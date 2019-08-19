Buy Swiss Francs Now

This article examines the performance of the Swiss franc against the US dollar and provides some information about the Swiss currency. Investors can hedge against US equity downside and future dollar depreciation by diversifying into Swiss francs.

The Swiss Franc

The one-month Bloomberg chart below shows that the US dollar has recently weakened against the Swiss franc. That simply means that US investors can buy fewer Swiss francs with their dollars.

Bloomberg

If one takes a longer view of the performance of the Swiss franc, that is, a five-year span, it is clear that the US dollar has sometimes reached parity with the Swiss currency but does not succeed in maintaining parity. It has a trading band roughly between 0.94 and 1.00.

Bloomberg

If one goes back even further to the 1960s, a US dollar was worth 4 (four) Swiss francs. The point here is that the Swiss franc is a foreign currency that is a strong currency, and it keeps its value.

The Swiss Franc Is A Safe Haven Currency

The fact is that the Swiss franc is an international safe-haven currency. This poses problems for Swiss exports since a strong franc means that Swiss products are less competitive in the international market. The SNB (Swiss National Bank) tries its best to keep the currency lower against other currencies, principally the euro.

The five-year chart below shows what happens when the SNB stops keeping the Swiss franc weak.

Bloomberg

The SNB had been pegging the franc to € 1.20. When it stopped buying euros with francs to weaken the franc, the euro went to par with the franc. That means it weakened considerably against the franc. Afterwards the euro gradually strengthened back to 1.20 but then weakened again to go back under 1.10. It is currently at 1.0850. That means that it takes CHF 1.0850 to buy one euro. The US dollar was also affected by this move on the part of the SNB as can be seen in the USD/CHF 5-year chart above. In any case, despite the efforts of the SNB, US investors can reasonably expect the Swiss franc to maintain its value against other currencies.

Market Turmoil and Yield Curve Inversion

There has been a lot written about recent stock market turmoil and the yield curve inversion. The point that is made here is that with stock market downturn more likely and possibly a recession on the way, US investors can hedge against losses by changing US dollars into Swiss francs.

The Time To Diversify Is Now

It may well be that the stock markets will bounce back, in which case it would be a good idea to diversify one's portfolio by taking profits on equities and then changing the US dollars into Swiss francs. It would be too late to do this if the stock markets tank and the dollar suffers depreciation due to the machinations of the Chinese and the Russians. The aggressive use of fines and sanctions on the part of the US and the weaponization of the currency have made it clear to many countries that they had better try to avoid being entangled in the international web of the US dollar. The fact is that the Fed is the central bank of the US and not the central bank of the world and as such takes measures that hopefully will benefit the American economy and not particularly the global economy.

