesn't expect growth next year. Additionally, the integration of the Kate Spade brand is not progressing as expected. Big surprise.

If we look at corporate America, most of the time we will hear executives saying that they made a couple of acquisitions whose integration is taking more time than anticipated. In a "growth by acquisition" strategy, those setbacks are to be expected.

Turning back to Kate Spade, the management is forecasting lower comps, although sales should grow modestly. It points to the brand's overdependence on the North American market. Management sees China as a great opportunity for the brand, but it will take time to develop a footprint there.

As for the other brands, Stuart Weitzman is growing sales at double-digit rates, but its operating margins are still negative. However, management doesn't seem too worried about that and seems more focused on keeping the company growing.

Finally, the Coach brand is now in a healthy state, growing slowly but producing good operating results.

Updating the investment story for Tapestry

Tapestry lost more than 62% of its value during the past 12 months. The company was then valued at around $14 billion, and after the present debacle, it is worth $5.6 billion. Let's put some context into this picture. The Coach brand is now performing well, posting a solid operating profit. The other brands are at different stages in their turnarounds, and investors seem to be doubting that they will end well.

I can understand that. And if that is the case, what is the worst that can happen? The company sells the other brands and writes off the goodwill, which now stands at $1.5 billion. And in that regard, during the last year, the market has more than discounted a possible write-off by vaporizing around $8 billion of Tapestry's market cap.

(Source: Tapestry filings)

Therefore, in a worst-case scenario, Tapestry is dissolved, the management sells the other brands, and it sticks with Coach. Which, by the way, after the turnaround, is a high-quality cash cow.

(Source: Tapestry filings)

However, assuming the worst-case scenario is assuming that the same management that started the Coach turnaround four years ago will fail. And that's a bold assumption, and, in my opinion, not a good bet. Three years ago, Coach was showing double-digit negative comps sales. Now, the company is on its 7th quarter of positive comps and showing a healthy operating profit. Why assume that it won't be capable of doing the same with its other brands?

And by the way, for those saying that Kate Spade is a drag for Tapestry, the KS business segment posted an operating profit.

(Source: Tapestry filings)

All in all, Tapestry is not a burning house of brands. Each brand is on its specific phase of the turnaround cycle. And even if the house was burning, Mr. Market just took care of the problem by evaporating $8 billion in market capitalization. Tapestry is now a cheap cash cow Coach brand with two free turnaround stories attached. The upside has grown significantly.

Final remarks on the Tapestry drama

We are going to through a manic period in the market, and with all the algo trading, trade war scares, and Fed behind-the-curve fears, I do not doubt that specific inefficiencies in the market will appear. This is just one of them.

Furthermore, if the current valuation persists, I have little doubt that one of three things will happen.

i) A hostile bidder will try to buy the company;

ii) The company will enter a merger with some other fashion group; or

iii) An activist investor will step in, making demands that unlock short-term value (spin-off stores, selling some brands, licensing instead of in-house production).

When the market realizes, it should help to put a floor on the share price.

Now, doing a two-year (FY 2021) scenario analysis for this company reveals that, even, if the slow growth and compressed multiples were to be maintained, there would be significant upside (8.7% per year). However, I believe that the upside lies much closer to the central scenario, i.e., modest growth and decompressed multiple.

(Source: Author's calculations)

I believe some factors that may surprise on the upside. In part, the current problems at Kate Spade come from extreme competition in the US market, which has a lot to do with the trade war. Companies will adapt to the new normal, and I expect the pressure to drop slightly. In that case, Kate Spade may show better performance as the year progresses. Additionally, the post-acquisition collections at Kate Spade are still being released, and those should help to improve.

On another front, the Chinese government is ready to add more stimulus to the economy, perhaps, adding to consumer confidence in China. That would be a source of unexpected growth for Tapestry.

As an investor, I have faced many price drops - some were warranted, while others were not. When Nokia (NOK) fell 15% on the day that the management announced the change to Windows OS, I knew that I had to run for the hills. However, yesterday felt nothing like that, and while the drama unfolded, I just added more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This text expresses the views of the author as of the date indicated and such views are subject to change without notice. The author has no duty or obligation to update the information contained herein. Further, wherever there is the potential for profit there is also the possibility of loss. Additionally, the present article is being made available for educational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Some information and data contained herein concerning economic trends and performance is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. The author trusts that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.