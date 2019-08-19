Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now

Investment Thesis

Unilever (UL)(UN) is a consumer goods company with very stable revenues and cash flows. They also have an impressive ROIC in their sector, with returns on invested capital coming close to 20% regularly. What makes it an interesting pick compared to some other well-known consumer defensive stocks is their high exposure to emerging markets. The revenues coming from emerging markets account to about 60% of the total revenues. Why this is a great growth lever is that more than 85% of the total global population lives in an emerging market country. The demographics in emerging markets are also more favourable, with more than 89% of people under 30 living in an emerging market country. This makes it an excellent market for Unilever's goods.

Source: Unilever Presentation

The Company

Unilever is co-headquartered in London and Rotterdam. Unilever estimates that on any given day, around 2.5 billion people use their products. The company offers products from more than 400 brands in over 190 countries, giving them a status of a truly global company. Notable products are Dove, Lynx, Sure, Lipton, Knorr, Hellmann's.

Unilever is organized into 3 main divisions: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment and Home Care. The revenue is well-diversified with the latest earnings report showing around 40% of turnover generated from both Beauty & Personal Care and Foods & Refreshment, with Home Care making up the other 20%.

The new chief executive Alan Jope took over the job from Paul Polman at the start of the year. Jope has been with the company for three decades and had been in charge of the Beauty & Personal Care division before being promoted.

Source: Unilever Investor Relations

Latest Earnings

You shouldn't expect a lot of growth from your consumer staples stocks. They produce and sell goods that people use in their everyday life, but the consumption of those goods stays pretty much the same in all conditions. However, due to the exposure of the growing emerging markets, Unilever has some room to grow to offset weaker growth from Europe.

The emerging markets growth potential was showing in the latest earnings report. The earnings report showed 3.3% sales growth in the first half of the year, with 1.2% coming from sales volume and 2.1% from price increases. The emerging markets sales growth was 6.2%, with volume growing by 2.5%. Underlying earnings per share growth for the company was 5%.

The company continued to show improvement in the operating margins, with an increase of 40 bps for the first half of 2019 to 17.6%. Unilever's plan for 2020 is to achieve an operating margin of 20%.

Source: Unilever Presentation

Balance Sheet

The company is making use of the low interest rates in Europe to make acquisitions to grow their portfolio of brands. In 2019 alone, 3 acquisitions have been made. However, the balance sheet is strong for a company with stable revenues. Although the debt-to-equity ratio is around 1.8, the company can cover their interest payments 20 times over. They could also pay down all of their long-term net debt with close to 2 years of net earnings.

Dividend

For the purpose of this article, I will use the dividend figures in local currency to show the dividend growth. Since 2010, the dividend has almost doubled, with Unilever raising the dividend for a CAGR growth of 7.8%. The latest increase in Q1 2019 was 6%.The payout ratio is below 50% of yearly earnings and at today's prices the dividend yield is currently at 3.15% for the Amsterdam listed shares. Going forward I believe the dividend to grow in line with the latest EPS and dividend growth figures of 5-6%. Shareholders also benefit from the buybacks, with buyback yield for the trailing 12 months just under 3% for a total shareholder yield of around 6%. Whilst the dividend metrics are just slightly below my criteria, Unilever makes up for that with its very predictable, stable revenues.

Valuation and Strategy

Unilever shares are trading at 14.5 times earnings, which is in line with what I would be willing to pay for a consumer goods company stock. However, price-to-cash-flow is high around 21, with the CAPE ratio of 26 also suggesting that Unilever is potentially undervalued. Investors need to determine if at this valuation they are willing to invest in a consumer defensive stock. Personally, I have been waiting for the Amsterdam-listed stock price to come under €47 a share, which is roughly $52 for the US-listed NV shares.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

Whilst demand for Unilever's products is likely to remain stable even in tougher economic conditions, its share price is not immune to large drawdowns during economic downturns. During the last recession, the stock price declined around 45%. As one of Unilever's HQs is in London, the Brexit situation is also causing some concern but the company has taken steps to stockpile some extra inventory to prevent supply disruptions.

Last year the company controversially tried to end its dual-listing by scrapping its UK-listing. This caused shareholder uproar and the move was cancelled. However, the new CEO has said that whilst it's not urgent, the issue is still important to the company. If the company will still go ahead with it, that would cause them to be removed from the FTSE 100 and all the funds that track the FTSE 100 index would have to sell their shares in Unilever, putting downward pressure on the stock price.

Lastly, the company is facing stagnation in the revenues coming from Europe and other developed markets. This has been offset by the growth in the business from emerging markets, but should the growth slow down for Unilever in those growing markets too, the revenue growth would come under serious pressure.

Summary

I believe Unilever to be a solid pick in the consumer goods sector due to stable revenues with some growth from emerging markets. The company has also shown the willingness to distribute earnings to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Income investors can expect the starting 3%+ yield to be very safely covered and grow in line with the underlying EPS at roughly 5% per year.

