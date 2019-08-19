Deere Cuts Guidance Again, We Aren't Interested

Growth seen at its construction and forestry segment was more than offset by weakness at its agricultural and turf segment during the third quarter of FY2019.

By Callum Turcan

On August 16, equipment manufacturer Deere & Company (DE) posted third-quarter earnings for FY2019 which ended July 28, 2019. Shares jumped up on the report likely due to management announcing cost savings programs. However, trade uncertainty and the negative impact that is having on demand for agricultural equipment in North America forced management to cut Deere’s full-year guidance for FY2019 once again (our previous SA article covering DE can be viewed here). We aren’t interested in the shares at the moment, considering that they trade near our $157/share fair value estimate (derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis) and in light of the exogenous threats Deere is facing (namely trade wars and the synchronized slowdown in the global economy). Shares of Deere yield ~2.0% as of this writing.

Earnings Overview

In the third quarter, Deere’s company-wide GAAP revenue dropped by 3% year over year due a 6% decline in net sales at its agriculture and turf businesses. Deere’s construction and forestry businesses performed much better, clocking in a 1% year-over-year increase in net sales during the third quarter. Financial services revenue jumped 10% year over year, offsetting an 18% decline in Deere’s other revenues. Total adjusted (non-GAAP) operating profit moved lower by 7% year over year in the third quarter, as the 35% jump seen at its construction and forestry businesses and the 4% increase at its financial services segment was completely offset by a 24% decline in the operating income generated by its agriculture and turf businesses. Deere’s GAAP net income dropped by 1% year over year in the third quarter of FY2019.

The pressure on Deere’s adjusted operating margin and its top line signals that though the sky isn’t falling, at least not yet, it may be tough to outperform going forward. Management is guiding for Deere to grow its equipment-related net sales in FY2019 by 4% versus FY2018 levels, down from guidance previously calling for 5% growth (which in turn was cut from guidance calling for 7% growth). Deere still expects its company-wide net revenues will grow by 5% annually in FY2019, as management revised expected foreign currency headwinds lower (from ~300 basis points previously to ~200 basis points), allowing for company-wide revenue guidance to stay the same. Keep in mind its current annual growth guidance for Deere’s FY2019 revenue includes a 1% uplift from its purchase of Wirtgen (only ten months in FY2018 included Wirtgen’s financial performance).

Management also lowered Deere’s expected net income generation in FY2019 down to ~$3.2 billion, from ~$3.3 billion previously and the ~$3.6 billion guidance given at the start of this fiscal year. That’s still up from Deere’s $2.4 billion in GAAP net income generated in FY2018.

Deere is still expecting modest equipment sales growth in a tough market, but we caution that going forward, growing its top line will get much harder. In Deere’s earnings press release management mentions that:

John Deere’s third-quarter results reflected the high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector… Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases. At the same time, general economic conditions remain positive and are contributing to strong results for Deere’s construction and forestry business.

Additionally,

In spite of present challenges, the long-term outlook for our businesses remains healthy and points to a promising future… We continue to expand our global customer base and are encouraged by response to our lineup of advanced products and services. Furthermore, we are fully committed to the successful execution of our strategic plan focused on achieving sustainable profitable growth. In support of the strategy, we are conducting a thorough assessment of our cost structure and initiating a series of actions to make the organization more structurally efficient and profitable.

Trade Wars

How well Deere performs in FY2020+ will be heavily influenced by the state of US-China trade negotiations. China has effectively locked US farmers and ranchers out of its very large domestic market for agricultural products, with Beijing directing state-run entities to no longer import American protein, grains, fruits, vegetables, etc. We see the chances of a trade war ceasefire as very low at this point considering new US tariffs on Chinese imports are set to come into force in September and December, adding onto extensive tariffs already levied. China plans to retaliate (as it has in the past) and expected talks are unlikely to break the impasse. Increasingly, it looks like an agreement won’t be reached until after the 2020 election cycle in the US.

For US farmers and ranchers, the $16.0 billion bailout package provided by Congress this year only goes so far and doesn’t justify investing in new agricultural equipment. That program includes cash payments to farmers and ranchers to offset economic losses due to losing access to China’s consumers. CNBC reported that US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stated (when the bailout package was announced);

The package we’re announcing today ensures that farmers will not bear the brunt of those trade practices by China or any other nation.

The USDA’s Economic Research Service expects net US farm incomes to come in at $69.4 billion in 2019 (in a report released back in March 2019), well below the annual 2000–2017 average of $90.0 billion. For Deere, pressure on US farm incomes (and to a lesser extent, pressure on the incomes of farmers in Canada as Ottawa and Beijing are also locked in their own diplomatic disputes) will make growing significantly harder. When farm incomes are under pressure, there isn’t going to be much demand for new agricultural equipment without additional government aid (and a lot of it).

Deere purchased Wirtgen through an all-cash deal valued at $5.2 billion in 2017 largely to grow its construction business (Wirtgen makes road equipment) and to shift away from its reliance on agricultural equipment sales. So far, that strategy has been panning out favorably for Deere, and it’s possible management will pursue similar deals in the future to keep the momentum going.

Concluding Thoughts

Deere’s FY2019 performance is holding up well, relatively speaking, in the face of exogenous headwinds but we think it’s going to get worse as FY2020 approaches. While management's cost savings announcements likely played a key role in supporting Deere's share price on August 16, that strategy can only go so far much when dealing with substantial top-line pressures. Shares of Deere are trading near our fair value estimate for the company so we aren’t interested in DE given recent guidance cuts.

