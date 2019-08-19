After The Yield Curve Inversion: Reduce Risk And Diversify

Reasons to be concerned about a recession in 2020 or 2021 are described.

Funds are ranked using Mutual Fund Observer for risk, risk-adjusted returns, price trends, P/E ratio, bond quality, discount premium (Morningstar) for closed end funds, leverage, category performance during recessions.

In my opinion, the key to dealing with the future lies in knowing where you are, even if can't know precisely where you're going. Knowing where you are in a cycle and what that implies for the future is different from predicting the timing, extent and shape of the cyclical move. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

Introduction

Therefore, an investor should put money to work amidst the throes of a bear market, appreciating that things will likely get worse before they get better. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

Chart #1 shows that the 10 year Treasury rate has fallen 50% in the past 10 months and 25% in the past 2 weeks as investors seek safety. Intermediate bond funds have done well. The Fed is likely to continue lowering the Fed Funds Rate impacting the short end of the yield curve while steepening the yield curve. How will this impact investment opportunities going forward?

Chart #1: 10-Year Treasury Rate and 10-Year-3 Year Yield Curve

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Table #1 shows some representative top-performing bond funds during the 2000 Bear Market (Sep. 2000 to Sep. 2002) and 2007 Bear Market (Nov. 2007 to Feb. 2009). Intermediate Treasuries out-performed short term Treasuries. What about continued global easy money, high deficits, corporate leverage, Brexit, Iran, North Korea, trade wars...? Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

We need to stick to our investment discipline, ignore the actions of others, and stop listening to the so called experts. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

Ulcer Index (Risk) is a measure of length and duration of a draw-down. Martin Ratio (risk-adjusted return) the risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index. They are for the past 18 months.

Table #1: Top-Performing Bond Funds During Bear Markets

Recession-Resistant Funds Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield 2000 Bear 2007 Bear VWITX Interm-Term Tax-Ex 0.3 10.4 2.7 7.8 3.3 FLTMX Interm Muni Inc 0.3 9.1 2.4 8.5 3.5 SWNTX Tax-Free Bond 0.3 9.0 2.4 9.7 3.4 PRSMX Summit Muni Interm 0.3 8.8 2.5 8.2 3.3 VFIIX GNMA 0.4 5.6 2.9 10.1 7.4 VFITX Interm-Term Treas 0.4 7.7 2.5 13.4 10.4 FMSFX Mort Securities 0.4 6.5 2.5 9.6 1.6 PRWBX Short-Term Bond 0.0 18.9 2.5 7.9 3.0 FPNIX New Income 0.0 - 3.1 8.7 4.6 VSGBX Short-Term Fed 0.1 11.7 2.3 9.6 7.1 FGMNX GNMA 0.4 5.5 2.4 9.1 7.8 VMLTX Limited-Term Tax-Ex 0.1 8.9 1.9 6.5 4.3 VFISX Short-Term Treas 0.1 8.1 2.5 9.2 6.8 FSTFX Limited Term Muni Inc 0.2 6.2 1.7 6.7 4.7 FFXSX Limited Term Gov 0.1 6.3 1.7 9.4 7.4 VWSTX Short-Term Tax-Ex 0.0 1.7 1.6 4.5 4.2

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Background

Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. - Bear Bryant

In June, I wrote "Funds That Do Well When The Yield Curve Is Inverting" which looked at how representative funds did during the time when the yield curve was inverted. The returns by Lipper Category are summarized for the two time periods when the yield curve was inverted and the periods when the Federal Funds Rate was falling. And here we are again in 2019, deja vu all over again. The yield curve is inverted and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. I hear chants of "This Time is Different" that the yield curve does not mean a recession is going to happen, as I also hear that there are $15T in negative-yielding bonds around the world, highly leveraged corporations, and the 30-year treasury is now below 2%. The S&P 500 fell 3% last Wednesday as investors reacted sharply to the brief inversion of the 2- and 10-year treasury yields.

The article was limited in that it was based on 88 representative funds that covered both time periods. Mutual Fund Observer has been modified so that we can look at more funds by year and market cycles. With interest rates falling on the short end, is it time to move to short-term bonds? With a recession possible starting in late 2020 or 2021 should we be moving into lower yielding, quality bonds or chase yield? A look at Table #2 shows that short-term bond funds did better than slightly intermediate bond funds during the time periods shown below. What about now?

Table #2: Returns During Yield Curve Inversions and Falling Fed Fund Rates

Start Date 07/01/2000 11/01/2000 End Date 11/01/2001 12/01/2001 Start Date 07/01/2006 08/01/2007 End Date 09/01/2007 12/01/2008 Inversion Falling FF Short Term Bond 7.9% 8.8% Intermediate Term Debt 6.1% 7.9% Long Term Bond 8.4% 6.2% Global Income 10.8% 4.8% Corporate Debt 8.8% 4.2% CEF Bond 10.2% 3.1% Alternative 7.0% 0.0% Small-Cap 14.5% -2.5% Equity Income 15.9% -2.6% Mixed Asset 7.9% -5.2% Income 4.4% -5.5% Value 15.3% -5.7% High Yield 3.3% -5.8% Loan Participation 1.8% -10.4% Global Equity 9.1% -14.1% Blended Equity 2.7% -19.3% Growth -0.7% -21.4% International Equity 3.7% -22.0% Emerging Markets 13.8% -22.3%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Gold

The problem with predictable surprises is that while there is little uncertainty that a large disaster awaits, there is considerable uncertainty over the timing of that disaster. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

What if we have a soft landing instead of recession? I think it is prudent to plan on current conditions with an eye on the long term. Secondly, each recession is different, caused by different factors. Perhaps a better question is, "How severe will the next recession be?"

There are valid concerns about recessions and the impact on portfolios. Gold is a viable option in times of uncertainty. During the 2007 Bear Market, IAU rose 13%, and has been climbing lately. Gold has a negative correlation to the S&P 500 as do long-term bonds. It may help reduce the volatility in a bear market.

Table #3: Gold

Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear IAU Gold Trust 6.2 0.3 0.0 11.2 13.4

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Mutual Fund Observer - The Big Picture

These points may or may not be useful to you in your approach to investing, but the important take-away here is that you should determine the factors you will use to assess your investment choices, and then you will focus on your own analysis of each of these factors. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

What I like about Mutual Fund Observer is that you can screen thousands of funds into hundreds using risk (Ulcer Index, Draw-Down), Risk-Adjusted Return (Sortio), annualized percent return, yield, and Fund Family Rating, among many others. MFO just got better in that it now has historical information by month, year and market cycles in the data download.

Still, each individual investor has different desires and the data-driven investor can set up his own criteria to rank funds using Excel. I used risk (Ulcer Index, Draw-Down), risk-adjusted returns (Martin Ratio), valuation (P/E Ratio from MFO and Premium/Discount from Morningstar), 3- and 10-month price trends, bond quality, leverage, yield, average category performance during recessions, upside and downside capture, and annualized percent return.

Table #4 contains the top-ranked Objectives. I used Objective because there are fewer of them than in the Lipper Categories. The Ranking System is intended to select funds that are doing well now and may do well during a recession and this is a trade-off which requires some further consideration beyond the ranking system. Each of the Fund Objectives has had a low Ulcer Index (Risk of draw-down) during the past 18 months, and losses were limited during the past two bear markets. Here are a few observations about the categories:

Emerging Market Local Currency Debt: This category is based only on the Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund (VEMBX).

General & Insured Municipal Debt (Leveraged): This category contains mostly closed end funds, and it can be seen that during the financial crisis they did not do well. It is not a category that I am interested in owning during a recession. The same appears to be true for General Bond.

High Yield Municipal Debt: This category is lower risk than its corporate counterpart as shown in the Bear Market Returns.

Real Estate: This Objective has been a high performer this past year. The 2007 Bear Market started with a housing bubble, and sub-par loans which transformed into a financial crisis.

Utilities: This category has become more expensive and has not done well in the past two recessions.

Income and Preferred Stock Funds: This Objective has high yields and moderate losses during Bear Markets.

Longer duration Treasuries tend to out-perform shorter term funds during downturns.

To summarize, I built the Ranking System to reflect a preference for modest valuations, higher quality, low leverage, low risk, higher yields, and higher risk-adjusted returns with an eye on a possible recession in late 2020 or 2021. The key takeaway is that each of the Objectives in Table #4 is likely to out-perform most equity categories during the next recession. I use Benjamin Graham's guideline of always having at least 25% in equities, but these can be invested in lower risk equity funds such as in real estate, low volatility funds, equity income, and preferred securities. This article focuses on bonds. Equity Funds are described in Enhanced, Managed, Index And Great Owl Funds.

Table #4: Objectives Performance Now and in Bear Markets

Objective Rank Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mos RTN 1Yr 2000 Bear 2007 Bear EM Local Currency Debt 72% 1.3 5.3 4.8 5.5 13.7 Gen & Ins Muni Debt (Lvrgd) 71% 0.4 15.2 5.1 3.7 10.2 (29.4) High Yield Muni Debt 70% 0.4 9.8 3.5 2.8 7.3 7.0 (12.0) Gen & Ins Muni (Unlvrgd) 70% 0.4 12.5 3.3 3.6 9.1 6.3 (1.7) Corp Debt BBB-Rated 69% 0.9 5.0 3.3 3.8 9.8 (0.8) Core Bond 68% 0.6 5.0 3.0 3.2 8.2 9.4 (1.7) Flexible Income 68% 1.5 2.0 5.6 3.2 8.0 Interm Muni Debt 67% 0.3 10.9 2.7 2.5 6.7 8.2 (0.1) Intern Income 66% 0.1 69.4 2.9 4.3 9.4 Gen & Ins Muni Debt 66% 0.4 9.4 3.0 2.8 7.7 8.9 (0.9) General Bond 66% 0.8 7.7 8.0 3.8 10.1 8.7 (41.1) U.S. Mortgage 66% 0.2 8.4 7.3 3.1 8.7 9.6 2.1 General U.S. Treas 65% 0.6 7.2 2.4 3.6 9.2 13.4 11.5 Multi-Sector Income 65% 0.6 9.4 4.0 2.1 5.8 4.4 (10.5) High Yield 65% 1.1 3.2 5.1 1.8 7.1 (4.1) (16.8) Corp Debt A Rated 65% 0.7 4.0 3.4 3.4 8.5 9.6 (3.2) Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt 65% 0.2 11.6 2.7 1.8 5.8 9.9 (1.1) EM Hard Currency Debt 64% 3.2 0.7 5.0 4.3 9.0 6.5 (11.9) General U.S. Gov 63% 1.2 5.6 2.5 5.2 10.2 Global Income 63% 0.4 8.8 6.2 2.3 6.6 9.0 (6.8) Ultra-Short Obligations 63% 0.0 163.8 2.6 0.8 3.0 5.6 (2.6) Global High Yield 63% 1.2 2.2 5.3 1.4 5.3 Short Invest Grade Debt 62% 0.1 29.1 2.7 1.3 4.4 7.2 (3.0) Interm U.S. Gov 62% 0.4 8.5 2.2 2.9 7.9 GNMA 62% 0.4 5.2 2.7 2.3 6.1 9.6 7.4 Real Estate 62% 2.5 4.5 4.8 3.4 12.5 12.9 (50.9) Sector Equity 61% 3.8 1.2 6.5 5.0 8.2 (18.4) Alt Credit Focus 60% 0.3 3.2 3.7 1.4 4.5 9.1 6.5 Short-Interm U.S. Gov 59% 0.2 5.3 2.2 1.5 4.4 9.6 7.4 Global Fin Services 59% 1.5 3.0 5.4 3.2 7.4 (52.1) Short U.S. Gov 58% 0.1 9.9 2.3 1.2 4.0 8.6 2.5 Inc & Prfrd Stock 57% 2.2 4.9 7.3 3.3 8.8 (14.6) (33.5) Short U.S. Treas 57% 0.1 8.1 2.5 1.3 4.1 9.2 6.8 Infl Prot Bond 56% 0.7 2.5 1.6 2.4 5.3 13.5 0.1 Utility 56% 1.5 8.3 2.4 1.9 14.7 (28.6) (32.9) Short Muni Debt 56% 0.1 3.7 2.0 1.1 2.8 4.5 4.2 Short-Intmdt Muni Debt 55% 0.2 7.6 1.8 1.8 4.2 6.6 4.5 Income 53% 2.0 0.7 2.4 2.2 6.0 2.6 (18.1)

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Recession Outlook

Focusing on the cold hard facts (soundly based in real numbers) is likely to be our best defense against the siren song of stories. - The Little Book of Behavioral Investing, James Montier

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York produced the following chart estimating the probability of a recession to be about 30% using the yield curve. I believe that a 30% probability of a recession starting in the next 12 months is realistic and this section looks at supporting evidence.

Chart #2: Twelve-Month Recession Probability

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Third Quarter 2019 Survey of Professional Forecasters by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia estimates the probability of a quarter of negative growth to be 26% by the third quarter of 2020.

Table #5: Twelve-Month Risk of Negative Quarter

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Below is a chart that I maintain of the percent of the yield curve that is inverted compared to the Chauvet Probability recession model. The yield curve is a long leading indicator of recessions and other indicators may take 6 to 12 months to start showing whether a recession is likely.

Chart #3: Yield Curve vs. Recession Probability

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

I built a recession indicator (green) based upon 16 composite indicators, one of which is the yield curve, to give advance warning of recessions. It is showing a 19 percent chance of a recession. The weakness is broad and expanding. The grey shaded areas are the OECD recession indicator which is a good indication of a soft economy, but gives false warnings of recessions. The GDP Recession Indicator (brown) had its last data point for the first quarter and is now six months behind. The Chauvet Probability Model is good, but does not give much advance warning.

Chart #4: Author's Recession Probability

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

The next few indicators show that the weakness in the financial markets and economy can be seen in daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly data.

Daily Data

Of the daily indicators, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is a short-term momentum indicator which shows that the S&P 500 lost steam in mid-July.

Chart #5: Daily Technical Indicator (MACD)

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

The inverting yield curve (red) is accompanied by higher volatility (blue). The spread demanded for high yield bonds is increasing (purple), which is often accompanied by higher expectations of a recession.

Chart #6: Daily High Yield Spread

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Weekly Data

While still low, the St. Louis Reserve Financial Stress Indicator is starting to rise.

Chart #7: Weekly Financial Stress

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Monthly Data

Leading Indicators like the Philadelphia Fed's USSLIND or Conference Board's LEI have been declining or flattening for the past year.

Chart #8: Monthly Leading Indicators

Source: Created by the Author

Chart #9 is important because falling orders usually lead to falling sales. Durable Goods orders have fallen lower than a year ago. Capital Goods Orders are near contraction. However, in 2015 this was not followed by a recession.

Chart #9: Orders (YOY)

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Institutional (Smart Money) and Retail Investors (Dumb Money) have both been building up cash reserves for the past two years.

Chart #10: Monthly Money Funds

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Quarterly Data

Corporate profits have been fairly anemic for the past six years and are starting to decline.

Chart #11: Quarterly Profits

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Even with share buybacks, sales and earnings per share have been declining or flattening for the past year. Since about 40% of the sales of the S&P 500 come from overseas, the slowing global economy will continue to impact US corporations.

Chart #12: Quarterly Earnings and Sales Per Share

Source: Created by the Author Based on S&P Dow Jones Indices

Past 18 Months

Chart #13 shows the S&P 500 since January of last year as investors started retrenching adjusting portfolios for a late business cycle stage. The next 18 months are likely to be as volatile or more than the past 18 months, in my opinion.

Chart #13: S&P 500 Price Performance

Data by YCharts

Mutual Fund Observer - Recession-Resistant Funds

Put it all together and the world’s economic outlook looks pretty bleak. The International Monetary Fund, a world body that helps keep the global economy stable, also sees it that way. Last month, it cut its projection for global growth to 3.2 percent, the lowest rate since 2009. - The US isn’t the only major economy facing a possible recession, Vox, Alex Ward

Now that we have an overview of what funds do well in a recession and that the probability of recession, while still moderate, is increasing, let's look at specific funds to build a portfolio to weather a recession. I selected 10 highly ranked funds from Vanguard, Fidelity, Exchange Traded Funds, Closed End Funds, and "other" mutual funds.

Vanguard

All of the Vanguard Funds are solid investments for small investors such as myself. The Emerging Market Bond and Long Term Treasury Funds will be more volatile. The Municipal Bond funds will be a good fit for after tax accounts. I profiled the Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund (VEMBX), which I own, in Low-Risk Funds: The Short List.

Table #6: Top Ranked Vanguard Funds

Vanguard Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear VEMBX EM Bond 1.3 5.3 4.8 5.5 - VWAHX High-Yield Tax-Ex 0.4 9.9 3.5 2.9 -3.9 VTABX Total International Bond 0.1 69.4 2.9 4.3 - VWOB Gov Bond 2.3 1.5 4.4 5.3 - VFICX Interm-Term Invest-Grade 0.7 5.4 3.2 3.4 -4.3 VWITX Interm-Term Tax-Ex 0.3 10.4 2.7 2.5 3.3 VCSH Short-Term Corp Bond 0.2 11.6 2.8 1.9 - VGLT Long-Term Treas 2.0 3.1 2.5 8.1 - VWINX Wellesley Income 1.9 1.6 3.0 3.0 -14.5 VFITX Interm-Term Treas 0.4 7.7 2.5 2.9 10.4

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Fidelity

Fidelity has more funds to select from than Vanguard, which may be intimidating for small investors. Below are solid recession-resistant funds to choose from. The Focused High Income and Emerging Market Debt will be more volatile. I like the Real Estate Income Fund (FRIFX) which did better than most real estate funds during the 2007 Housing Bubble/Financial Crisis.

Table #7: Top Ranked Fidelity Funds

Fidelity Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear FBNDX Invest Grade Bond 0.6 4.8 3.0 3.3 -4.6 FHIFX Focused High Inc 1.3 2.5 4.7 2.4 -12.7 FCBFX Corp Bond 1.5 2.4 3.5 4.3 - FRIFX Real Estate Income 1.1 6.6 4.3 3.6 -27.6 FTHRX Interm Bond 0.3 8.4 2.5 2.5 -3.0 FTABX Tax-Free Bond 0.4 9.5 2.9 3.1 1.2 FEDCX EM Debt 3.3 0.2 6.0 4.4 - FLTMX Interm Muni Inc 0.3 9.1 2.4 2.5 3.5 FFXSX Limited Term Gov 0.1 6.3 1.7 1.5 7.4 FMSFX Mort Securities 0.4 6.5 2.5 2.4 1.6

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Closed End Funds

Table #8 contains the top ranked closed end funds per Objective. The Premium/Discount is from Morningstar. Closed End Funds are generally attractive because of their high income. A good source for researching closed end funds is CEFConnect by Nuveen Closed End Funds. Closed End Funds require more research of management and distributions. I did a quick check and PGZ is paying a portion of distributions from "Return of Capital" as does MCR which raises the question of sustainability of distributions. The high draw-down of HPI during the financial crisis is not as major of a concern to me as is the premium. FPE is an exchange traded fund that may be an alternative.

Table #8: Top Ranked Closed End Funds

Closed End Funds Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield Premium RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear DMO Mort Defined Opp 0.0 - 13.8 6.2 4.4 - PGZ Principal Real Estate Inc 1.3 9.0 6.1 -12.2 4.4 - PCI Dyn Credit and Mort Inc 0.6 10.8 9.9 3.3 3.2 - NID Interm Dur Muni Term 0.2 23.9 3.6 -5.3 2.7 - NXR Tax-Free Inc Portf 0.4 13.3 3.2 -5.7 3.7 0.0 MCR Inc Trust 1.0 5.2 7.7 -9.3 4.1 -6.8 HPI Prfrd Inc 3.1 2.3 7.8 11.1 3.5 -40.2

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Exchange Traded Funds

The top ranked exchange traded funds exhibit low risk and high risk-adjusted performance for the past 18 months. Most of the top-performing exchange traded funds were not in existence during the 2007 Great Recession.

Table #9: Top Ranked Exchange Traded Funds

Exchange Traded Funds Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear IGIB Interm-Term Corp Bond 0.6 8.0 3.6 4.3 -0.8 BAB Taxable Muni Bond 0.7 7.2 4.0 5.1 - VWOB Gov Bond 2.3 1.5 4.4 5.3 - FMB Managed Muni 0.4 9.4 2.5 2.8 - BOND Active Bond 0.6 5.5 3.4 3.1 - LDUR Enh Low Duration 0.0 84.6 3.0 1.2 - MUNI Interm Muni Bond 0.3 9.7 2.5 2.6 - VCSH Short-Term Corp Bond 0.2 11.6 2.8 1.9 - VGLT Long-Term Treas 2.0 3.1 2.5 8.1 - FPE Prfrd Sec and Inc 1.5 2.0 5.6 3.2 -

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Other Mutual Funds

I track mutual funds other than Vanguard and Fidelity for interested readers who do not use these investment companies. However, I pre-screen them to include funds that can be purchased at Vanguard or Fidelity.

Table #10: Top Ranked Other Mutual Funds

Other Mutual Funds Symbol Name Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mon 2007 Bear BIAEX Tax Ex Bond 0.2 21.2 3.2 2.4 - AGBVX Global Bond 0.5 6.9 5.6 3.6 - SGVAX Mort Backed Sec 0.3 10.2 5.6 2.6 2.5 CFBNX Bond 0.6 4.5 3.1 3.3 3.0 ATTYX Tax-Aware Fxd Inc Portf 0.4 9.7 3.0 2.3 - TGHYX High Yield Bond 0.6 7.2 4.7 2.6 -19.0 AMHIX High-Inc Muni Bond 0.4 9.8 3.5 2.8 -12.0 HSNIX Strategic Inc 0.8 3.5 6.4 3.6 -12.3 BRASX Alloc Target Shares Portf 0.2 11.2 2.9 1.6 3.5 DUTMX Taxable Muni Bond 0.3 9.5 4.9 3.1 -

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Baseline Funds

Germany’s Ifo economic institute said its quarterly survey among nearly 1,200 experts in more than 110 countries showed that its measures for current conditions and economic expectations have both worsened in the third quarter. - Global economic outlook darkens amid escalating trade dispute, Ifo says, Reuters, Michael Nienaber

I like to track various funds as baseline funds as shown in Table #11. The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX) is my target risk off fund to beat on a risk-adjusted basis. Vanguard LifeStrategy Income (VASIX) is another great risk-off fund. Note that other than an intermediate bond fund (BND), VWINX and VASIX have the highest 12-month returns. Returns for the past one and three months are among the highest. Both are core holdings in my portfolio.

Table #11: Baseline Funds

Ticker Category RTN 1 Mon RTN 3 Mon RTN YTD RTN 12 Mon Yield BND Interm Core Bond 3.0 5.2 8.9 10.2 2.8 TIP Infl-Prot Bond 2.2 4.5 8.5 7.1 2.3 VASIX Alloc--15% to 30% Eq 1.4 4.2 9.8 8.5 2.7 VWINX Alloc--30% to 50% Eq 1.1 4.3 12.1 9.2 2.9 AOK Alloc--30% to 50% Eq 0.5 3.3 9.9 7.0 2.8 VTINX Target-Date Retire 0.3 3.0 9.3 6.3 2.5 MINT Ultrashort Bond 0.2 0.8 2.3 2.9 2.7 VMMXX Money Market 0.2 0.6 1.5 2.4 2.3 AOM Alloc--30% to 50% Eq (0.1) 2.7 10.2 5.7 2.6 ABRYX World Alloc (0.3) 1.5 10.1 5.0 - VWENX Alloc--50% to 70% Eq (0.9) 2.6 13.1 7.0 2.6 VBIAX Alloc--50% to 70% Eq (1.1) 2.4 13.7 5.9 2.2 VTWNX Target-Date 2020 (1.1) 2.0 10.8 4.8 2.3 AOR Alloc--50% to 70% Eq (1.6) 1.8 10.7 4.1 2.5 GAA World Alloc (2.4) 1.1 8.4 3.0 2.8 SPY Large Blend (3.6) 0.9 16.7 3.7 1.8

Source: Created by the Author Based on Morningstar

Conclusion

To continue to reduce risks and prepare for the next recession, high diversification into lower risk funds is prudent. The funds listed in this article are great starting points. Equities can still climb 10% while the yield curve has inverted, but the chances of a recession are rising. Buying low and selling high means being a contrarian. Shifting allocations to bonds over the past year was more risk management than market timing.

To answer some of the questions at the start of this article, I still favor intermediate quality bonds, but have a smaller, but substantial allocation to short duration bonds as well. I also favor municipal bonds and quality corporate bonds. Corporate Debt? What about high leverage? Corporate Debt Since The Great Recession, by Miguel Faria-e-Castro and Asha Bharadwaj at the St. Louis Federal Reserve describe the risks of leverage among difference types of corporate debt. There still is quality corporate debt, and that is my preference. I like the picture below from their article.

Being at the low end of my allocation to equities makes me a buyer of equities when the stock market does decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWNTX, FPNIX, IAU, VEMBX, VTABX, VWINX, FHIFX, FLTMX, FTHRX, FMSFX, VASIX, VTINX, VWENX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. I am employed in the precious metals industry.