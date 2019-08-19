Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels

Facebook (FB) has pulled back fairly sharply on the back of recent China tensions, down once again to the mid-$180 level from almost $204 just a few weeks ago. There are 3 key reasons why I think the business offers compelling reasons to buy here and why I have a large stake for Project $1M.

Network effect is intact and has not been breached in spite of recent scandals

Having initially braved the negative news flow around the influence of Russia in US elections and failing to safeguard user data sufficiently, Facebook has had to contend with accusations that Zuckerberg and Sandberg failed to take sufficient action when they were alerted to security concerns internally, that they engaged external parties to go after prominent and vocal detractors like George Soros and the more recent FTC investigations and settlement.

In spite of all this, there is no evidence that the news headlines have had any impact where it matters most: on user acquisition, user engagement and advertiser interest. The "delete Facebook" campaign encouraging users to delete their Facebook accounts early in 2018 had no material impact on user retention.

Facebook users continue to flock to the platform, in spite of concerns that their data has been misused by third parties, given the platform still provides significant utility to tap into social circles. The essential need and desire for people to communicate with each other and share aspects of their daily life with those close to them are still most effectively met by Facebook and its related properties (Instagram, WhatsApp). Facebook continued to grow Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users through 2019, with DAUs growing at 8.2% yoy and MAUs at 7.8% yoy.

Source: Business Insider Intelligence

User engagement on the Facebook platform continues to remain strong. Its mobile app users continue to spend almost 1 hour a day on Facebook, significantly more than any other mobile app by quite some margin.

For advertisers, Facebook still offers the easiest way to tap into targeted pools of users across different demographics, at scale, across the globe, in a way that no other platform has been able to do. Advertiser interest in Facebook as a media platform also remains strong. 67% of agencies plan to increase spend on the platform through 2019. If Facebook is having an advertiser problem as a result of negative headline coverage, it isn't showing in the numbers. Revenue was up almost 26% year over year in Q1 compared with 2018.

Source: Marketing Land Digital Agency Survey, 2019

FTC uncertainty removed

Facebook recently announced the significant settlement of FTC regulatory action for the misuse and mishandling of personal user data. The company came away with a $5 billion fine. However, more notably for the business, there were no limitations on the data collection and data sharing with third parties, the lifeblood of monetization for the business. Dissenting votes of the 2 Democrats involved in the approval of the settlement provide a note of caution for Facebook, with the dissent primarily stemming from a lack of satisfaction around the lack of tighter curbs with respect to data collection and sharing.

The company appears to have heard the message and is taking a more offensive front in positioning the social network as a medium for private communications where messages and posts between users will be encrypted, with Facebook likely having restricted access in what it can and can't see.

This raises interesting implications around what the data monetization impacts will be of such a shift, but having a captive user base of north of 2 billion people leads to a large cohort of businesses that would be interested in being able to launch services off the platform. Facebook could increasingly see itself as a toll taker in facilitating access to third-party services for its users.

Valuation compelling considering future growth opportunities

In spite of a shift in privacy stance, I don't expect any drastic near-term shifts as far as the role of advertising-based monetization on the Facebook platform goes, and digital advertising will be the most obvious revenue driver for Facebook in the near term. While the overall size of the digital advertising business for Facebook is large, the market hasn't peaked and continues to grow. Digital advertising spending globally is expected to grow by more than 50% to $517 billion in 2023 from $333 billion today. Both Facebook and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will continue to capture a disproportionate share of this business moving forward, as they have up till now, as no other property has the size and scale to challenge these businesses.

Also tantalizing is the role that ancillary services such as commerce, payments and other value-added services can play in the company's revenue stream. As the core advertising business comes under greater regulatory scrutiny, it is not a stretch to imagine that Facebook may more actively monetize services. Payments, dating, local commerce are all areas where a charge to business to receive direct payments from users on the platform or a listing fee for items for sale or a subscription-based revenue stream for dating profile can be monetized. Some services will be successful and others won't, but the company has the users and the platform to experiment and attempt a few different monetization streams. Facebook may eventually look more like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in this regard and provide a launching pad to many different services streams and be a toll taker that enables access to a curated "walled garden". Such a shift is still some ways away, however.

Facebook's valuation looks compelling in light of the near-term and longer-term opportunity. It is expected to grow long-term earnings at an average rate of 20% over the next 5 years. The business currently trades at a forward P/E of just 23x earnings. For patient, long-term investors, Facebook represents compelling value at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.