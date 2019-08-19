Helix TCS, Inc. (HLIX) CEO Zachary Venegas on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Zachary Venegas

Thank you and good afternoon. Thank you, everyone for joining us and taking the time to attend the earnings call. I'm here with Scott Ogur, my partner as you all know many years and CFO of the firm and I am going to turn it over to him for a moment to do the necessary disclaimers and I just want to remind everyone though that there won’t be Q&A. We have some questioners have already come in and will come in as we go along but there won’t be any live Q&A.

So with that I will turn it over to you Scott.

Scott Ogur

Zack, I’ll turn it back over to you now.

Zachary Venegas

So as everyone is provided that. We can talk a little about the quarter and the first half of the year from a qualitative perspective, I’ll turn it over to Scott later on to talk a bit more about numbers but this portion will be relatively brief as well the call, generally because, frankly I really think that the numbers speak for themselves.

Scott will get into that in more detail but [indiscernible] I think is a very strong quarter and a very strong first half. In my mind if anyone does their homework they will see there by far its the strongest by -- of any company in our space and by any measure, whether that’s revenue growth, operational improvements. So 142% revenue growth in the first half, and we improved cash flow from operations by 39%.

Again as we talked about before, we’re not just focused on fundraising model for success. We’re very focused on operating business that generates cash and creates some value for investors. So those numbers are critically important as true to all the investors in the market that we are in fact working our strategic plan on time, on budget, very closely to the line to make sure we get where we said we would be every quarter.

So that's really the -- that speaks for self-side and I want to leave it that too much and everyone can read the center press release that just went out and I think that also contains a lot of the answers to question a few may have about how we did.

So with that there’s a few things I do want to talk about in terms of qualitative success which is to say, all the operating improvements and financial improvements that we want to make over the quarter were made evidenced again by our increasing -- our increasing cash flow from operations and that part is particularly important because that's going to give us the operating leverage that we need to get to where we need to be.

And that again is something that other competitors and our focus on we happen to be, because we feel, like it's critical for us to be able to generate cash at some point to be able to not always have to go to market for cash from operations in order to gain market share or any other thing that that you would trying to them again.

There’s a lot of hype and publicity around this –so there is a bifurcation on market share that I'm not exactly sure is really to deal and all, but again, but it’s really about its building a value-added company that has other cash session, operations are well on our way there.

So we also had a lot of successes over the quarter with feasibility milestones extensions in New Hampshire – sorry, Delaware, Hawaii and New Hampshire contract and the main contract. There was some drama associated with that. If you like to look deeper you can go to the press release that’s surrounding it. And so that's largely focus on our government operations program, which again very strong half, very strong quarter, we’re very pleased with that.

On the software side, the real number to look at it that we've added nearly 500 new licenses, that’s critical again not just from market share but because we focus on software as a service being a value-added service that we charge for. We are not trying to just give it away for market share that’s meaningful to the firm.

Again many competitors just give their software away of virtually give it away ,so added clients doesn't necessarily mean anything so there’s a lot mind and heart case it does. So that was very important. We finished the acquisition of Tan’s security -- Tan's International. This is the security firm in California, which again allows us to expand our California operations more rapidly.

And again, from another press release, we expanded our international footprint via the United Kingdom. There are some other various alternative force in Europe. And then the last thing I want to talk about qualitatively was again, there's been third-party research to show that we are the largest by market share in the software space for compliance and we managed to maintain an and actuality increase that lead a bit once the methodology is more closely drilled into. And again, that's important, given the fact that competition in that space is greatly increased.

On security operations, it’s an -- if there’s any transport, there’s lesser report except the only so far as we've been in such a dominant position for so long that's changed. We will be looking at our competitive peer group across domestic that are pure play, logistic, security operators most had no meaningful revenue growth at all, we had strong growth at the same time, a few more of them went out of business so I must have even really talk about there.

And so with that, I'll turn it over to Scott for the quantitative highlights.

Scott Ogur

Thank you, Zach.

In the second quarter of 2019, we generated revenues of $3.9 million as compared with $1.87 million the prior year for an increase of 108%.Gross profit for the quarter was $1.9 million versus 314,000 in 2018's second quarter. Gross margin, this most recent quarter was 49% as compared with 17% in the prior year.

We reported a loss from operations of $2.47 million compared with $2.56 million in the prior year second quarter. Cash flows from operations were negative 714,000 in Q2, 2019 versus negative 1.175 million in Q1 of 2019 for -- in excess of $450,000 improvement quarter-on-quarter.

Looking at the first half of the year, we generated revenues of $7.27 million as compared with $3 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 142%.Gross margin for the first half of the year was $3.35 million or 46% gross margin percentage.

On the segment basis, the two primary business segments are software and security guarding and monitoring. In the first quarter of 2019, software or the BioTrack business generated revenues of $2.3 million as compared with $2.14 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 11% sequential growth. We didn't own the business for two-thirds of the second quarter of 2018,but looking back in that period BioTrack generated $1.65 million of revenues in Q1 of 2018 -- in Q2, 2018,so year-over-year growth was 44%.

Looking at the gross profit line for software, it was $1.52 million in Q2 2019, up 16% from the $1.31 million gross profit in Q1 and a 46% from the $1.04 million BioTrack generated in Q2 2018.The BioTrack business line continues to see strong growth as Zach mentioned, as we added hundreds of new license customers across the U.S. and into the United Kingdom.

The security guarding and monitoring business had revenues of $1.52 million in the first -- in the second quarter of 2019, up 17% from $1.3 million in Q2 2018.Gross margin in Q2 for this business unit was 25%.Sequentially,Q2 2019 revenues grew 23% from Q1 2019.In the first half of 2019, security guarding and monitoring generated revenues of $2.75 million with a gross margin of 19%, up from $2.43 million of revenues and a 9% gross margin in the first half of 2018.

Within the first three months of operating in California, through the new Tan's International Security subsidiary, we added a new client and have a solid pipeline of prospects for the rest of the year. Zach, I’ll kick it back to you to address the questions that have come in through the IR email address.

Zachary Venegas

Thank you, Scott.

So a few things we want to address right upfront from the questions. Here’s an interesting one that came in and in regard to Hemp. Obviously, there’s been a lot of discussions around Hemp, and so every ones what we’re going to do write them all.

We can really say in regard to that is that we’re obviously addressing the opportunities that are coming to us on that factor and there’ll be a more announcements to come in that regard but we're clearly not ignoring it, not that -- I am sure no one thought we were, but just in case we are certainly not.

So I'm going down, some of the questions we can’t address because they are about forward-looking statements. Forward looking, forward looking, so I think that’s the only one we’re going to address now. So I think that will end the live portion of the Investor call.

