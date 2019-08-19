Google/Alphabet Is A True Compounder With A Long Runway And Attractive Valuation

Introduction

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has a market cap of $825 billion, but I believe the runway is still quite long. Just recently did the global population pass the 50% mark of online users.

It’s an enormous cash machine where 28% of the revenue ends up as free cash flow. The true profitability of the Google segment is even better if we exclude R&D in the “moonshots” segment (Other Bets). The cash is piling up, and the treasurer manages currently over $120 billion. This of course tempts short-term investors and analysts to (foolishly) suggest paying a dividend and focus on the very profitable “core” businesses.

But management is extremely long term, and in the end, I expect shareholders will be nicely rewarded for their patience. Spending money on R&D is the right thing to do.

At these levels, Alphabet most likely offers good long-term returns. Valuation is reasonably attractive, management has lots of firepower via the cash pile and the runway is still long.

I believe it's paramount to read the annual letters from Larry Page and Sergey Brin to understand the reasoning behind Alphabet and its culture. These two gentlemen alternate the writing between them every year, and is a great read.

I’m long.

Performance

Let’s start with a brief recap of the performance of Alphabet (Google) since the IPO in 2004: a $10,000 investment is now worth $236,000, compared to $35,000 for S&P 500:

Source: Yahoo!finance. Logarithmic chart.

The reason for this growth is of course an explosive annual EPS growth of 20%:

Source: Macrotrends.

However, Alphabet has not managed to outperform S&P 500 over the last three years. Because of the short-term nature among investors, a bias I work hard to avoid myself, questions about the long-term prospects arise.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I believe the “weak” stock price is temporary, and below you will find my arguments for still being long the stock. The arguments, not ranked in any specific order, are as follows:

Reason Number One: The Business Model

Alphabet is a collection of companies, as stated in 2014 when they set up the current structure. Google is of course the biggest part of this and where the profits are made.

I like to think of Alphabet as a bit of a mini-clone to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A). However, the main difference is of course that Berkshire invests in proven businesses while Alphabet invests mainly in unproven ones, but there are similarities: HQ allocates capital, all decisions are very long-term, CEOs are mostly left to run their own business and little bureaucracy/reporting/committees. The conglomerate structure is there to allow for effective allocations of capital from “slow” or cash rich businesses to growth investments. The profits from Google is transferred to for example Waymo, which takes many years to develop and monetize. At the same time Waymo is a beneficiary of data coming from Google.

The Google segment “traps” the users in a web/eco-system via for example Gmail, Chrome or YouTube. Users are promptly being offered to use additional services such as Drive, Play, Calendar, Maps and others. The more products a customer uses, the more advertising Alphabet earns.

Alphabet is only two decades old but has transformed itself from a search engine to a very wide conglomerate with a huge presence in technology and media. But no matter how technology driven the company is, advertising is still the main revenue source with about 85% share, as they have yet not managed to monetize significantly from other sources.

What do you get by investing in Alphabet? You get an extremely innovative culture financed by one of the world’s strongest brands and cash flows (the Google segment). Its operations in the segment Other Bets are of course very hard to understand for most people, including me, and by investing you basically hire a bunch of managers that perform laboratory experiments/acquisitions that most of the time will be a waste of time and money, but occasionally pay off big time.

The main reason why I think they will create more valuable brands and technology is because they have a knack of creating products that are valuable for the customer.

Reason Number Two: Alphabet Creates Value For The Customer

I think one of the most important questions to ask before an investment is this: Does the business create any value for the customers and society? If so, then a competitive advantage is much more durable. Google clearly does offer value. Their products make our life better and easier, which I believe is one of the main drivers of the founders and corporate culture.

Alphabet is continuously being scrutinized by authorities in the EU and USA for its dominant position. Despite all the negativity, consumers keep using the services of Google. To me this means just one thing: Google creates value for its users and consumers. All search engines are free of charge, and there is zero switching costs, but Google is still by far the most used with 76% market share. Why is that? My own personal experience is quite simply that this is the best search engine. Same goes for Chrome. This gives them tremendous scale and leverage.

YouTube is a brilliant example of the value creation: It's a channel/medium for many small businesses to attract customers that before were unreachable, except for big business. Anyone can make their own videos and reach millions of potential customers. Google, and perhaps even more so Amazon (AMZN), has made the playing field even. For these reasons they have enormous value for the consumers. Alphabet products and services are created by a creative and independent culture.

Reason Number Three: A Creative And Innovative Corporate Culture

Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.

These were the two first sentences in the IPO letter of 2004. Alphabet is managed by engineers, not “business people”, and is thus more technology driven, not necessarily business driven. Still, management has done a tremendous job in monetizing the technology.

Larry Page decided early on, way before the IPO in 2004, to focus on managers that were engineers and understood technology. To thrive, you need competent people that are left to create visions with as little obstacles, committees and bureaucracy as possible. One very important aspect with culture is that it’s very hard to remake. It takes years to change or evolve. I believe Google had this correct early on, and the founders are still around to make sure the culture lasts.

Reason Number Four: Founders Have Control

There are three share classes of Alphabet: GOOGL (A-shares), B-shares (not listed, mainly owned by the founders) and GOOG (C-shares). C-shares have no voting power. Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Eric Schmidt control about 56.6% of the votes and they practically have complete control over the company:

Source: Annual report 2018.

In the initial IPO letter in 2004, the founders wrote “An Owner’s Manual For Google Shareholders” where they emphasized the reasons for creating dual shares. In short, shareholders have little influence to decisions through voting rights. This, of course, could be good or bad: Bad if in the hands of the incompetent, good if in the hands of the competent. I believe Alphabet clearly is in good hands. We should always be wary of high concentration of power, and this structure is for the long run, but so far I see no sign of poor stewardship. The voting structure leaves the driving force and innovators of the company much more wiggle room to make good long-term decisions and don’t give in for short-term pressure.

Reason Number Five: Long-Term Focus

Because the three principals are in firm control and can resist the urge to please short-term investors and analysts, we can be sure the long-term focus is always the main goal.

A good structure is in place: alignment between shareholders vs. management. Add to this patient shareholders.

Proof of their long-term focus is their huge cash pile. They have not given in to pressures to return this to shareholders, which I consider a good thing (see more below).

The original IPO letter underlined their commitment to long-term focus:

If opportunities arise that might cause us to sacrifice short term results but are in the best long term interest of our shareholders, we will take those opportunities. We will have the fortitude to do this. We would request that our shareholders take the long term view.

In other words: if you as a shareholder are not willing to accept lumpy returns, then invest somewhere else. Without the three gentlemen in power, such decisions are of course very hard to make. Just like Berkshire have nurtured long-term shareholders, I believe Alphabet has created similar shareholders, albeit on a lesser scale.

Likewise, Alphabet has declined to give guidance, a step to avoid short-term focus.

Although we may discuss long term trends in our business, we do not plan to give earnings guidance in the traditional sense. We are not able to predict our business within a narrow range for each quarter. We recognize that our duty is to advance our shareholders’ interests, and we believe that artificially creating short term target numbers serves our shareholders poorly. We would prefer not to be asked to make such predictions, and if asked we will respectfully decline. A management team distracted by a series of short term targets is as pointless as a dieter stepping on a scale every half hour.

Alphabet wants investors that understand long-term commitments and act like business owners and not speculators.

Alphabet is a “sit on your ass stock”, as Charlie Munger puts it. You are hiring the management to work for your best long-term interests and leave you to hit the sofa or pursue whatever other interests you have. No energy is needed on reinvestment of a dividend and no need to time any sale of shares. Alphabet is a long-term investment, and nothing else. It’s a long-term investment because the runway is still long.

Reason Number Six: Still A Long Runway

The current market cap of about $800 billion is of course massive, but despite this I believe there are ample reasons to expect future growth. For still a long time to come, we will see growth in online advertising as a lot of the linear businesses slowly die off.

About 46% of the revenue is derived from the US, while the US has about 25% of world GDP. Thus, there should still be growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, more and more of the global population are going online. According to this statistic more than 43% of the world’s population are still not internet users. Even in the Western world, about 10-15% do not use internet on a regular basis. This number is guaranteed to increase as the younger computer literate generation gets older.

Alphabet is still growing almost 20%. Revenue growth from 2017 to 2018 was 23%, albeit Q2 2019 showed a slower growth of 19%. Growth will eventually go down, but I expect it to be double digits for many years to come because of the above reasons.

Furthermore, “Other Bets” will most likely sooner or later produce products that can be monetized. I have no crystal ball to judge any product or service in this segment, but I trust the management and its history. Google already has the network in place, i.e. billions of customers, to potentially monetize on this segment. The segment is still small at just 595 million (0.4%) in revenue in 2018. Nevertheless, Alphabet has previously diversified successfully far away from its original search engine, and I think it’s reasonable to expect more to come, even monetizing from other sources than advertisement.

I believe a lot of investors disagree to spend so much capital at “moonshots”, and prefer the company to focus on the cash generating core businesses. However, they forget that all these “core” businesses were pretty close to unthinkable before they eventually became a core business. Who would have expected Google to have for example Android and Maps when they first started their search engine? The same goes for many surprising acquisitions like for example YouTube. To predict that would certainly have been a “moonshot” at the time, in my opinion hindsight bias. I think this shows the all too prevailing short-term nature of many investors, and I’m happy the main drivers behind the company have vision and courage to throw off “moonshots”.

I believe the synergies between the core business and potentially new “moonshots” are bigger than we realize, and a lot of inputs for the "moonshots" have been aided from other parts of Alphabet: I’m of course thinking about AI and big data. Alphabet is and always has been an AI company (I consider data as part of this, others might disagree).

Most of Other Bets will of course fail, just like Google+ failed. However, this segment must be seen in relation to the vision which was explained very well in the IPO letter of 2014:

For example, we would fund projects that have a 10% chance of earning a billion dollars over the long term. Do not be surprised if we place smaller bets in areas that seem very speculative or even strange when compared to our current businesses. Although we cannot quantify the specific level of risk we will undertake, as the ratio of reward to risk increases, we will accept projects further outside our current businesses, especially when the initial investment is small relative to the level of investment in our current businesses.

Reason Number Seven: Capital Allocation

Some argue Alphabet is not a shareholder friendly company, and the three in control can do what they please. The latter is of course somewhat true, but this is at the same time what makes this company tick. In the initial IPO letter from 2004, the founders clearly indicated their first goal is to reinvest into existing or new businesses, either by acquisitions or R&D. Alphabet spends about 15% of the revenue on R&D, equaling 21 billion for 2018. This “hides” the true profitability of the current cash flows.

Ruth Porat, the CFO, reiterated their priorities on the latest earnings call:

With respect to capital allocation. Our primary use of capital continues to be to support organic growth in our businesses, followed by retaining flexibility for acquisitions and investments. We complement these growth drivers with a return of capital. As we indicated in our press release today, our Board has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $25 billion of our Class C Capital Stock. In conclusion, we are confident about the opportunities ahead and continue to invest thoughtfully for the long term.

Tangible assets are 226 billion as of July 2019 (257 billion in assets deducted for 20 billion in goodwill and 21 billion for accounts receivable). There is next to nothing in interest bearing debt. Of these tangible assets 121 billion is cash and 65 billion is property and equipment. The reasoning to have this pile of cash is to “stay nimble, remain competitive in a fast changing world and to retain flexibility”. This puts a short-term drag on performance as these funds earn next to nothing. This leads to questions from both investors and analysts if it’s better to return this back to shareholders. The relevant question is as always: Where does your capital compound best: in your hands or in the hands of the company?

I believe the cash is of better use in the hands of the management. Management has proven its capabilities, and management has a lot of options that I don’t have as a shareholder. I take a long-term view. First, the cash acts as a financial security to allow for many of these “moonshots”, which would not see the light of day if the aim was for example to pay a rising dividend. Second, it’s a nice war chest if the market dries up. Third, as Ruth Porat said, it gives them flexibility if they need to act quickly. This makes sense. Management has a proven track-record in turning “small” and unproven acquisitions into stellar products, like for example Android and YouTube. YouTube was far away from being the brand it is now when they acquired it in 2006.

To start paying a dividend is totally out of the question, I believe, that would contradict everything what the company stands for. Besides, the board of directors are too smart to start paying a dividend. I read many articles on the internet arguing for starting a dividend, cutting losing ventures etc. But Alphabet is a test lab for “crazy” ideas that has a small chance of success, but can potentially pay off big time. I can’t see how a dividend fits in this. Besides, dividends are hard to compound because of taxes and reinvestment above book value (while being paid from book value) and it gets “sticky”, i.e. hard to stop or cut. If you as an investor want a dividend you can either chose another stock to invest in or simply sell Alphabet shares to create “income”, which is exactly the same as receiving a dividend. Put short: If you want a dividend you are the wrong shareholder for Alphabet, and they know that investors aren't buying their shares for dividends. When the next “moonshot” materialize some revenue, I think most investors will be happy they didn’t exchange this for a paltry dividend.

Instead, the board of directors prefers a flexible and moderate buyback approach:

… the Board of Directors of Alphabet authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $25.0 billion of its Class C capital stock. The repurchase is expected to be executed from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities…

As long as buybacks are done at values below intrinsic value, they are much more effective than a dividend because it’s tax-free and flexible. At current valuation, I think it makes sense to buy back shares. The buybacks apply only to C-shares, the non-voting shares, which increases the ownership of the voting shares. $25 billion is 20% of the current cash pile, 3% of the market cap and slightly bigger than the estimated growth in cash during 2019 (based on 2Q 2019). The current authorization is a lot higher than previous authorizations, which didn’t even offset new issuance of shares.

Reason Number Eight: Attractive Valuation

The current TTM P/E is about 23:

This multiple is the lowest for many years, probably discounting lower growth and regulation issues. We can argue the multiples are not cheap, but considering the quality/brand and growth I think this is a fairly attractive valuation.

Many deduct the net-cash position from the ratio. If we do that the forward P/E ratio drops to just 18.

Negatives

The obvious reason why authorities attack Alphabet is their ecosystem, and this puts a lid on the share price. But a break up of Alphabet seems very far-fetched to me, so I assume governments will keep on fining them as it seems regulatory risk has developed into a semi-permanent issue. In case the authorities decide to break up Alphabet, I believe the values of each piece are highly uncertain. However, I tend to think most investors underestimate the value of the “ecosystem” and the synergies in selling advertising. Even if I completely underestimate the break-up values and they turn out to be much higher for a windfall x% gain, I would hate to see it happen. I’m a long-term investor and Alphabet will continue to be a very good investment for many years to come and provide shareholders much better return than a windfall short-term gain.

Ironically, more regulation leads to less competition as regulation has a lot of unintended consequences, I suspect, mainly because bureaucrats have no skin in the game. Thus, regulation has the potential to increase Google’s moat. Increased red tape is the enemy of the small business owner.

Another issue is the constant issuance of new stock to attract and retain talent. Stock based compensation was $6.9 billion, $7.9 billion and $10 billion for 2016 to 2018 (source: annual report of 2018). At the end of 2018 99,000 were employed and this means stock issuance cost shareholders $100,000 per employee in dilution only in 2018. Since 2008 the dilution has been about 1% annually. That is a pretty high number, if you ask me. In this article you can read more about the dilution over the last years. As of now, about $31 billion is authorized for issuance in the current program, according to the latest annual report.

Issuance of options is not my preferred remuneration. The use of options often is not good for the existing shareholders. If for example the company buys back shares, theoretically the company can increase EPS even though earnings are stagnant. Thus, the option owners make a lot of money without any improvement in the business at all (this requires a long explanation and is not the aim of this article).

Advertising is 85% of the revenue, and this is a highly cyclical business. Since the IPO in 2004, Alphabet has witnessed only one recession, namely 2008/09. Looking back at yearly changes in revenue growth, the revenue growth in 2008 fell to just 8%, much lower than the preceding years and the years that followed. Hence, we can expect negative impact on revenue in case of a recession. So far, Alphabet has not managed to monetize their assets in any other meaningful way than advertising.

Another drawback is that reporting is not very transparent. Nevertheless, that's part of their corporate culture.

Conclusion

I believe Alphabet is a rather unique company with an innovative culture, good stewardship and long-term focus. As a consumer, I use their services many times per day, simply because I find their products better than others. Valuation is fairly attractive, perhaps not cheap, but you get a great company at a fair price with a long runway. By investing in Alphabet you primarily "hire" a management that has historically been both good operators and innovators, and with a proven long-term commitment.

I have been a shareholder for some years, and because of the reasons outlined in this article, I expect to add to my position on significant pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence and investment research or consult a financial professional. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities.