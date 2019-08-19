EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Is Eyeing 2 Big Market Opportunities

Depending on the speed of growth, the company might need another financing.

Most of the elements for successful market penetration are already in place, and these markets are substantial.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has just introduced two new treatments, YUTIQ and DEXYCU, both involve the slow release of steroids to prevent eye infections.

EyePoint Pharma (EYPT) is an innovative pharmaceutical company that has two technology platforms, Durasert and Verisome, for the gradual delivery of drugs, two of which it has just introduced - YUTIQ and DEXYCU. From the June 2019 IR presentation:

The company also has several more products in the pipeline. Here is an oversight from the June 2019 IR presentation:

As you can see, for investment purposes only the top two, or perhaps top three, need to be considered, as the other ones are pretty far from being approved still.

The company also generate a fairly low amount of royalties from two other drugs, Iluvien and Retisert. While these are obviously high-margin, the numbers are small enough as to largely ignore these products, so we'll concentrate on YUTIQ and DEXYCU, which show real promise.

YUTIQ and DEXYCU have just been introduced to the market, and are slow-release steroids at the end of eye surgery. These products have only just launched, and taking a new device to market in the US is pretty expensive.

There are clinical trials, regulators, insurance companies and government programs like Medicare and Medicaid to deal with, then surgeons to educate and certify, and this is pretty labor-intensive. And the problem is that most of these costs precede actual income, and that shows:

Data by YCharts

But the company is now at an inflection point after introducing two new medicines. Both are slow-release steroids and are inserted at the end of eye surgery and replace the use of eye drops:

YUTIQ, launched in February for treating uveitis, which causes inflammation in the back of the eye (the posterior segment)

DEXYCU, launched in March

YUTIQ is a remarkably tiny intravitreal micro insert that is designed to consistently release a steady micro dose of fluocinolone, a well-known and frequently used steroid for up to 36 months, delivering a consistent and steady amount of drug, avoiding peak levels and valleys. Progress is very promising (Q2CC):

As of July 31, approximately 95% of our top target uveitis specialists have now been visited by our key account management team. Feedback from physicians has been highly positive from both patients, as well as physicians and YUTIQ have been widely acclaimed among those doctors who have used it. Physicians continue to sight the compelling long term clinical data of YUTIQ that showed a reduction in the recurrences of these potentially blinding uveitis flares out to 36 months as a key driver to include YUTIQ to treat patients in their own practices.

DEXYCU is a single injection of dexamethasone, a commonly used steroid administered at the end of cataract surgery that provides a tapered release of drug for up to 22 days. This avoids the burdensome and complicated four-week eye drop schedule associated with steroid eye drops. Management aims for DEXYCU to become standard for treating post-eye surgery inflammation.

This is possible as the procedure adds 30-60 seconds to 8-10 minute cataract operations, so not upsetting schedules by much, if at all. Over 400 surgeons have been trained at the highest-quality ASCs. Patient results are also good (Q2CC):

And since launch, over 4,200 patients have been injected with DEXYCU, predominantly with samples and again, that’s part of our certification program. These patients have exhibited the remarkable efficacy seen in our clinical studies, where they return on day eight, with a significant majority of them having zero inflammation. Surgeons have told us how impressed they are by the fast acting activity so soon after surgery.

The markets

An immediate question that poses itself is what market size there is for DEXYCU and YUTIQ, potentially. About DEXYCU, from the June IR presentation:

And by the looks of it, much of that market seems addressable:

DEXYCU cost $595 per injection. Will this hold back growth? From OIS:

With commonly used eye drops available at around $60 per bottle, and an injection of Dexycu listing at $595, can the benefits justify the higher reimbursement requests, especially in a time when Medicare is trying to keep prices down?...



Sumitra Khandelwal, MD, assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Baylor College of Medicine and medical director of the Lions Eye Bank of Texas, thinks the reimbursement will work if it is equivalent to what the average patient pays for name-brand steroids.



“The issue will be that it’s taking a patient-centered problem and shifting the burden to the surgery centers,” Dr. Khandelwal says. “Patients don’t pay for the drug during cases, and surgery centers don’t handle patient calls or even know what drops cost patients.”



She also believes insurance companies should step up to recognize the benefit of a drop-less postoperative routine, saying, “They should then realize the savings, including fewer drop prescriptions and fewer office visits with rebound inflammation, and cover it in surgery.”

And a big trump card is that DEXYCU has qualified for the Medicare pass-through status, which covers 75-80% of all cataract surgeries. From OIS:

Dr. Donnenfeld says that because of the pass-through status, Dexycu is provided without cost to the surgery center or surgeon. So patients who have Medicare are only responsible for the co-pay. If they also have private insurance, there will be no cost to the patient. “For this reason I’m using Dexycu for all of my patients having cataract surgery who currently have Medicare,” he adds. “As private insurance becomes available for Dexycu, we plan on extending the use of Dexycu to other groups of patients in the very near future.”

Unless extended, the Medicare pass-through status ends after three years but that could be long enough for DEXYCU to become the established procedure.

So, while the jury is still out on how much (and how fast) DEXYCU can conquer the market, even a 10% stake would yield revenues in the order of nearly $300 million.

YUTIQ cost $8715, but its market is much smaller (June IR presentation):

But still, just 10% of the market would yield revenues in the order of $65 million, and given the clear advantages here, we can imagine market penetration for YUTIQ could very well exceed that 10% by a considerable margin:

And this is just the US market.

Q2 figures

There was a terrific uptick in sales in Q2, with YUTIQ responsible for $6.7 million (with no sales yet for DEXYCU). But one has to understand these are sales to distribution companies and do not necessarily correspond with end-market demand (Q2CC):

As a reminder, DEXYCU was sold under a title model with Cardinal Health. Revenues recognized upon sale to the third party logistics providers under the title model, which maintains certain inventory requirements per our agreement. Given these complexities, Sales Reporting may not always be aligned with product demand.

However, there are indications that end-market demand is rising as well (Q2CC):

Our sampling and surgical training efforts have shown strong demand following the completion of certification, and ASCs are increasingly seeing the DEXYCU claims being reimbursed with July data, showing a significant increase in orders for DEXYCU early in the third quarter.

Same goes for YUTIQ (Q2CC):

July sales quota is also showing positive upward trajectory for YUTIQ and the number of ordering physicians increasing month over month.

The company is also hiring two more sales representatives in order to meet this rising demand.

Revenue from royalties (from two earlier products, Durasert and Verisome) and collaboration totaled $505K to arrive at sales of$7.2 million in total for Q2.

What has helped greatly with both YUTIQ and DEXYCU's market acceptance is they both received J codes, a crucial (but fairly unusual) step for private insurers to reimburse, and as a result, the company has seen very few rejections on the reimbursement front, in contrast to (Q2CC):

Other ocular surgery drugs have not been consistently reimbursed because they have a C-Code, which is not often recognized by the private payers, causing some ASCs to experience lost revenue

Cash

Data by YCharts

EyePoint Pharma is losing nearly $50 million a year in cash, which isn't all that surprising given all the cost of introducing new medicines into the market. What is important is, when will it need to go to the markets for additional funds? Well, at the end of June, the company had $44.2 million in cash still, so it doesn't have imminent needs. From the 10-Q:

Operating expenses are running at $70 million a year (if they don't rise further), which strongly suggest the company will need cash for quite some time to come. We have little to go on in terms of sales outlook, but gross margin looks to be very good, as there seems little in the way of cost of goods. Indeed:

Data by YCharts

You see that the income statement from the 10-Q refers to the $7.2 million in revenues as net revenues (10-Q):

Product sales, net represents the gross sales of DEXYCU and YUTIQ less provisions for product sales allowances and accruals.

And from the 10-Q:

Cost of sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, of approximately $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 consisted of costs associated with the manufacturing of YUTIQ and DEXYCU, certain period costs, accrued royalty expense on DEXYCU net sales payable to the former Icon security holders and product shipping costs. We expensed manufacturing costs as research and development expenses in the periods prior to FDA approval of the products. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we began capitalizing inventory costs for YUTIQ and DEXYCU manufactured in preparation for our launch in the United States. We had no cost of sales for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

So gross margin is 90%+, which actually greatly helps, as cash needs will decline rapidly with revenue growth. We have no idea how fast the company can ramp, and less so how fast it can ramp without another upward jolt to its operational cost, but the next quarter is going to be quite interesting and will provide more data to arrive at a more informed estimate.

In the meantime, we have to do with what management has to say about the matter. From the 10-Q (our emphasis):

However, overall DEXYCU sales have been slower than anticipated due in part to ambulatory surgical center office managements generally adopting a cautious approach to the reimbursement process, as reimbursement for other surgical drugs has been inconsistent in the past. Even though the DEXYCU “J” code should enable a more straightforward and consistent reimbursement process, particularly when patients are covered by commercial and Medicare Advantage plans, many ambulatory surgical centers nevertheless are waiting to ensure reimbursement of DEXYCU across multiple insurers before ordering the product in significant volume. Additionally, physicians have been utilizing the Company’s non-revenue sample program to facilitate their training. These factors have contributed to a reduced anticipated cash flow from the early launch of DEXYCU. We expect that the Company’s existing cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 and cash inflows from anticipated YUTIQ and DEXYCU product sales, will be sufficient to fund our operating plan into 2020.

We infer from this that the company will need another financing, although it is in no hurry to do so.

Conclusion

We think EyePoint Pharma has very interesting products, and the commercial launch has gone very well so far. While at present it looks like the company is likely to need another round of financing, this should not detract from the significant opportunity here.

The company operates on 90%+ gross margin, and the market development costs are mostly sunk and fixed, meaning if this starts to scale, the company could become really quite profitable, as the markets for both products in the US alone are large enough to enable a really thriving company.

