FedNat Holding Company's Troubles May Be Over

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a small-cap property insurance company headquartered in Florida. Its focus is homeowner insurance. I believe it is well-managed, but beginning in mid-2018, it ran into some difficulties. That resulted in a drop in the stock price from its 52-week high of $25.76 to a 52-week low of $11.39. In the last few days FedNat had recovered to close at $13.14 on August 15, 2019.

If the problems have indeed been fixed, then now is a good time to buy. Or one could wait to see improved results, reducing gains but also reducing the risk of being wrong. If I am right, FedNat could start to see improvements as early as Q3 2019, the current quarter.

There is a wildcard, however. The main thing people in Florida insure against is hurricanes. A major hurricane hitting Florida would have a negative impact on FedNat's profits. We are in hurricane season, so it might pay to wait until the end of the season before investing.

I recently had a conversation with FedNat's CEO Michael Braun about the situation. While everything I am reporting is public information, sharing it with Seeking Alpha readers should put it in a compact, easy-to-grasp form.

The AOB issue

I will admit the AOB issue was new to me. AOB stands for Assignment of Benefits. What had been happening is that insured people contacted, or were contacted by, contractors when they had problems covered by insurance. In most cases, Federated is set up to quickly fix issues caused by leaks. But when a contractor does the work, with a signed AOB from the insured, they could charge amounts that insurers would categorize as ranging from high to fraudulent. Yet, the courts backed the contractors in their claims. This became a bit of an organized scam in Florida starting around 2015. It greatly increased costs for FedNat and other insurers.

Florida enacted AOB reform effective July 1, 2019. So it should be much less of a problem going forward, which should reduce expenses and increase margins. It will not eliminate insurance fraud, but it will help.

Data by YCharts

Exiting the Auto and CGL business

Ten years ago, FedNat was hoping that auto insurance would be a growth area. It never grew into a big revenue generator, and for some time now it has generated underwriting losses. FedNat began exiting the auto insurance segment a couple of years ago and is no longer writing new policies. That allows energy to be focused on more profitable segments and should result in better margins. The same is true for Commercial General Liability insurance, or CGL.

Brevard County storm issue

One issue that particularly hurt FedNat's credibility with investors was insurance claims in the aftermath of a freak storm in Brevard County (central east coast of Florida) in late May 2019. FedNat's estimate of damages immediately after the storm had to be updated upward twice. These raised the impact from $7 million estimated immediately after the event to $11 million, over a period of six weeks. Part of the problem was the AOB reform rules were not yet in place.

For a small company this helped push expenses well outside of the usual parameters for quarter results. Michael Braun believes the need to adjust the figures twice hurt FedNat's credibility, in addition to the lower Q2 results that followed. Weather events are not unusual, and losses tend to level out over time, so there is currently no reason to think the Brevard storm is part of a trend, both in the sense of losses and estimating those losses soon after an event.

Pending acquisition of Maison

Concerns have also been expressed about FedNat's plan to acquire Maison Insurance Company. The cost is $51 million in cash and stock. Maison has not been profitable, but they were a new company focused on growth. They allow FedNat to expand their homeowners' business to Louisiana and Texas. Michael Braun believes that the acquisition will add great value as it is part of a long-term plan to diversify beyond Florida. The transactions should close in December, subject to regulatory approval. Issuing stock for the deal is dilutive, to about 10%. The cash part of the deal will be funded with 10-year, 7.5% notes.

Weather & Rate Increases

Profitability of homeowner insurance is heavily impacted by weather-related damages, in the short run. A string of storms, or bad years, can hide an essentially healthy picture. On the other hand, a Florida insurer might look very profitable if there is a string of hurricane-free years.

FedNat relies heavily on reinsurance to limit its own losses due to catastrophic storms. Reinsurance is costly and can look like wasted money when there are no claims made on it. Over time the insurance industry changes the rates it charges if the trends do not meet old expectations. Braun reports that weather-related damages have been higher than usual over the past three years.

The hope would be that the 2019 hurricane season, and Florida weather in general, will be relatively mild. But it does not need to be as FedNat has taken three rounds of rate increases of 5.6%, 10% and most recently 4.6%.

On a non-GAAP basis, FedNat lost money in 2016 and 2017, made $1.50 per share in 2018, and is estimated to make $1.26 in 2019. Rates have managed to cover costs and generate profits, despite the problems described above.

Q2 Results, dividend

FedNat reported Q2 results on August 6. Despite the problems outlined above, it earned net income of $7.1 million on $105.3 million of revenue. Revenue was up 10% y/y. Losses and loss adjustment expenses increased 37% y/y to $65.3 million. This was mainly due to twelve catastrophic hail and wind events, including the Brevard event noted above.

FedNat ended with a cash and equivalents balance of $611 million. That compares well to its market capitalization of just $170 million. However, that cash is there largely to pay off claims as they come in. It cannot all be grabbed by shareholders.

FedNat pays a dividend of $0.08 per share per quarter. We just missed the data of record of August 16. At $0.32 per year and a price of $13.14 (close of 8/15/2019) that gives an annual yield of 2.44%.

Analysis and Conclusion

Timing may be an issue for investors worried more about the short run than the long run. In any given quarter a major storm hitting an area where FedNat has a lot of policies can have a fairly big impact on the bottom line, despite the losses being limited by reinsurance. The Q2 events mentioned above were not due to tropical storms. But we are now in the traditional hurricane season, which lasts until the end of October. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it sees a 45% chance of above-normal Atlantic hurricane activity.

You could buy now and keep an eye on hurricane activity. Or you could wait until the end of hurricane season, pay less if a hurricane hits Florida, likely pay more if none does. For long-term investors, the key insight is that with the AOB issue fixed and weather damage averaging out to average over the long run, earnings should trend up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was the analyst covering FNHC for Lloyd Miller, a >5% owner, from 2010 to 2014. I have no current business relationship with FNHC.